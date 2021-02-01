Jail Log: January 30-February 1, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 45 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 8
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 9
  • Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Bench Warrant: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 3
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • No Driver’s License: 3
  • Public Lewdness: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
 
RAMIREZ, KONRAD
Booking #:
431958
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 3:55 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
AYON, JOSE
Booking #:
431957
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 3:08 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
DELAPAZ, JUAN
Booking #:
431956
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 2:23 am
Charges:
13150005 GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 
PEREZ-COLORADO, MIGUEL
Booking #:
431955
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 12:15 am
Charges:
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
431954
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GREER, JAMES
Booking #:
431953
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$1000.00
GRAVES, RONNIE
Booking #:
431952
Release Date:
01-31-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$1000.00
HEDRICK, STEVEN
Booking #:
431951
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
FERGUSON, OLEN
Booking #:
431950
Release Date:
01-31-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
TERRANA, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
431949
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 1:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
SMART, JOSEPH
Booking #:
431948
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 1:04 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$7500.00
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
431947
Release Date:
01-31-2021 – 10:43 am
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 7:59 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$662.00
 
 
 
LOPEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
431946
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 4:45 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PEDROZA, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
431945
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 3:58 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
HOLGUIN, FELIX
Booking #:
431944
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 3:29 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, CELESTE
Booking #:
431943
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 3:22 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SMITH, SAMUEL
Booking #:
431942
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 2:49 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GONZALEZ-RIOS, CESAR
Booking #:
431941
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 1:44 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431940
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 1:16 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
MISC FTA X 9
$5642.00
ROMAN, ROLANDO
Booking #:
431938
Booking Date:
01-31-2021 – 12:02 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO/WRONG REGISTRATION INSIGNIA ON TRAILER
MISC VPTA X2
$2182.00
JUAREZ, NICOLE
Booking #:
431937
Release Date:
01-31-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SUTTON, RANDY
Booking #:
431936
Release Date:
01-30-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$464.00
Perez, Francisca
Booking #:
431935
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ROMO, MONIQUE
Booking #:
431934
Release Date:
01-30-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 38 MPH in a 30 MPH ZONE
MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
MISC VPTA X 2
$2716.20
GONZALES, TONY
Booking #:
431933
Release Date:
01-30-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 6:13 pm
Charges:
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
JACKSON, MADISON
Booking #:
431932
Release Date:
01-30-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 7:10 am
Charges:
72990007 PUBLIC LEWDNESS
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431931
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 6:44 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
72990007 PUBLIC LEWDNESS
$1500.00
 
 
BURLESON, CHARLES
Booking #:
431930
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 4:49 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
 
CASILDO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
431929
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 3:33 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
431928
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 2:48 am
Charges:
26990178 RPR* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FIN. RESP.
54999999 OPEN CONTAINER IN VEH
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
$2604.00
HAWKINS, COLBY
Booking #:
431927
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 1:29 am
Charges:
35620008 GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$25000.00
MONTEMAYOR, RAY
Booking #:
431926
Booking Date:
01-30-2021 – 12:39 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
ZAMUDIO, JAIME
Booking #:
431924
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
JARRETT, ANTHONY
Booking #:
431923
Release Date:
01-29-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CUELLAR, AMBER
Booking #:
431922
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
$300.00
HEFLIN, LESTON
Booking #:
431921
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
26040042 BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
ZAPATA, ROSAELIA
Booking #:
431920
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GASKIN, SEAN
Booking #:
431919
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RAMIREZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
431918
Release Date:
01-29-2021 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GUEVARA, SHAWN
Booking #:
431917
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ESTRADA, JUAN
Booking #:
431916
Release Date:
01-29-2021 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
431915
Release Date:
01-29-2021 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GONZALEZ-HERNANDEZ, MAXIMILIANO
Booking #:
431914
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 1:27 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
VICKERS, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
431913
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 12:50 pm
Charges:
22990002 GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50130001 GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
$1000.00
POSEY, SHERRY
Booking #:
431912
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 9:30 am
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
POE, JENNIFER
Booking #:
431911
Release Date:
01-29-2021 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-29-2021 – 9:17 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

