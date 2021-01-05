Jail Log: January 5, 2021

Over the past 24 hours,10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 5
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape: 1
  • Theft: 1
GARCIA, PETER
Booking #:
431574
Booking Date:
01-05-2021 – 2:12 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC VPTA x 1
$1148.00
CUSTER, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431573
Booking Date:
01-04-2021 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DEFECTIVE EXHAUST
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA x 4
$5586.00
MCCUTCHEN, TOMMY
Booking #:
431572
Booking Date:
01-04-2021 – 10:07 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA X1
$1502.00
PETERMAN, STORMY
Booking #:
431571
Booking Date:
01-04-2021 – 9:29 pm
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
35990178 POSS USE INHALE/INGEST VOLATILE CHEM
$1000.00
RAMOS, MARIO
Booking #:
431570
Booking Date:
01-04-2021 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY DRUG PARAHERNALIA
$662.00
MESTA, BRITTANY
Booking #:
431569
Booking Date:
01-04-2021 – 5:07 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS /DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
ESQUIVEL, JESUS
Booking #:
431567
Booking Date:
01-04-2021 – 2:53 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SMITH, KARLIE
Booking #:
431566
Release Date:
01-04-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-04-2021 – 1:06 pm
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
No Bond
BYERS, JESSE
Booking #:
431565
Release Date:
01-04-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-04-2021 – 10:52 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$15000.00
ALVARADO, ABIGAIL
Booking #:
431564
Release Date:
01-04-2021 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
01-04-2021 – 9:40 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond

