Jail Log: January 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 6
  • Del Marij>5LBS<=50LBS: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Theft Mail<=10 Addresses: 1
  • Theft Prop <$2,5000 2/More Prev Conv: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Theft of Service Under 100: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
 
KRASOVSKAYA, YADVIGA
Booking #:
431853
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 3:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
$2000.00
SANCHEZ, STEPHAN
Booking #:
431852
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 3:10 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010017 RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 52 MPH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
MISC VPTA X2
$7446.00
VALADEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
431851
Booking Date:
01-26-2021 – 1:34 am
Charges:
35640013 DEL MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
No Bond
SANDOVAL, JACOB
Booking #:
431850
Release Date:
01-26-2021 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
BAROS, STEVEN
Booking #:
431849
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 10:38 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010014 EVADING ARREST DETENTION CAUSING DEATH
No Bond
VALDESPINO-ALMARAZ, MARIA
Booking #:
431848
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
GASCA, BOBBY
Booking #:
431847
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WILSON, TIFFANY
Booking #:
431846
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
REESE, LAYLA
Booking #:
431845
Release Date:
01-25-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE
Booking #:
431844
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE UNDER 100
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$8062.00
 
KENNEDY, DONALD
Booking #:
431842
Release Date:
01-25-2021 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 10:46 am
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
No Bond
BROWN, JOSHUA
Booking #:
431843
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 10:25 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
VERA, RAY
Booking #:
431841
Release Date:
01-25-2021 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 10:18 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
POTTAGE, BRANDON
Booking #:
431840
Booking Date:
01-25-2021 – 8:18 am
Charges:
35990138 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1A <20AU
52990010 *GJI*UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

