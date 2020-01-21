Jail Log: January 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 2

CPF: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Misc CPF: 1

GUAJARDO, SAMANTHA Booking #: 426089 Booking Date: 01-21-2020 – 2:14 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

O’NEIL, TODD Booking #: 426088 Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 11:53 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731429J4

MISC CPF X5 $1116.00

RUIZ, MICHELLE Booking #: 426087 Release Date: 01-21-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 8:47 pm Charges: 41999999 CPF X2

54999999 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE $240.00

BILBREY, JEFFERY Booking #: 426086 Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 6:36 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

TREVINO, ROBERT Booking #: 426084 Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 5:42 pm Charges: MISC CPF*DWLI No Bond

NOLAND, MICHAEL Booking #: 426083 Release Date: 01-20-2020 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 1:50 pm Charges: MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY

MISC VPTA X2 $3422.00

SALAZAR, TOMAS Booking #: 426082 Release Date: 01-20-2020 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 10:31 am Charges: MISC CPFX2 No Bond

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

