Jail Log: January 24, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Possession: 11
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 2
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 2
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Theft of Material Alum/Brnze/Copper/Brass: 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
SPRADLEY, JANET
Booking #:
426170
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 3:28 am
Charges:
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
 
PAGE, NATHAN
Booking #:
426169
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 3:24 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
426168
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 2:23 am
Charges:
54999999 DRIVER LICENSE-NO
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-OPEN INTERSECTION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION-WRONG VEHICLE
MISC VPTA X 2
$3786.00
EURESTE, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
426167
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 2:06 am
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$7782.00
TORRES, LEONEL
Booking #:
426166
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 1:43 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
YBARRA, STEPHEN
Booking #:
426165
Booking Date:
01-24-2020 – 1:04 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
426164
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$500.00
WATSON, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
426163
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$1000.00
NORMAN, WILLIAM
Booking #:
426162
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$10000.00
KENNON, SYDNEY
Booking #:
426161
Release Date:
01-24-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA
$1242.00
HOMFELD, JORDON
Booking #:
426160
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
RASHID, MUNEEB
Booking #:
426159
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 7:34 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
No Bond
GALLEGOS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
426158
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 6:12 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC PAROLE VIOALTION
$500.00
KNIGHTON, KALA
Booking #:
426157
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, BALDEMAR
Booking #:
426156
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
13990075 COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
NUNEZ-DIAZ, OSVALDO
Booking #:
426155
Release Date:
01-23-2020 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
$10000.00
LEECH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426154
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
24110003 MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
HENSLEY, HEIDI
Booking #:
426153
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
$500.00
MENDEZ, ALEXIS
Booking #:
426152
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CORZA-ORNELAS, OSCAR
Booking #:
426151
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SANDERS, LEE
Booking #:
426150
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
CADENA, ISAAC
Booking #:
426149
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 1:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GREGORY, BRANDY
Booking #:
426148
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 1:08 pm
Charges:
13990031 VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
$3000.00
CLIFT, DANIEL
Booking #:
426147
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
23990143 MTR*THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZE/COPPER/BRASS<$20K
35990016 J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
SHAW, DAXSTON
Booking #:
426146
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 11:57 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
 
TAYLOR, THOMAS
Booking #:
426145
Release Date:
01-23-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 11:21 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PINEDA, MARINA
Booking #:
426144
Release Date:
01-23-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 10:54 am
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
$500.00
Ayers, Dennis
Booking #:
426143
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 9:43 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ROJAS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
426142
Booking Date:
01-23-2020 – 7:26 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
 

Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story