Jail Log: July 11-13, 2020: Arson, Criminally Negligent Homicide Charges

Over the past 72 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 4
- Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
- Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
- Possession: 11
- Violate Promise to Appear: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Misc Parole Violation: 2
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Arson w/Mat/Att Man Cont Sub Dmge Bldg/Hab/Veh: 1
- Theft of Firearm: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Criminal Negligent Homicide: 1
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
MISC SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY
54999999 CPF*DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X6
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
P27 RESISTING ARREST
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
