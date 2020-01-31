Jail Log: January 31, 2020

Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
- Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 3
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Assault by Contact: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 3
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Misc Criminal Non-Support: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
- Theft: 1
- False Alarm or Report Emergency: 1
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS, ALTERED OR OBSCURED LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X 2
54999999 CPF*SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52 MPH
54999999 DWLI X2
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
MISC VPTA X1
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE HOLD
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.