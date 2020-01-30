Jail Log: January 30, 2020

Over the last 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc COMM: 2

Possession: 12

Misc CPF: 4

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Assault by Threat – Family Violence: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Tamper w/Identification Numbers – Personal Property: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. RODRIGUEZ, ARMANDO Booking #: 426287 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 5:33 am Charges: MISC COMM X2 No Bond SALDIVAR, MYKAH Booking #: 426286 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 4:18 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $2500.00 BEJIL, ELISE Booking #: 426285 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 4:16 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond STOBER, STEVEN Booking #: 426284 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 3:23 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 BENDER, JACOB Booking #: 426282 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 1:58 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC FTA $1074.00 COLLINS, QUINTON Booking #: 426281 Booking Date: 01-30-2020 – 12:27 am Charges: MISC CPF X6 No Bond GOVEA, JUAN Booking #: 426279 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 11:06 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROAD

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1962.00 BURNETT, CARRINGTON Booking #: 426280 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 11:06 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 COLE, BRANDON Booking #: 426278 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 10:31 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond LINDSEY, CLAYTON Booking #: 426277 Release Date: 01-29-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 10:02 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 Harker, KeyShawn Booking #: 426276 Release Date: 01-29-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 9:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 PABON-PEREZ, ERICK Booking #: 426275 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 9:49 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC MISC ICE HOLD $500.00 GHOST, GHOST Booking #: 426273 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 9:37 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROAD

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1962.00 HOWE, STEVEN Booking #: 426274 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 9:24 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $642.00 BANDA, NATHANIEL Booking #: 426272 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 8:21 pm Charges: 23990066 TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROBERTY

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF $1000.00 MCCARLEY, JAMES Booking #: 426271 Release Date: 01-30-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 7:15 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 FRANKLIN, DEVONTE Booking #: 426270 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 5:26 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond DISON, MARION Booking #: 426269 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 4:39 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond RAMIREZ, ROSANTINA Booking #: 426268 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 4:31 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond GONZALEZ, ESTEBAN Booking #: 426267 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 4:20 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond SANJUAN, ANTONIO Booking #: 426266 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 4:15 pm Charges: MISC COMM X 11 No Bond KORT, JEAN Booking #: 426265 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 3:36 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond AGUILAR-GUILLEN, BERTILIO Booking #: 426264 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 2:27 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond SALDANA, PRISCILLA Booking #: 426263 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 1:39 pm Charges: 25890001 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond GARCIA, LORENA Booking #: 426262 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 11:51 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond ARTEAGA, ASHLEY Booking #: 426260 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 10:43 am Charges: 57070020 *MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ESQUIBEL, SANTANA Booking #: 426259 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 9:39 am Charges: 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR No Bond PEREZ, RUBEN Booking #: 426258 Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 9:30 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond RODRIGUEZ, JOE Booking #: 426257 Release Date: 01-29-2020 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 01-29-2020 – 8:40 am Charges: 35990019 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.