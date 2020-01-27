Jail Log: January 25-27, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 6
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- Misc CPF: 2
- Possession: 13
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot Bellied Pig at Large: 1
- Public Intoxication: 8
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2
- Failure to Display Drivers License: 1
- Expired Driver’s License/Identification: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1
- Theft: 3
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Assault Class C: 1
- Reckless Driving: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 DWLI
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 DISREGARD A RED LIGHT
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X4
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA
Disclaimer:
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
