Jail Log: January 26, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 6
- Del Marij>5LBS<=50LBS: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Theft Mail<=10 Addresses: 1
- Theft Prop <$2,5000 2/More Prev Conv: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Theft of Service Under 100: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
48010017 RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 52 MPH
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
MISC VPTA X2
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
48010014 EVADING ARREST DETENTION CAUSING DEATH
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
52990010 *GJI*UNL CARRYING WEAPON ON ALCOHOL PREMISES
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
