Jail Log: January 30, 2020

Over the last 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc COMM: 2
  • Possession: 12
  • Misc CPF: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Assault by Threat – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Tamper w/Identification Numbers – Personal Property: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

RODRIGUEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
426287
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 5:33 am
Charges:
MISC COMM X2
No Bond
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
426286
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 4:18 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$2500.00
BEJIL, ELISE
Booking #:
426285
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 4:16 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
 
STOBER, STEVEN
Booking #:
426284
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 3:23 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
BENDER, JACOB
Booking #:
426282
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 1:58 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC FTA
$1074.00
COLLINS, QUINTON
Booking #:
426281
Booking Date:
01-30-2020 – 12:27 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
GOVEA, JUAN
Booking #:
426279
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 11:06 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROAD
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1962.00
 
BURNETT, CARRINGTON
Booking #:
426280
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 11:06 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
COLE, BRANDON
Booking #:
426278
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
LINDSEY, CLAYTON
Booking #:
426277
Release Date:
01-29-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
Harker, KeyShawn
Booking #:
426276
Release Date:
01-29-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PABON-PEREZ, ERICK
Booking #:
426275
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 9:49 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC MISC ICE HOLD
$500.00
 
GHOST, GHOST
Booking #:
426273
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROAD
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1962.00
HOWE, STEVEN
Booking #:
426274
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$642.00
BANDA, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
426272
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
23990066 TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROBERTY
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF
$1000.00
MCCARLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
426271
Release Date:
01-30-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
FRANKLIN, DEVONTE
Booking #:
426270
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
DISON, MARION
Booking #:
426269
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
RAMIREZ, ROSANTINA
Booking #:
426268
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GONZALEZ, ESTEBAN
Booking #:
426267
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 4:20 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SANJUAN, ANTONIO
Booking #:
426266
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 11
No Bond
KORT, JEAN
Booking #:
426265
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
AGUILAR-GUILLEN, BERTILIO
Booking #:
426264
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SALDANA, PRISCILLA
Booking #:
426263
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 1:39 pm
Charges:
25890001 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
GARCIA, LORENA
Booking #:
426262
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 11:51 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
ARTEAGA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
426260
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 10:43 am
Charges:
57070020 *MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ESQUIBEL, SANTANA
Booking #:
426259
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 9:39 am
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
No Bond
PEREZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
426258
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 9:30 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JOE
Booking #:
426257
Release Date:
01-29-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-29-2020 – 8:40 am
Charges:
35990019 *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
 

Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

