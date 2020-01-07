Jail Log: January 7, 2020

13 people booked into the TGC Jail, charges include arson, firearm theft and manufacture/delivery of controlled substances

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Arson — 1
  • Assault — 1
  • Criminal Mischief — 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 1
  • Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 1
  • Possession — 5
  • Public Intoxication — 2
  • Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance — 1
  • Misc ICE Hold — 1
  • Resisting Arrest — 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with intent to Impair — 1
  • Theft — 1
  • Theft of Firearm — 1
  • Unlawful possession of Firearm by Felon — 1
  • Violation of Protective Order — 1

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

VALLEJO, JOSE
Booking #:
425807
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 4:45 am
Charges:
13990061 ASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
View Profile >>>
 
MCGUIRE, MERCER
Booking #:
425806
Booking Date:
01-07-2020 – 2:48 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
View Profile >>>
SPENCER, LANE
Booking #:
425805
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 11:37 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
View Profile >>>
RIVERA, ALMA
Booking #:
425804
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
View Profile >>>
FERGUSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
425803
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 9:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1662.00
View Profile >>>
ROBLES, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
425802
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BRUTON, ANABEL
Booking #:
425801
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
20990010 ARSON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SANCHEZ, LORENZO
Booking #:
425800
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 4:34 pm
Charges:
38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
USERY, CHARLES
Booking #:
425799
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 2:47 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
VEROUGH-VELEZ, WINER
Booking #:
425798
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 2:38 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
425797
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
View Profile >>>
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
425796
Release Date:
01-06-2020 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 11:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$1044.00
View Profile >>>
THORNTON, THOMAS
Booking #:
425795
Booking Date:
01-06-2020 – 10:08 am
Charges:
29990002 *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

