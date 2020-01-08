Jail Log: January 8, 2020

Charges include Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim under 14, Soliciting for Service without Permit

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault — 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 3
  • Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 1
  • Possession — 10
  • Public Intoxication — 2
  • Misc — 14
  • Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim under 14 — 1
  • Soliciting for Service without Permit — 2
  • Theft — 1
  • Trash on Property — 1

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

YELL, ASHLEY
Booking #:
425827
Booking Date:
01-08-2020 – 1:13 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HAYES, LE’ANDRE
Booking #:
425826
Release Date:
01-08-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC FTA
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
$2336.00
Adkins, Rebecca
Booking #:
425825
Release Date:
01-07-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
$444.00
Sanchez, Lydia
Booking #:
425824
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 8:37 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
No Bond
SANCHEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425823
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 8:23 pm
Charges:
11990015 GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
No Bond
ROBLEDO, JANIE
Booking #:
425821
Release Date:
01-08-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
VALDEZ, MARTIN
Booking #:
425822
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
$512.00
COLLINSRUSSELL, MEISHA
Booking #:
425820
Release Date:
01-07-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 7:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BURNS, BEAU
Booking #:
425819
Release Date:
01-07-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Ramon, Amy
Booking #:
425818
Release Date:
01-08-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RICHARDS, VAQUARIUS
Booking #:
425817
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73999999 SOLICTING FOR SERVICE W/O PERMIT
$662.00
THOMPSON, KEVIN
Booking #:
425816
Release Date:
01-07-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
425815
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
SHINKLE, JAMES
Booking #:
425814
Release Date:
01-07-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 3:19 pm
Charges:
72999999 SOLICITING FOR SERVICE W/O PERMIT
$662.00
KORT, JEAN
Booking #:
425813
Release Date:
01-07-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
CHAPMAN, ROWDY
Booking #:
425812
Release Date:
01-07-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MENDEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425811
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CASTLEBERRY, KALEB
Booking #:
425810
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 1:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 12
No Bond
WYATT, CHARLES
Booking #:
425809
Release Date:
01-07-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
425808
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 10:54 am
Charges:
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

