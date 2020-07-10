Jail Log: July 10, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 2

Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury- Family Violence: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Parole Violation: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Card Card or Debit Abuse: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

MATTES, ARRON Booking #: 428659 Release Date: 07-10-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 2:36 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 COOPER, COMPTON Booking #: 428658 Release Date: 07-10-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 2:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

PARA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 SEARS, AMANDA Booking #: 428657 Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 1:28 am Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond PORTILLO, MAURICIO Booking #: 428656 Booking Date: 07-10-2020 – 12:00 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond MORALES, ANTONIO Booking #: 428655 Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 11:27 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond RIOS, TONY Booking #: 428654 Release Date: 07-10-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 11:19 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 9 No Bond PETERSON, LINDA Booking #: 428653 Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 11:18 pm Charges: PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond RODRIGUEZ, JOE Booking #: 428652 Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 10:14 pm Charges: 25890001 GJI* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990015 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $1000.00 BANDA, BOBBY Booking #: 428651 Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 9:46 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE $7500.00 GUTIERREZ, RICHARD Booking #: 428650 Release Date: 07-10-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 9:41 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY $1044.00 JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 428649 Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 8:16 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1 $1564.00 BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 428648 Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 4:35 pm Charges: 23990196 GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond PARK, MICHAEL Booking #: 428647 Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 2:59 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond MULLINS, ADAM Booking #: 428646 Release Date: 07-09-2020 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 11:35 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 CHAPPA, DAVID Booking #: 428645 Release Date: 07-09-2020 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 07-09-2020 – 9:32 am Charges: 54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

