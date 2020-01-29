Jail Log: January 29, 2020





Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 4

Possession: 5

False Alarm or Report: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Murder: 1

Misc COMM: 1

Theft: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. SHAFER, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 426256 Release Date: 01-29-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 11:41 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 426255 Release Date: 01-29-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 11:09 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CLARK, CHARLEY Booking #: 426254 Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 10:44 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 HENRY, STORMY Booking #: 426253 Release Date: 01-28-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 8:13 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $1500.00 VILLARREAL, ELOY Booking #: 426252 Release Date: 01-29-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 7:56 pm Charges: 53990020 FALSE ALARM OR REPORT $500.00 COOK, GABRIEL Booking #: 426251 Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 7:41 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond SANCHEZ, JULIO Booking #: 426250 Release Date: 01-29-2020 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 7:37 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 LEDESMA, JOSE Booking #: 426249 Release Date: 01-29-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 6:40 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 SUNIGA, MAGDALENO Booking #: 426248 Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 2:28 pm Charges: 54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond FLORES, JOSE Booking #: 426247 Release Date: 01-28-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 2:15 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond CHAVEZ-MORENO, EUCEBIO Booking #: 426246 Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 12:45 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond ARAMBULA, ROBERTO Booking #: 426245 Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 12:39 pm Charges: 09990030 MURDER

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond COURTNEY, PHILLIP Booking #: 426244 Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 12:28 pm Charges: MISC COMM X 11 No Bond IBARRA, MARICRUZ Booking #: 426243 Release Date: 01-28-2020 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 11:29 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK No Bond ALCALA, JOHN Booking #: 426242 Release Date: 01-28-2020 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 11:10 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C $492.00 PALMOUR, JAMES Booking #: 426241 Release Date: 01-28-2020 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 8:54 am Charges: 35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1500.00

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

