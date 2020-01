Jail Log: January 23, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Possession: 6

Public Intoxication: 2

Misc CPF: 5

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Misc FTA: 1

Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Theft: 3

No Driver’s License: 1

Assault Public Servant: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. BELBEY, JUSTIN Booking #: 426141 Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 4:33 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond Ledesma, Angel Booking #: 426140 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 3:03 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 SAE-UNG, PRAVEE Booking #: 426139 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 12:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 426138 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 12:31 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTAX4 $3050.00 FERNANDEZ, MARIAH Booking #: 426137 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 01-23-2020 – 12:26 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 YNOSTROSA, MARISSA Booking #: 426136 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 11:53 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2 No Bond LITTLE, DEEANNA Booking #: 426135 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 10:18 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 NINO, MELISSA Booking #: 426134 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 10:12 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond MENDEZ, ALEXIS Booking #: 426133 Release Date: 01-23-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 9:17 pm Charges: MISC FTAX2

MISC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2448.00 CLARK, JAMES Booking #: 426132 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 8:45 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTAX3 $4102.00 MONTELONGO, LUIS Booking #: 426131 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 8:07 pm Charges: 54040009 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond POLK, CHEYENNE Booking #: 426130 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 7:59 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No Bond SANTIAGO, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 426129 Release Date: 01-22-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 7:53 pm Charges: MISC CPFX2 No Bond FRIAR, JOSHUA Booking #: 426128 Release Date: 01-22-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 6:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MARTINEZ, JESUS Booking #: 426127 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 6:13 pm Charges: 48010017 *VOP*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54990067 *VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond WATSON, TRENT Booking #: 426126 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 6:13 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond STUCK, AMANDA Booking #: 426125 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 6:08 pm Charges: 57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X 3 No Bond COBB, ANTHONY Booking #: 426124 Release Date: 01-22-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 6:03 pm Charges: 23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond OROSCO, DANIEL Booking #: 426123 Release Date: 01-22-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 5:50 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC FTA X 4

MISC VPTA X 2 $5509.80 GONZALEZ, ALVARO Booking #: 426122 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 5:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond ALFARO, LEANDRO Booking #: 426121 Release Date: 01-22-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 5:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 GRAHAM, GARRETT Booking #: 426120 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 4:45 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR $2226.00 RAMIREZ, CARLOS Booking #: 426119 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 2:43 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 16 No Bond FULLER, NISHA Booking #: 426118 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 2:19 pm Charges: 13990063 COMM*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT No Bond GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 426117 Release Date: 01-22-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 2:12 pm Charges: 4208 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 3 $2048.00 GIBSON, PATRICK Booking #: 426116 Release Date: 01-22-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 12:04 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR $1006.00 SOCKO, JEREMY Booking #: 426115 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 11:23 am Charges: 35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED POINT AT STOP SIGN $600.00 CHILA, ALFRED Booking #: 426114 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 11:14 am Charges: 35990016 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR $986.00 VASQUEZ, JOE RAY Booking #: 426113 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 10:04 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond LLANAS, LUIS Booking #: 426112 Release Date: 01-22-2020 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 9:52 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597