Jail Log: January 24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Possession: 11
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Theft of Material Alum/Brnze/Copper/Brass: 1
- Fleeing Police Officer: 1
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-OPEN INTERSECTION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION-WRONG VEHICLE
MISC VPTA X 2
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC VPTA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC PAROLE VIOALTION
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990016 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.
