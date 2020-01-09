Jail Log: January 9, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespass — 1
- DWI — 3
- Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 2
- False Drug Test Device — 1
- Possession — 13
- Public Intoxication — 1
- Misc — 5
- Misc ICE Hold — 1
- No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1
- No Signal of Intent — 1
- Sex Offender Duty to Register Life/Annually — 1
- Tampering/Fabricating Evidence/Intent to Impair — 1
- Theft — 2
- Unauthorized Absence Comm. Correction Facility — 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon — 1
Thursday, January 9, 2020
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC THEFT
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTAX2
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
35990232 COMM*POSS CS PG2 <1G DFZ IAT
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
50130001 GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
