Jail Log: January 24, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

No Driver’s License: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 2

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Possession: 11

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Theft of Material Alum/Brnze/Copper/Brass: 1

Fleeing Police Officer: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. SPRADLEY, JANET Booking #: 426170 Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 3:28 am Charges: 57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond PAGE, NATHAN Booking #: 426169 Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 3:24 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond DOMINGUEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 426168 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 2:23 am Charges: 54999999 DRIVER LICENSE-NO

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-OPEN INTERSECTION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION-WRONG VEHICLE

MISC VPTA X 2 $3786.00 EURESTE, CHRISTINA Booking #: 426167 Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 2:06 am Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $7782.00 TORRES, LEONEL Booking #: 426166 Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 1:43 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 YBARRA, STEPHEN Booking #: 426165 Booking Date: 01-24-2020 – 1:04 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $1000.00 RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 426164 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 10:36 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $500.00 WATSON, CYNTHIA Booking #: 426163 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 9:30 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $1000.00 NORMAN, WILLIAM Booking #: 426162 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 8:51 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $10000.00 KENNON, SYDNEY Booking #: 426161 Release Date: 01-24-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 8:11 pm Charges: MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA $1242.00 HOMFELD, JORDON Booking #: 426160 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 7:41 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 RASHID, MUNEEB Booking #: 426159 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 7:34 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER No Bond GALLEGOS, ANTHONY Booking #: 426158 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 6:12 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC PAROLE VIOALTION $500.00 KNIGHTON, KALA Booking #: 426157 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 6:06 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond FERNANDEZ, BALDEMAR Booking #: 426156 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 5:19 pm Charges: 13990075 COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond NUNEZ-DIAZ, OSVALDO Booking #: 426155 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 5:06 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT $10000.00 LEECH, MICHAEL Booking #: 426154 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 4:35 pm Charges: 24110003 MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond HENSLEY, HEIDI Booking #: 426153 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 4:04 pm Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO $500.00 MENDEZ, ALEXIS Booking #: 426152 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 3:28 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond CORZA-ORNELAS, OSCAR Booking #: 426151 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 2:50 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond SANDERS, LEE Booking #: 426150 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 2:13 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 CADENA, ISAAC Booking #: 426149 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 1:16 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond GREGORY, BRANDY Booking #: 426148 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 1:08 pm Charges: 13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $3000.00 CLIFT, DANIEL Booking #: 426147 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 12:03 pm Charges: 23990143 MTR*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZE/COPPER/BRASS<$20K

35990016 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD No Bond SHAW, DAXSTON Booking #: 426146 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 11:57 am Charges: 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond TAYLOR, THOMAS Booking #: 426145 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 11:21 am Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond PINEDA, MARINA Booking #: 426144 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 10:54 am Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER $500.00 Ayers, Dennis Booking #: 426143 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 9:43 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ROJAS, JUSTIN Booking #: 426142 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 7:26 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597