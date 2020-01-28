Jail Log: January 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Theft from Person: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
Perez, Francisca
Booking #:
426240
Booking Date:
01-28-2020 – 2:19 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
SANAUGUSTINE, EDDIE
Booking #:
426239
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
13990031 J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, LAUREN
Booking #:
426238
Release Date:
01-27-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVAILD
No Bond
SIKES, VINCENT
Booking #:
426237
Release Date:
01-28-2020 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DUARTE, TIERRA
Booking #:
426236
Release Date:
01-27-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
426235
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF x 4
$1500.00
BELBEY, JUSTIN
Booking #:
426234
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
LARRANAGA-ESTRADA, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
426233
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
NOYOLA, ANDRES
Booking #:
426232
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
23990132 MTR*THEFT FROM PERSON
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO INSURANCE
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 49 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 3
$3728.20
GIBBS, HALISS
Booking #:
426231
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
No Bond
WHITE, BILLY
Booking #:
426230
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 2:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GUERETTE, CODY
Booking #:
426229
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
CERNA, SAMUEL
Booking #:
426227
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 12:34 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1162.00
HERNANDEZ, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
426228
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 12:20 pm
Charges:
57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
Teague, Frank
Booking #:
426226
Release Date:
01-27-2020 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 11:00 am
Charges:
23990207 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT
$7500.00
CASTRO-BADILLO, NIEVES
Booking #:
426225
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 10:43 am
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
 
PEREZ, LUIS
Booking #:
426224
Release Date:
01-27-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 9:40 am
Charges:
48010010 COMM*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
426223
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 8:05 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
 

