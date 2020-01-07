Jail Log: January 7, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Arson — 1
- Assault — 1
- Criminal Mischief — 1
- Criminal Trespass — 1
- Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 1
- Possession — 5
- Public Intoxication — 2
- Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance — 1
- Misc ICE Hold — 1
- Resisting Arrest — 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with intent to Impair — 1
- Theft — 1
- Theft of Firearm — 1
- Unlawful possession of Firearm by Felon — 1
- Violation of Protective Order — 1
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC FTA
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
