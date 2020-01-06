Jail Log: January 5-6, 2020

Over the past 48 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault — 3
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse Elderly — 1
- Criminal Trespass — 1
- Disorderly Conduct/Vulgar Language — 1
- Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 4
- DWI — 3
- Evading Arrest — 1
- Failure to Appear — 1
- Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intent to Give False Info — 1
- Issuance of Bad Check — 1
- Possession — 14
- Public Intoxication — 2
- Misc — 11
- Misc ICE Hold — 1
- Resisting Arrest — 1
- Terroristic Threat of Family/Household — 1
Sunday, January 5, 2020
MISC VPTA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X1
MISC CPF X2
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($50.01-$100)
MISC VPTA
Monday, January 6, 2020
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
More Stories for you
• Coffee Talk with Water Utilities Director Allison Strube
Water Utilities Director Allison Strube stops by the Concho Valley This Morning studio to talk with Kristen about the…
• K & J on the Job: Lighthouse for the Blind
On this week’s K & J on the Job, Jay Martin goes to Lighthouse for the Blind to learn about how they are giving people…
• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Monday, January 6th
Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Concho Valley birthdays being…
• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, January 6th
Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national news on cattle, sheep,…
• Bus Stop Forecast and Breakfast and Lunch Menus for San Angelo ISD for Monday, January 6th
As you start your day, you may want to take your jacket with you as we are currently in the lower 30s now and will only…