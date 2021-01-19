Jail Log: January 19, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 5 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Possession: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
 
BOWMAN, CLARENCE
Booking #:
431757
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 3:54 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
SUNIGA, DANIELLA
Booking #:
431756
Booking Date:
01-19-2021 – 12:07 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
MARTINEZ, MARCIAL
Booking #:
431755
Booking Date:
01-18-2021 – 11:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC CPF X8
MISC FTA
$1064.00
MORSE, PAULA
Booking #:
431754
Booking Date:
01-18-2021 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
PORTALES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
431753
Release Date:
01-18-2021 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-18-2021 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
 

