Jail Log: January 22, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 7

Reckless: 1

Theft: 3

Assault Family/Household Member: 2

Forgery – to Defraud or Harm of Another: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Nonpayment Child Support: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 3

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. TEMPLE, HUNTER Booking #: 426111 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 4:46 am Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990020 *GJI* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $25000.00 GUZMAN, ALEX Booking #: 426110 Release Date: 01-22-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 12:46 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CHRISTIAN, ASHISH Booking #: 426109 Booking Date: 01-22-2020 – 12:35 am Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $1500.00 YBARRA, ALICIA Booking #: 426108 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 11:12 pm Charges: 35990014 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond CONTRERAS, JOSE Booking #: 426107 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 10:58 pm Charges: 54990044 CPF*RECKLESS DRIVING No Bond GRAYSON, LANIYA Booking #: 426106 Release Date: 01-21-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 10:40 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 DELUNA, SELINA Booking #: 426105 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 8:44 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $2000.00 LOPEZ, DAVID Booking #: 426104 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 6:24 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV $40000.00 GRAY, KATHY Booking #: 426103 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 6:23 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond Thomas, Ty Booking #: 426102 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 3:57 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G $424.00 HAYWARD, CHARLES Booking #: 426101 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 3:36 pm Charges: 25890003 FORGERY – TO DEFRAUD OR HARM OF ANOTHER No Bond HICKS, ISIS Booking #: 426100 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 2:40 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 BY CHECK

54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond HILBURN, CRYSTAL Booking #: 426099 Release Date: 01-21-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 1:39 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $2000.00 DAVIS, DACHUEL Booking #: 426098 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 12:58 pm Charges: 35990014 *RPR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond LIMONES, ARIANA Booking #: 426097 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 11:21 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond SERBANTEZ, VICENTE Booking #: 426096 Release Date: 01-21-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 10:56 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 RAYOS, SONIA Booking #: 426095 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 10:54 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond GARCIA, EMANUEL Booking #: 426094 Release Date: 01-21-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 10:49 am Charges: FTA FTA- NON PAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT No Bond VALADEZ, DEANDRA Booking #: 426093 Release Date: 01-21-2020 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 10:17 am Charges: 13990075 *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond MOSBY, CURTIS Booking #: 426092 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 8:38 am Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 426091 Release Date: 01-21-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 7:36 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 CERVANTES, ARMANDO Booking #: 426090 Release Date: 01-21-2020 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 6:55 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

