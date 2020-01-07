Jail Log: January 7, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Arson — 1

Assault — 1

Criminal Mischief — 1

Criminal Trespass — 1

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 1

Possession — 5

Public Intoxication — 2

Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance — 1

Misc ICE Hold — 1

Resisting Arrest — 1

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with intent to Impair — 1

Theft — 1

Theft of Firearm — 1

Unlawful possession of Firearm by Felon — 1

Violation of Protective Order — 1

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

VALLEJO, JOSE Booking #: 425807 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 4:45 am Charges: 13990061 ASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $500.00 View Profile >>>

MCGUIRE, MERCER Booking #: 425806 Booking Date: 01-07-2020 – 2:48 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>>

SPENCER, LANE Booking #: 425805 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 11:37 pm Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 View Profile >>>

RIVERA, ALMA Booking #: 425804 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 11:01 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 View Profile >>>

FERGUSON, JEREMY Booking #: 425803 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 9:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1662.00 View Profile >>>

ROBLES, CYNTHIA Booking #: 425802 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 6:11 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond View Profile >>>

BRUTON, ANABEL Booking #: 425801 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 4:45 pm Charges: 20990010 ARSON No Bond View Profile >>>

SANCHEZ, LORENZO Booking #: 425800 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 4:34 pm Charges: 38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE No Bond View Profile >>>

USERY, CHARLES Booking #: 425799 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 2:47 pm Charges: 35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond View Profile >>>

VEROUGH-VELEZ, WINER Booking #: 425798 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 2:38 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond View Profile >>>

RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 425797 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 2:27 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond View Profile >>>

JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 425796 Release Date: 01-06-2020 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 11:47 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA $1044.00 View Profile >>>

THORNTON, THOMAS Booking #: 425795 Booking Date: 01-06-2020 – 10:08 am Charges: 29990002 *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2,500 No Bond View Profile >>>

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

