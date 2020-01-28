Jail Log: January 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
- Possession: 5
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Theft from Person: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Theft: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF x 4
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO INSURANCE
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 49 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 3
52030027 COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
