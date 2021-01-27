Jail Log: January 27, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 7
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
- Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI: 1
- Theft: 3
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Burglary Habitation Intend Other Felony: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2
- Assault by Contact – Family Violence: 1
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 OPEN CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC FTA X2
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
54999999 VPTA X2
73999999 SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY
29990043 VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION
MISC CPFX2
MISC FTA
MISC VPTAX2
48990015 RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC THEFT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597