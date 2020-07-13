Jail Log: July 11-13, 2020: Arson, Criminally Negligent Homicide Charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 72 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 4
  • Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1
  • Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
  • Possession: 11
  • Violate Promise to Appear: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 2
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Arson w/Mat/Att Man Cont Sub Dmge Bldg/Hab/Veh: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Criminal Negligent Homicide: 1
 
 
GONZALES, TERRA
Booking #:
428673
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 4:45 am
Charges:
D25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BRYANT, ADOLPHUS
Booking #:
428672
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 4:36 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
 
OROSCO-VARGAS, JUAN
Booking #:
428671
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 1:51 am
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$50464.00
LOPEZ, MELISSA
Booking #:
428670
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 1:45 am
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
STRINGFIELD, DERRECK
Booking #:
428669
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 1:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2126.00
CASSIBO, HOPE
Booking #:
428668
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 11:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC FTA X 3
MISC SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY
$2954.00
PENA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428667
Release Date:
07-10-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 CPF*DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
BROWN, JEFFREY
Booking #:
428666
Release Date:
07-11-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
3333 VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR SPEEDING 1933607J4 (ICON)
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X6
$800.00
HOWE, STEVEN
Booking #:
428665
Release Date:
07-11-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RODRIQUES, JACOBE
Booking #:
428664
Release Date:
07-10-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 3:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GALINDO, ISIAH
Booking #:
428663
Release Date:
07-10-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 12:47 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
 
ARREDONDO, TENNY
Booking #:
428662
Release Date:
07-10-2020 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 11:32 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$7500.00
MACIAS, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
428661
Release Date:
07-10-2020 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 9:43 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
CHAPMAN, LEONARDO
Booking #:
428660
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 6:34 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
 
SUNDAY JULY 11 2020
 
 
VENTRESS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428687
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 5:02 am
Charges:
35990029 POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G
No Bond
 
GONZALES, BRIAN
Booking #:
428686
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 4:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DARBY, WHITNEY
Booking #:
428685
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 2:19 am
Charges:
73999999 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00
$512.00
TAMBUNGA, AIMEE
Booking #:
428684
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 1:58 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
RECENDEZ, DANIELA
Booking #:
428682
Release Date:
07-12-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 1:30 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESP
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2000.00
JACKSON, THERESA
Booking #:
428683
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 1:29 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
P27 RESISTING ARREST
$500.00
DECKER, TABATHA
Booking #:
428681
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 1:04 am
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
TUCKER, CADEN
Booking #:
428680
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FORD, KENNETH
Booking #:
428679
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 9:39 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
428677
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
428678
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 8:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$16000.00
RAMIREZ, MELINDA
Booking #:
428676
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
20990012 ARSON W/MAN/ATT MAN CONT SUB DMGE BLDG/HAB/VEH
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JOE
Booking #:
428675
Release Date:
07-11-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
23990008 *MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
FLORES, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
428674
Booking Date:
07-11-2020 – 11:29 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
 
MONDAY JULY 13 2020
 
 
JEZEK, ADA
Booking #:
428692
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$2000.00
WESTBROOK, COLBY
Booking #:
428691
Release Date:
07-12-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
35620020 POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT
$1000.00
BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
428690
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CASTILLO, MAURICE
Booking #:
428689
Release Date:
07-12-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BURMAN, JASMINE
Booking #:
428688
Booking Date:
07-12-2020 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
09990018 CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
$5000.00
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information:Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo