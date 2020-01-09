Jail Log: January 9, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespass — 1

DWI — 3

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 2

False Drug Test Device — 1

Possession — 13

Public Intoxication — 1

Misc — 5

Misc ICE Hold — 1

No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1

No Signal of Intent — 1

Sex Offender Duty to Register Life/Annually — 1

Tampering/Fabricating Evidence/Intent to Impair — 1

Theft — 2

Unauthorized Absence Comm. Correction Facility — 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon — 1

Thursday, January 9, 2020

GONZALEZ, SAMMY Booking #: 425845 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 1:14 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond View Profile >>>

Gilmore, Shauna Booking #: 425844 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 12:04 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 3

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC THEFT $3675.80 View Profile >>>

UNDERHILL, COREY Booking #: 425843 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 11:55 pm Charges: 26070223 *RPR*DRIVER LICENSE/ID FALSE No Bond View Profile >>>

PRESTO, JONATHAN Booking #: 425842 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 11:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

GONZALEZ-ECHOLS, BENJAMIN Booking #: 425841 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 11:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

VAUGHN, LEON Booking #: 425840 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 11:13 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 View Profile >>>

QUEZADA, ARON Booking #: 425839 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 10:09 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1082.00 View Profile >>>

BROWN, HEATHER Booking #: 425838 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 10:00 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, ANDRES Booking #: 425837 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 10:00 pm Charges: 36990007 *GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTAX2 $2870.00 View Profile >>>

CASTORENA, JOEL Booking #: 425836 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 8:38 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>>

MASSENGALE, TIMOTHY Booking #: 425835 Release Date: 01-08-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 6:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $1500.00 View Profile >>>

CHURCH, ROBY Booking #: 425834 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 4:17 pm Charges: 23990067 RPR*THEFT $1000.00 View Profile >>>

PAZ-VALADEZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 425833 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 3:52 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond View Profile >>>

TORRES, CANDICE Booking #: 425832 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 3:44 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond View Profile >>>

LARA, MARSHALL Booking #: 425831 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 3:32 pm Charges: 24110003 COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990232 COMM*POSS CS PG2 <1G DFZ IAT No Bond View Profile >>>

MANN, BRAIN Booking #: 425830 Release Date: 01-08-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 3:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 View Profile >>>

TALAMANTEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 425829 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 2:41 pm Charges: 35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No Bond View Profile >>>

CAMACHO, AXEL Booking #: 425828 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 10:48 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond View Profile >>>

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Thursday, January 9th

Lon Felts with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national news on livestock and…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, January 9th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents…

• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD

We will be experiencing warmer temperatures than yesterday, with temperatures in the mid 50s at drop off this morning….

• OUR WATER: sewer line work will cause temporary road closure

SAN ANGELO, TX – A sewer pipe rehabilitation is planned on the Central High School campus and along Harris Avenue w…

• Texas law increases reporting requirements of sexual misconduct at universities

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The State of Texas has increased reporting requirements of sexual assault at universities. “We…

• Cowboy Gathering to host Cowboy Ball and Cowboy Gathering Events

Terri Holland with the Cowboy Gathering stops by the KLST studio to tell us about the upcoming Cowboy Ball benefiting…