Jail Log: January 21, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 2
- CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Misc CPF: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
GUAJARDO, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
426089
Booking Date:
01-21-2020 – 2:14 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
O’NEIL, TODD
Booking #:
426088
Booking Date:
01-20-2020 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731429J4
MISC CPF X5
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1731429J4
MISC CPF X5
$1116.00
RUIZ, MICHELLE
Booking #:
426087
Release Date:
01-21-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
01-20-2020 – 8:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 CPF X2
54999999 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE
54999999 OPERATE UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE
$240.00
BILBREY, JEFFERY
Booking #:
426086
Booking Date:
01-20-2020 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
TREVINO, ROBERT
Booking #:
426084
Booking Date:
01-20-2020 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF*DWLI
No Bond
NOLAND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426083
Release Date:
01-20-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-20-2020 – 1:50 pm
Charges:
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC VPTA X2
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC VPTA X2
$3422.00
SALAZAR, TOMAS
Booking #:
426082
Release Date:
01-20-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-20-2020 – 10:31 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597