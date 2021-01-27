Jail Log: January 27, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
  • Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1
  • Theft: 3
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2
  • Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
 
CARDOZA, SEVEION
Booking #:
431873
Release Date:
01-27-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-27-2021 – 4:05 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SULLIVAN, JOSCHUA
Booking #:
431872
Release Date:
01-27-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 11:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ANDERSON, MARCUS
Booking #:
431871
Release Date:
01-27-2021 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
PINEDA, MARINA
Booking #:
431870
Release Date:
01-27-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
48010010 *RPR* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
No Bond
LONGORIA, CARLOS
Booking #:
431869
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
16020009 TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
HOLMES, EZELL
Booking #:
431867
Release Date:
01-27-2021 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
23990067 CPF* THEFT
No Bond
MONTGOMERY, JOHN
Booking #:
431868
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 9:43 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
SANCHEZ, MARK
Booking #:
431866
Release Date:
01-27-2021 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PUENTE, JOSHUA
Booking #:
431865
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
$1000.00
PEREZ, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
431864
Release Date:
01-26-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
54999999 OPEN CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC FTA X2
$5042.00
KIRK, LOUIS
Booking #:
431863
Release Date:
01-26-2021 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
54999999 VPTA X2
73999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY
$2884.00
FLORES – PORTILLO, HENRY
Booking #:
431862
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
SAMUELS, JAMAAL
Booking #:
431861
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
29990043 *CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
29990043 VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
MARTINEZ, JEANETTE
Booking #:
431860
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
FLANAGAN, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431859
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$15000.00
BRANCH, BOBBY
Booking #:
431858
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 1:01 pm
Charges:
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
MISC CPFX2
MISC FTA
MISC VPTAX2
$3943.40
RODRIGUEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431857
Release Date:
01-26-2021 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 12:15 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
431856
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 11:31 am
Charges:
48010006 RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC THEFT
$2174.00
AGUILAR, JUAN
Booking #:
431855
Release Date:
01-26-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 9:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CONSTANCIO, SERENA
Booking #:
431854
Release Date:
01-26-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 8:55 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FV
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$1876.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

