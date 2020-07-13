Jail Log: July 11-13, 2020: Arson, Criminally Negligent Homicide Charges

Over the past 72 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

Possession: 11

Violate Promise to Appear: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Arson w/Mat/Att Man Cont Sub Dmge Bldg/Hab/Veh: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Criminal Negligent Homicide: 1

GONZALES, TERRA Booking #: 428673 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 4:45 am Charges: D25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BRYANT, ADOLPHUS Booking #: 428672 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 4:36 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 OROSCO-VARGAS, JUAN Booking #: 428671 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 1:51 am Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $50464.00 LOPEZ, MELISSA Booking #: 428670 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 1:45 am Charges: 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond STRINGFIELD, DERRECK Booking #: 428669 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 1:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO DL

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2126.00 CASSIBO, HOPE Booking #: 428668 Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 11:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC FTA X 3

MISC SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY $2954.00 PENA, MICHAEL Booking #: 428667 Release Date: 07-10-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 9:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 CPF*DWLI

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 BROWN, JEFFREY Booking #: 428666 Release Date: 07-11-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 8:38 pm Charges: 3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR SPEEDING 1933607J4 (ICON)

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X6 $800.00 HOWE, STEVEN Booking #: 428665 Release Date: 07-11-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 8:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 RODRIQUES, JACOBE Booking #: 428664 Release Date: 07-10-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 3:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GALINDO, ISIAH Booking #: 428663 Release Date: 07-10-2020 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 12:47 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ARREDONDO, TENNY Booking #: 428662 Release Date: 07-10-2020 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 11:32 am Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G $7500.00 MACIAS, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 428661 Release Date: 07-10-2020 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 9:43 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond CHAPMAN, LEONARDO Booking #: 428660 Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 6:34 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond VENTRESS, MICHAEL Booking #: 428687 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 5:02 am Charges: 35990029 POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G No Bond GONZALES, BRIAN Booking #: 428686 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 4:08 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DARBY, WHITNEY Booking #: 428685 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 2:19 am Charges: 73999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00 $512.00 TAMBUNGA, AIMEE Booking #: 428684 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 1:58 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 RECENDEZ, DANIELA Booking #: 428682 Release Date: 07-12-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 1:30 am Charges: 521457 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESP

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $2000.00 JACKSON, THERESA Booking #: 428683 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 1:29 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

P27 RESISTING ARREST $500.00 DECKER, TABATHA Booking #: 428681 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 1:04 am Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond TUCKER, CADEN Booking #: 428680 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 11:44 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond FORD, KENNETH Booking #: 428679 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 9:39 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 428677 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 8:35 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS Booking #: 428678 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 8:32 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $16000.00 RAMIREZ, MELINDA Booking #: 428676 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 8:08 pm Charges: 20990012 ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH No Bond SANCHEZ, JOE Booking #: 428675 Release Date: 07-11-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 2:27 pm Charges: 23990008 *MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM No Bond FLORES, ALEXANDER Booking #: 428674 Booking Date: 07-11-2020 – 11:29 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond JEZEK, ADA Booking #: 428692 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 10:03 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

JEZEK, ADA Booking #: 428692 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 10:03 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $2000.00 WESTBROOK, COLBY Booking #: 428691 Release Date: 07-12-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 8:19 pm Charges: 35620020 POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT $1000.00 BURNEY, CALVIN Booking #: 428690 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 7:18 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CASTILLO, MAURICE Booking #: 428689 Release Date: 07-12-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 6:19 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BURMAN, JASMINE Booking #: 428688 Booking Date: 07-12-2020 – 4:17 pm Charges: 09990018 CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE $5000.00

