Jail Log: July 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Possession: 3
 
 
PARKER, CODY
Booking #:
428701
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 5:22 am
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$35000.00
NUNEZ, JANESSA
Booking #:
428700
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 5:10 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
CHAUNCEY, BILLY
Booking #:
428699
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 4:58 am
Charges:
4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HALE, KEVIN
Booking #:
428698
Release Date:
07-14-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 2:12 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ROBLES, ADRIAN
Booking #:
428697
Booking Date:
07-14-2020 – 1:39 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
$500.00
ACOSTA, LEANN
Booking #:
428696
Release Date:
07-14-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-13-2020 – 10:01 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 4
$944.00
GARRETT, JACOB
Booking #:
428695
Release Date:
07-14-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
07-13-2020 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
GREEN, CARSON
Booking #:
428694
Release Date:
07-14-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
07-13-2020 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MURPHY, SHANIN
Booking #:
428693
Booking Date:
07-13-2020 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
