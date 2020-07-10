Jail Log: July 10, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 2
  • Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury- Family Violence: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Card Card or Debit Abuse: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
 
MATTES, ARRON
Booking #:
428659
Release Date:
07-10-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 2:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
COOPER, COMPTON
Booking #:
428658
Release Date:
07-10-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 2:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
PARA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
SEARS, AMANDA
Booking #:
428657
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 1:28 am
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
PORTILLO, MAURICIO
Booking #:
428656
Booking Date:
07-10-2020 – 12:00 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MORALES, ANTONIO
Booking #:
428655
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
RIOS, TONY
Booking #:
428654
Release Date:
07-10-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 9
No Bond
PETERSON, LINDA
Booking #:
428653
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
PAROLE PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JOE
Booking #:
428652
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
25890001 GJI* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990015 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$1000.00
BANDA, BOBBY
Booking #:
428651
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
$7500.00
GUTIERREZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
428650
Release Date:
07-10-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY
$1044.00
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
428649
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
$1564.00
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
428648
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
23990196 GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
PARK, MICHAEL
Booking #:
428647
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
MULLINS, ADAM
Booking #:
428646
Release Date:
07-09-2020 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 11:35 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
CHAPPA, DAVID
Booking #:
428645
Release Date:
07-09-2020 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
07-09-2020 – 9:32 am
Charges:
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo