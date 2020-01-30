Jail Log: January 30, 2020

Over the last 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc COMM: 2
- Possession: 12
- Misc CPF: 4
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Assault by Threat – Family Violence: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Tamper w/Identification Numbers – Personal Property: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC FTA
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROAD
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC MISC ICE HOLD
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROAD
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.