Jail Log: January 31, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the last 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Pedestrian – Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Expired Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 3
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Assault by Contact: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • Misc Criminal Non-Support: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • False Alarm or Report Emergency: 1
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Hirschfeld%20ForJailLogBanner%201100x210-_1555023585141.jpg_81961918_ver1.0.jpg

 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
WILSON, BOYD
Booking #:
426313
Booking Date:
01-31-2020 – 4:29 am
Charges:
54999999 CPF X2
54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS, ALTERED OR OBSCURED LICENSE PLATES/REGISTRATION
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$1780.00
TARANGO, DAVID
Booking #:
426312
Booking Date:
01-31-2020 – 3:08 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$642.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
426311
Release Date:
01-31-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
01-31-2020 – 1:50 am
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
SCRIDBLEN, TYE
Booking #:
426310
Release Date:
01-31-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
01-31-2020 – 1:43 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X 2
$2884.00
MEJIA, EDGAR
Booking #:
426309
Release Date:
01-31-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-31-2020 – 1:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ALVAREZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
426308
Booking Date:
01-31-2020 – 12:08 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
TOWNSEND, DAREYSHA
Booking #:
426307
Release Date:
01-31-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT (FV)
$492.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
426306
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 11:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
Lubke, Elizabeth
Booking #:
426305
Release Date:
01-31-2020 – 4:13 am
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ALFARO, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
426304
Release Date:
01-31-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 11:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 CPF*SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 52 MPH
54999999 DWLI X2
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
$6754.20
SEPEDA, NYOME
Booking #:
426303
Release Date:
01-31-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GRAYSON, LANIYA
Booking #:
426302
Release Date:
01-31-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 10:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MOLINA, SAMUEL
Booking #:
426301
Release Date:
01-31-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
MISC VPTA X1
$1482.00
WILSON, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
426300
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BLANCO, AXEL
Booking #:
426299
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 6:05 pm
Charges:
48010020 *COMM* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
WINANS, JIMMY
Booking #:
426298
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
MISC CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT
$450.00
ALVAREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
426297
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ARISPE, VENSELADO
Booking #:
426296
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
CRUZ, ESTEVAN
Booking #:
426295
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 4:05 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
CONFER, DORIAN
Booking #:
426294
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
53990014 *COMM*FALSE ALARM OR REPORT EMERGENCY
No Bond
VILLANUEVA, EDGAR
Booking #:
426293
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
MISC PAROLE HOLD
No Bond
CALDERILLA-LERMA, BRAULIO
Booking #:
426292
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729921J4
$454.00
RAMON, AMY
Booking #:
426291
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 10:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
HUMISTON, LESLIE
Booking #:
426290
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 9:11 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
DIAZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
426289
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 7:50 am
Charges:
52030024 *GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
 

Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story