Jail Log: January 22, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 7
- Reckless: 1
- Theft: 3
- Assault Family/Household Member: 2
- Forgery – to Defraud or Harm of Another: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Nonpayment Child Support: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 3
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
TEMPLE, HUNTER
Booking #:
426111
Booking Date:
01-22-2020 – 4:46 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 *GJI* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990020 *GJI* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$25000.00
GUZMAN, ALEX
Booking #:
426110
Release Date:
01-22-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
01-22-2020 – 12:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CHRISTIAN, ASHISH
Booking #:
426109
Booking Date:
01-22-2020 – 12:35 am
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$1500.00
YBARRA, ALICIA
Booking #:
426108
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CONTRERAS, JOSE
Booking #:
426107
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 10:58 pm
Charges:
54990044 CPF*RECKLESS DRIVING
No Bond
GRAYSON, LANIYA
Booking #:
426106
Release Date:
01-21-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DELUNA, SELINA
Booking #:
426105
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 8:44 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$2000.00
LOPEZ, DAVID
Booking #:
426104
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 6:24 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
$40000.00
GRAY, KATHY
Booking #:
426103
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
Thomas, Ty
Booking #:
426102
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$424.00
HAYWARD, CHARLES
Booking #:
426101
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 3:36 pm
Charges:
25890003 FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF ANOTHER
No Bond
HICKS, ISIS
Booking #:
426100
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
HILBURN, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
426099
Release Date:
01-21-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 1:39 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$2000.00
DAVIS, DACHUEL
Booking #:
426098
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 12:58 pm
Charges:
35990014 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LIMONES, ARIANA
Booking #:
426097
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 11:21 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
426096
Release Date:
01-21-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 10:56 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
RAYOS, SONIA
Booking #:
426095
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 10:54 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
GARCIA, EMANUEL
Booking #:
426094
Release Date:
01-21-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 10:49 am
Charges:
FTA FTA- NON PAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT
No Bond
VALADEZ, DEANDRA
Booking #:
426093
Release Date:
01-21-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 10:17 am
Charges:
13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
MOSBY, CURTIS
Booking #:
426092
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 8:38 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA
Booking #:
426091
Release Date:
01-21-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 7:36 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CERVANTES, ARMANDO
Booking #:
426090
Release Date:
01-21-2020 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 6:55 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597