Jail Log: January 8, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault — 1

Criminal Trespass — 3

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 1

Possession — 10

Public Intoxication — 2

Misc — 14

Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim under 14 — 1

Soliciting for Service without Permit — 2

Theft — 1

Trash on Property — 1

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

YELL, ASHLEY Booking #: 425827 Booking Date: 01-08-2020 – 1:13 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond View Profile >>>

HAYES, LE’ANDRE Booking #: 425826 Release Date: 01-08-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 9:53 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC FTA

MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY $2336.00 View Profile >>>

Adkins, Rebecca Booking #: 425825 Release Date: 01-07-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 8:58 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C $444.00 View Profile >>>

Sanchez, Lydia Booking #: 425824 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 8:37 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID No Bond View Profile >>>

SANCHEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 425823 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 8:23 pm Charges: 11990015 GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 No Bond View Profile >>>

ROBLEDO, JANIE Booking #: 425821 Release Date: 01-08-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 8:01 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>>

VALDEZ, MARTIN Booking #: 425822 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 7:56 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C $512.00 View Profile >>>

COLLINSRUSSELL, MEISHA Booking #: 425820 Release Date: 01-07-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 7:36 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond View Profile >>>

BURNS, BEAU Booking #: 425819 Release Date: 01-07-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 7:27 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

Ramon, Amy Booking #: 425818 Release Date: 01-08-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 7:14 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>>

RICHARDS, VAQUARIUS Booking #: 425817 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 6:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

73999999 SOLICTING FOR SERVICE W/O PERMIT $662.00 View Profile >>>

THOMPSON, KEVIN Booking #: 425816 Release Date: 01-07-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 4:51 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

SCHMIDT, ROBERT Booking #: 425815 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 3:27 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $662.00 View Profile >>>

SHINKLE, JAMES Booking #: 425814 Release Date: 01-07-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 3:19 pm Charges: 72999999 SOLICITING FOR SERVICE W/O PERMIT $662.00 View Profile >>>

KORT, JEAN Booking #: 425813 Release Date: 01-07-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 2:47 pm Charges: 35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond View Profile >>>

CHAPMAN, ROWDY Booking #: 425812 Release Date: 01-07-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 2:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond View Profile >>>

MENDEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 425811 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 2:45 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond View Profile >>>

CASTLEBERRY, KALEB Booking #: 425810 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 1:36 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 12 No Bond View Profile >>>

WYATT, CHARLES Booking #: 425809 Release Date: 01-07-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 12:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

REYES, JONATHAN Booking #: 425808 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 10:54 am Charges: 57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond View Profile >>>

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

More Stories for you

• CVHP News: January 8, 2020. Col. Andres Nazario stops by to talk about new editions, goals at Goodfellow AFB

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …

• Second Juvenile Arrested in Connection to Shooting of 14-year-old San Angelo Teen

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have a…

• Encompass Health and Shannon Health to form joint venture for new inpatient rehabilitation hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and SAN ANGELO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health Corp. …

• H-E-B’s Resolution Solutions to help kick-start New Year’s Resolutions

Lynn Shipley from H-E-B #1 at 3301 Sherwood Way stops by to tell us about some of the household and nutritional items…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Wednesday, January 8th

Jody Frey with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest on sales and trends for sheep and goats, as well as…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Wednesday, January 8th

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! People throughout the Concho Valley…