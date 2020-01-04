Jail Log: January 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault — 1

Criminal Trespass — 3

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 4

Evading Arrest — 1

Failure to Appear — 3

Failure to Identify/Fugitive Intent to Give False Info — 2

Forgery Financial Instrument — 1

Possession — 7

Misc — 7

Resisting Arrest —

Sexual Assault Child — 1

Theft — 2

Unlawful Carrying Weapon — 1

Saturday, January 4, 2020

MITCHELL, DAVID Booking #: 425764 Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 4:52 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR $2888.00 View Profile >>>

CHAPPA, DAVID Booking #: 425763 Release Date: 01-04-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 2:14 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF $500.00 View Profile >>>

SCOTT, JESSE Booking #: 425762 Release Date: 01-04-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 01-04-2020 – 1:31 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond View Profile >>>

CROWDER, JOSHUA Booking #: 425761 Release Date: 01-04-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 11:04 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE $464.00 View Profile >>>

REYNA, ANDREW Booking #: 425759 Release Date: 01-04-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 10:53 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE $464.00 View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, JEANETTE Booking #: 425758 Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 10:31 pm Charges: 23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPFX3 $500.00 View Profile >>>

BROWN, KEDRICK Booking #: 425757 Release Date: 01-04-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 10:18 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 View Profile >>>

REED, TORI Booking #: 425756 Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 9:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 View Profile >>>

MARTINEZ, JERRY Booking #: 425755 Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 9:08 pm Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 View Profile >>>

ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE Booking #: 425754 Release Date: 01-03-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 7:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 View Profile >>>

WEST, JARRETT Booking #: 425753 Release Date: 01-03-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 6:01 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR No Bond View Profile >>>

MIDDLETON, CARL Booking #: 425752 Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 4:59 pm Charges: 11990002 GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond View Profile >>>

DANZY, CALVIN Booking #: 425751 Release Date: 01-03-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 4:32 pm Charges: 35620008 FTA*POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

HAISCHER, STEPHANIE Booking #: 425750 Release Date: 01-03-2020 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 2:54 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT $20000.00 View Profile >>>

HOOD, SHANNON Booking #: 425749 Release Date: 01-03-2020 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 12:35 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 View Profile >>>

PENA, MARTIN Booking #: 425748 Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 11:08 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond View Profile >>>

FLORES, NORMA Booking #: 425747 Release Date: 01-03-2020 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 01-03-2020 – 7:51 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

