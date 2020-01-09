Jail Log: January 9, 2020

18 booked into TGC Jail, charges include DWI 3rd or more, sex offender duty to register for life annually, false drug test

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespass — 1
  • DWI — 3
  • Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 2
  • False Drug Test Device — 1
  • Possession — 13
  • Public Intoxication — 1
  • Misc — 5
  • Misc ICE Hold — 1
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1
  • No Signal of Intent — 1
  • Sex Offender Duty to Register Life/Annually — 1
  • Tampering/Fabricating Evidence/Intent to Impair — 1
  • Theft — 2
  • Unauthorized Absence Comm. Correction Facility — 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1
  • Unlawful Carrying Weapon — 1

Thursday, January 9, 2020

GONZALEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
425845
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 1:14 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
Gilmore, Shauna
Booking #:
425844
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 12:04 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC THEFT
$3675.80
View Profile >>>
UNDERHILL, COREY
Booking #:
425843
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
26070223 *RPR*DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
PRESTO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
425842
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
GONZALEZ-ECHOLS, BENJAMIN
Booking #:
425841
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
VAUGHN, LEON
Booking #:
425840
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
QUEZADA, ARON
Booking #:
425839
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1082.00
View Profile >>>
BROWN, HEATHER
Booking #:
425838
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
RODRIGUEZ, ANDRES
Booking #:
425837
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
36990007 *GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTAX2
$2870.00
View Profile >>>
CASTORENA, JOEL
Booking #:
425836
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
MASSENGALE, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
425835
Release Date:
01-08-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
CHURCH, ROBY
Booking #:
425834
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
23990067 RPR*THEFT
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
PAZ-VALADEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
425833
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
TORRES, CANDICE
Booking #:
425832
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
LARA, MARSHALL
Booking #:
425831
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
24110003 COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990232 COMM*POSS CS PG2 <1G DFZ IAT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MANN, BRAIN
Booking #:
425830
Release Date:
01-08-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
TALAMANTEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425829
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CAMACHO, AXEL
Booking #:
425828
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 10:48 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

