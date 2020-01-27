Jail Log: January 25-27, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 6
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Possession: 13
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
  • Misc Dog, Ferret, or Pot Bellied Pig at Large: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 8
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2
  • Failure to Display Drivers License: 1
  • Expired Driver’s License/Identification: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Pedestrian Walking with Traffic: 1
  • Theft: 3
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
 
 
SOLANO, LUCIO
Booking #:
426222
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 3:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ANTU, JULIANA
Booking #:
426221
Release Date:
01-27-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
01-27-2020 – 2:09 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$920.00
SPILLER, DAKOTA
Booking #:
426220
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
ABALOS, JACOBY
Booking #:
426219
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
MENDEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
426217
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 8:04 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 
ROBERTSON, MATTHEW
Booking #:
426216
Release Date:
01-26-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
HOLT, DALLION
Booking #:
426215
Release Date:
01-26-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
No Bond
RAMIREZ, ESEQUIEL
Booking #:
426214
Release Date:
01-26-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 10:28 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
$8690.00
ROMERO, BOBBY
Booking #:
426213
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 5:07 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 6
$1000.00
MALDONADO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
426212
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 4:57 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
SIMS, SHALYN
Booking #:
426211
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 4:54 am
Charges:
MISC DOG FERRET OR POT BELLIED PIG AT LARGE
MISC FTA
$864.00
GARCIA-SOLORIO, JOSE
Booking #:
426210
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 4:21 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CEJA, ARTHUR
Booking #:
426209
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 3:49 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$962.00
 
BACA, FRANK
Booking #:
426208
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
 
WALKER, RYAN
Booking #:
426207
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 DISREGARD A RED LIGHT
$2300.00
TORRES, JUAN
Booking #:
426206
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 2:58 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE-SUBSEQUENT OFFENCE
54999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA
$1922.20
BROWN, FRANK
Booking #:
426205
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 2:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
DUENAS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426204
Release Date:
01-26-2020 – 4:28 am
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 2:27 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION X2
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X4
$5208.00
LAMKIM, TAMARA
Booking #:
426203
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 1:15 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ZAPATA, THOMAS
Booking #:
426201
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 12:49 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
 
GARZA, DALAINY
Booking #:
426202
Booking Date:
01-26-2020 – 12:47 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
MINJAREZ, CHESNEY
Booking #:
426200
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
 
JENSEN, CALLI
Booking #:
426199
Release Date:
01-26-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
$264.00
TOBIAS, ANGEL
Booking #:
426198
Release Date:
01-26-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PADIER, VANESSA
Booking #:
426197
Release Date:
01-26-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
SALINAS, ROSBEL
Booking #:
426196
Release Date:
01-25-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 7:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ONEAL, TRACEY
Booking #:
426195
Release Date:
01-25-2020 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
REYES, SILVESTER
Booking #:
426194
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
VOLPE, LANCE
Booking #:
426193
Release Date:
01-26-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BURNS, BEAU
Booking #:
426192
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 3:11 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
$500.00
MORALES, VERONICA
Booking #:
426191
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 11:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
GARCIA, MARCUS
Booking #:
426190
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 11:37 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ARTHUR, RODERICA
Booking #:
426189
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 10:56 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
RINE, TIFFANY
Booking #:
426188
Release Date:
01-25-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 9:59 am
Charges:
POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA
No Bond
TOBIAS, JESUS
Booking #:
426187
Release Date:
01-25-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 6:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
SILVA, ROYCE
Booking #:
426186
Release Date:
01-25-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 5:06 am
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
HORNSBY, JOHNELL
Booking #:
426185
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 4:07 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE
$492.00
DINOLFO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426184
Release Date:
01-25-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 2:58 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARZA, ALEXIS
Booking #:
426183
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 2:40 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$2000.00
WARD, WENDY
Booking #:
426182
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 1:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
SMITH, CANDICE
Booking #:
426181
Booking Date:
01-25-2020 – 1:53 am
Charges:
23990196 MTR*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
AYALA, DAVID
Booking #:
426180
Release Date:
01-25-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
$1464.00
CLEARMAN, CORY
Booking #:
426179
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
BRION, JASON
Booking #:
426178
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$642.00
 
AGUILAR, DESTINY
Booking #:
426177
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 7:53 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LOPEZ, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
426176
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LISCENCE INVALID2
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA
$3098.00
CHAPPELL, JACLYNN
Booking #:
426175
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 7:34 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
VILLALPANDO, REYNALDO
Booking #:
426174
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LARA, SANDRA
Booking #:
426173
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
WEBB, JAMES
Booking #:
426172
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
23990193 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$1500.00
WOODWARD, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426171
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 10:18 am
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond

Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

