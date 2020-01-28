Jail Log: January 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Misc CPF: 1

Possession: 5

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Theft from Person: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Theft: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. Perez, Francisca Booking #: 426240 Booking Date: 01-28-2020 – 2:19 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond SANAUGUSTINE, EDDIE Booking #: 426239 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 9:24 pm Charges: 13990031 J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond FERNANDEZ, LAUREN Booking #: 426238 Release Date: 01-27-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 9:02 pm Charges: 54990067 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVAILD No Bond SIKES, VINCENT Booking #: 426237 Release Date: 01-28-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 8:17 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DUARTE, TIERRA Booking #: 426236 Release Date: 01-27-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 6:35 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 426235 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 6:09 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF x 4 $1500.00 BELBEY, JUSTIN Booking #: 426234 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 6:08 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond LARRANAGA-ESTRADA, CRISTIAN Booking #: 426233 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 4:23 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond NOYOLA, ANDRES Booking #: 426232 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 4:16 pm Charges: 23990132 MTR*THEFT FROM PERSON

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO INSURANCE

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 49 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X 3 $3728.20 GIBBS, HALISS Booking #: 426231 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 3:02 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON No Bond WHITE, BILLY Booking #: 426230 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 2:59 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond GUERETTE, CODY Booking #: 426229 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 2:54 pm Charges: 13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond CERNA, SAMUEL Booking #: 426227 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 12:34 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1162.00 HERNANDEZ, ALEXANDER Booking #: 426228 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 12:20 pm Charges: 57070020 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond Teague, Frank Booking #: 426226 Release Date: 01-27-2020 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 11:00 am Charges: 23990207 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT $7500.00 CASTRO-BADILLO, NIEVES Booking #: 426225 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 10:43 am Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond PEREZ, LUIS Booking #: 426224 Release Date: 01-27-2020 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 9:40 am Charges: 48010010 COMM*FLEEING POLICE OFFICER No Bond MARTINEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 426223 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 8:05 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

