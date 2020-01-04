Jail Log: January 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault — 1
- Criminal Trespass — 3
- Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 4
- Evading Arrest — 1
- Failure to Appear — 3
- Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intent to Give False Info — 2
- Forgery Financial Instrument — 1
- Possession — 7
- Misc — 7
- Resisting Arrest —
- Sexual Assault Child — 1
- Theft — 2
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon — 1
Saturday, January 4, 2020
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPFX3
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
