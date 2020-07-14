Jail Log: July 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Public Intoxication: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Theft: 1

Possession: 3

PARKER, CODY Booking #: 428701 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 5:22 am Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD $35000.00 NUNEZ, JANESSA Booking #: 428700 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 5:10 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CHAUNCEY, BILLY Booking #: 428699 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 4:58 am Charges: 4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HALE, KEVIN Booking #: 428698 Release Date: 07-14-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 2:12 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ROBLES, ADRIAN Booking #: 428697 Booking Date: 07-14-2020 – 1:39 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI $500.00 ACOSTA, LEANN Booking #: 428696 Release Date: 07-14-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 07-13-2020 – 10:01 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 4 $944.00 GARRETT, JACOB Booking #: 428695 Release Date: 07-14-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 07-13-2020 – 9:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 GREEN, CARSON Booking #: 428694 Release Date: 07-14-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 07-13-2020 – 9:37 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MURPHY, SHANIN Booking #: 428693 Booking Date: 07-13-2020 – 2:59 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597