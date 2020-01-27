Jail Log: January 25-27, 2020





Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 6

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

Misc CPF: 2

Possession: 13

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot Bellied Pig at Large: 1

Public Intoxication: 8

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2

Failure to Display Drivers License: 1

Expired Driver’s License/Identification: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1

Theft: 3

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

SOLANO, LUCIO Booking #: 426222 Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 3:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 ANTU, JULIANA Booking #: 426221 Release Date: 01-27-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 01-27-2020 – 2:09 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $920.00 SPILLER, DAKOTA Booking #: 426220 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 11:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond ABALOS, JACOBY Booking #: 426219 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 10:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 MENDEZ, RUBEN Booking #: 426217 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 8:04 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond ROBERTSON, MATTHEW Booking #: 426216 Release Date: 01-26-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 7:55 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 HOLT, DALLION Booking #: 426215 Release Date: 01-26-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 2:29 pm Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES No Bond RAMIREZ, ESEQUIEL Booking #: 426214 Release Date: 01-26-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 10:28 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DWLI $8690.00 ROMERO, BOBBY Booking #: 426213 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 5:07 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 6 $1000.00 MALDONADO, MATTHEW Booking #: 426212 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 4:57 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond SIMS, SHALYN Booking #: 426211 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 4:54 am Charges: MISC DOG FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE

MISC FTA $864.00 GARCIA-SOLORIO, JOSE Booking #: 426210 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 4:21 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CEJA, ARTHUR Booking #: 426209 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 3:49 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $962.00 BACA, FRANK Booking #: 426208 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 3:36 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1500.00 WALKER, RYAN Booking #: 426207 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 3:36 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 DISREGARD A RED LIGHT $2300.00 TORRES, JUAN Booking #: 426206 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 2:58 am Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE-SUBSEQUENT OFFENCE

54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA $1922.20 BROWN, FRANK Booking #: 426205 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 2:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 DUENAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 426204 Release Date: 01-26-2020 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 2:27 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION X2

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA X4 $5208.00 LAMKIM, TAMARA Booking #: 426203 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 1:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 ZAPATA, THOMAS Booking #: 426201 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 12:49 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 GARZA, DALAINY Booking #: 426202 Booking Date: 01-26-2020 – 12:47 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 MINJAREZ, CHESNEY Booking #: 426200 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 11:47 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 JENSEN, CALLI Booking #: 426199 Release Date: 01-26-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 11:01 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC $264.00 TOBIAS, ANGEL Booking #: 426198 Release Date: 01-26-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 10:56 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 PADIER, VANESSA Booking #: 426197 Release Date: 01-26-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 9:47 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 SALINAS, ROSBEL Booking #: 426196 Release Date: 01-25-2020 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 7:24 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 ONEAL, TRACEY Booking #: 426195 Release Date: 01-25-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 7:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 REYES, SILVESTER Booking #: 426194 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 7:04 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 VOLPE, LANCE Booking #: 426193 Release Date: 01-26-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 6:48 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 BURNS, BEAU Booking #: 426192 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 3:11 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV $500.00 MORALES, VERONICA Booking #: 426191 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 11:37 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 GARCIA, MARCUS Booking #: 426190 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 11:37 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ARTHUR, RODERICA Booking #: 426189 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 10:56 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond RINE, TIFFANY Booking #: 426188 Release Date: 01-25-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 9:59 am Charges: POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA No Bond TOBIAS, JESUS Booking #: 426187 Release Date: 01-25-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 6:52 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>> SILVA, ROYCE Booking #: 426186 Release Date: 01-25-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 5:06 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 HORNSBY, JOHNELL Booking #: 426185 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 4:07 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE $492.00 DINOLFO, MICHAEL Booking #: 426184 Release Date: 01-25-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 2:58 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GARZA, ALEXIS Booking #: 426183 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 2:40 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $2000.00 WARD, WENDY Booking #: 426182 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 1:55 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond SMITH, CANDICE Booking #: 426181 Booking Date: 01-25-2020 – 1:53 am Charges: 23990196 MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV No Bond AYALA, DAVID Booking #: 426180 Release Date: 01-25-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 11:25 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE $1464.00 CLEARMAN, CORY Booking #: 426179 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 10:50 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00 BRION, JASON Booking #: 426178 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 9:53 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA $642.00 AGUILAR, DESTINY Booking #: 426177 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 7:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 426176 Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 7:46 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENCE INVALID2

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTA $3098.00 CHAPPELL, JACLYNN Booking #: 426175 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 7:34 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 VILLALPANDO, REYNALDO Booking #: 426174 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 7:25 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 LARA, SANDRA Booking #: 426173 Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 4:06 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond WEBB, JAMES Booking #: 426172 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 2:32 pm Charges: 23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 $1500.00 WOODWARD, JOSHUA Booking #: 426171 Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 10:18 am Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE No Bond

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597