Jail Log: January 31, 2020

Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Assault by Contact: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Misc Criminal Non-Support: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Theft: 1

False Alarm or Report Emergency: 1

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. WILSON, BOYD Booking #: 426313 Booking Date: 01-31-2020 – 4:29 am Charges: 54999999 CPF X2

54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS, ALTERED OR OBSCURED LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE $1780.00 TARANGO, DAVID Booking #: 426312 Booking Date: 01-31-2020 – 3:08 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $642.00 GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 426311 Release Date: 01-31-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 01-31-2020 – 1:50 am Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $264.00 SCRIDBLEN, TYE Booking #: 426310 Release Date: 01-31-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 01-31-2020 – 1:43 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA X 2 $2884.00 MEJIA, EDGAR Booking #: 426309 Release Date: 01-31-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-31-2020 – 1:15 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ALVAREZ, ISAAC Booking #: 426308 Booking Date: 01-31-2020 – 12:08 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond TOWNSEND, DAREYSHA Booking #: 426307 Release Date: 01-31-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 11:40 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT (FV) $492.00 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 426306 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 11:19 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 Lubke, Elizabeth Booking #: 426305 Release Date: 01-31-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 11:18 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ALFARO, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 426304 Release Date: 01-31-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 11:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 CPF*SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52 MPH

54999999 DWLI X2

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 $6754.20 SEPEDA, NYOME Booking #: 426303 Release Date: 01-31-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 10:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GRAYSON, LANIYA Booking #: 426302 Release Date: 01-31-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 10:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MOLINA, SAMUEL Booking #: 426301 Release Date: 01-31-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 10:12 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

MISC VPTA X1 $1482.00 WILSON, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 426300 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 6:52 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BLANCO, AXEL Booking #: 426299 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 6:05 pm Charges: 48010020 *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond WINANS, JIMMY Booking #: 426298 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 5:38 pm Charges: MISC CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT $450.00 ALVAREZ, JUAN Booking #: 426297 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 4:51 pm Charges: 24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ARISPE, VENSELADO Booking #: 426296 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 4:31 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER No Bond CRUZ, ESTEVAN Booking #: 426295 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 4:05 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond CONFER, DORIAN Booking #: 426294 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 3:34 pm Charges: 53990014 *COMM*FALSE ALARM OR REPORT EMERGENCY No Bond VILLANUEVA, EDGAR Booking #: 426293 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 2:28 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT

MISC PAROLE HOLD No Bond CALDERILLA-LERMA, BRAULIO Booking #: 426292 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 2:11 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729921J4 $454.00 RAMON, AMY Booking #: 426291 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 10:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HUMISTON, LESLIE Booking #: 426290 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 9:11 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond DIAZ, JULIAN Booking #: 426289 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 7:50 am Charges: 52030024 *GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON No Bond

Disclaimer:

