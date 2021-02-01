Jail Log: January 30-February 1, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 45 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 8
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 9
- Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Bench Warrant: 1
- Theft: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- No Driver’s License: 3
- Public Lewdness: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC FTA X 9
54999999 NO/WRONG REGISTRATION INSIGNIA ON TRAILER
MISC VPTA X2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 38 MPH in a 30 MPH ZONE
MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
MISC VPTA X 2
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
72990007 PUBLIC LEWDNESS
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FIN. RESP.
54999999 OPEN CONTAINER IN VEH
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
35990015 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50130001 GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597