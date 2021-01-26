Jail Log: January 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 6

Del Marij>5LBS<=50LBS: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Theft Mail<=10 Addresses: 1

Theft Prop <$2,5000 2/More Prev Conv: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Theft of Service Under 100: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

KRASOVSKAYA, YADVIGA Booking #: 431853 Booking Date: 01-26-2021 – 3:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG $2000.00 SANCHEZ, STEPHAN Booking #: 431852 Booking Date: 01-26-2021 – 3:10 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010017 RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 52 MPH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA

MISC VPTA X2 $7446.00 VALADEZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 431851 Booking Date: 01-26-2021 – 1:34 am Charges: 35640013 DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G No Bond SANDOVAL, JACOB Booking #: 431850 Release Date: 01-26-2021 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 11:01 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond BAROS, STEVEN Booking #: 431849 Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 10:38 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010014 EVADING ARREST DETENTION CAUSING DEATH No Bond VALDESPINO-ALMARAZ, MARIA Booking #: 431848 Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 7:37 pm Charges: 23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 GASCA, BOBBY Booking #: 431847 Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 6:46 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond WILSON, TIFFANY Booking #: 431846 Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 5:40 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond REESE, LAYLA Booking #: 431845 Release Date: 01-25-2021 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 5:21 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE Booking #: 431844 Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 12:11 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER 100

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE $8062.00 KENNEDY, DONALD Booking #: 431842 Release Date: 01-25-2021 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 10:46 am Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 No Bond BROWN, JOSHUA Booking #: 431843 Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 10:25 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond VERA, RAY Booking #: 431841 Release Date: 01-25-2021 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 10:18 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 POTTAGE, BRANDON Booking #: 431840 Booking Date: 01-25-2021 – 8:18 am Charges: 35990138 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1A <20AU

52990010 *GJI*UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

