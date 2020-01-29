Jail Log: January 29, 2020

Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Possession: 5
  • False Alarm or Report: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Murder: 1
  • Misc COMM: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
SHAFER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
426256
Release Date:
01-29-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 11:41 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
426255
Release Date:
01-29-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CLARK, CHARLEY
Booking #:
426254
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
HENRY, STORMY
Booking #:
426253
Release Date:
01-28-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1500.00
VILLARREAL, ELOY
Booking #:
426252
Release Date:
01-29-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
$500.00
COOK, GABRIEL
Booking #:
426251
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
SANCHEZ, JULIO
Booking #:
426250
Release Date:
01-29-2020 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
LEDESMA, JOSE
Booking #:
426249
Release Date:
01-29-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SUNIGA, MAGDALENO
Booking #:
426248
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
FLORES, JOSE
Booking #:
426247
Release Date:
01-28-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
CHAVEZ-MORENO, EUCEBIO
Booking #:
426246
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
ARAMBULA, ROBERTO
Booking #:
426245
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 12:39 pm
Charges:
09990030 MURDER
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
COURTNEY, PHILLIP
Booking #:
426244
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 12:28 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 11
No Bond
IBARRA, MARICRUZ
Booking #:
426243
Release Date:
01-28-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 11:29 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK
No Bond
ALCALA, JOHN
Booking #:
426242
Release Date:
01-28-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 11:10 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
$492.00
PALMOUR, JAMES
Booking #:
426241
Release Date:
01-28-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 8:54 am
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1500.00
 

Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

