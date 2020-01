Jail Log: January 18-20, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 58 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Burglary of Vehicles: 1

Possession: 15

Driving While Intoxicated: 8

Public Intoxication: 2

Criminal Mischief: 2

Misc Parole Violation: 2

Reckless Driving: 1

Failure to Change Address on Driver’s License: 1

Fail to Signal: 1

Unlawfully Carrying Weapon: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 1

Misc CPF: 3

Contempt of Court: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 7

Assault: 1

Harassment of Public Servant: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Continuous Violence Against the Family: 1

Display Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration: 1

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

SOLIS, VANESSA Booking #: 426050 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 4:15 am Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00

NIETO, NOAH Booking #: 426049 Release Date: 01-18-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 3:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00

Gonzalez, Soraida Booking #: 426048 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 3:26 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

REEVES, PRESTON Booking #: 426047 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 2:47 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

KOBLER, JUSTIN Booking #: 426046 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 2:26 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

LOPEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 426045 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 2:19 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPFX6 $1000.00

ZAMORA, JOHN Booking #: 426044 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 1:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

CALDERON, MARCO Booking #: 426043 Release Date: 01-18-2020 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 12:37 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

RAMON, AMY Booking #: 426042 Release Date: 01-18-2020 – 4:43 am Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 12:33 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $1000.00

REYES, WANDA Booking #: 426041 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 11:43 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

SMITH, MYLES Booking #: 426040 Release Date: 01-18-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 11:29 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING $500.00

ESCOBAR, OLGA Booking #: 426039 Release Date: 01-18-2020 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 11:29 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPFX2

MISC VPTAX2 $2132.00

ROMERO, SONYA Booking #: 426038 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 10:39 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 3 No Bond

GONZALES, SAMMY Booking #: 426037 Release Date: 01-18-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 10:32 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL-100 FT $280.00

RODRIGUEZ, ROMAN Booking #: 426036 Release Date: 01-18-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 10:26 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00

STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 426035 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 9:49 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond

ENRIQUEZ, JULIO Booking #: 426034 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 9:10 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF OF ROADWAY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1046.00

LLANAS, LUIS Booking #: 426033 Release Date: 01-17-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 8:48 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X3 $3450.00

DUENAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 426032 Release Date: 01-17-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 8:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

MISC VPTAX4 $5706.00

REED, JOHN Booking #: 426031 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 7:24 pm Charges: 13990043 *RPR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

13990075 *RPR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond

CABALLERO, RICHARD Booking #: 426030 Release Date: 01-18-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 6:03 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $3000.00

HIDALGO, EDDIE Booking #: 426029 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 5:33 pm Charges: 35620008 J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

52030027 J/N*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 FTA X 3

54999999 NO INSURANCE X 2

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 7 $3764.00

RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 426028 Release Date: 01-17-2020 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 5:27 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

RUBIO, MONICA Booking #: 426027 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 5:07 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 No Bond

JIMENEZ, AMBER Booking #: 426026 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 3:43 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

BRYAN, ROBERT Booking #: 426025 Release Date: 01-17-2020 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 10:52 am Charges: 35990019 GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond

MATHIS, NOLAN Booking #: 426024 Release Date: 01-17-2020 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 9:53 am Charges: FTA CPF*CONTEMPT OF COURT No Bond

HERNANDEZ, ERICK Booking #: 426065 Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 3:03 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00

CARRASCO, JOE Booking #: 426064 Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 2:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

MICHAUZ, RONALD Booking #: 426063 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 2:21 am Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 $500.00

OSBORNE, DOMINIC Booking #: 426062 Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 2:02 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond

LEYVA, FERNANDO Booking #: 426061 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 1:19 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00

CLOUD, CALYN Booking #: 426060 Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 1:10 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

MCGINNIS, MICHAEL Booking #: 426059 Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 12:27 am Charges: MISC CPF X9 No Bond

MONTELONGO, PAUL Booking #: 426058 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 11:16 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $1012.00

TINDELL, RICHARD Booking #: 426057 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 8:51 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ No Bond

THORP, CLINTON Booking #: 426056 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 8:37 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

GUNTHER, JACOB Booking #: 426055 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 8:30 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

BELL, BRENNAN Booking #: 426054 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 8:22 pm Charges: 13160017 HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT No Bond

DELEON, ISRAEL Booking #: 426053 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 5:34 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

TALAVERA, LILLIAN Booking #: 426052 Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 4:52 pm Charges: 48990015 CPF*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO No Bond

GALINDO, CRISTIAN Booking #: 426051 Release Date: 01-18-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 01-18-2020 – 3:53 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

RAMOS, PEDRO Booking #: 426081 Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 4:17 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

SLEDGE, DUSTIN Booking #: 426080 Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 2:25 am Charges: 13990078 *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY No Bond

SERBANTEZ, VICENTE Booking #: 426079 Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 1:39 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

VASQUEZ, YOLANDA Booking #: 426078 Release Date: 01-20-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 1:20 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

RIVAS, CHESNIE Booking #: 426077 Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 12:54 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

Gonzalez, Rodolfo Booking #: 426076 Release Date: 01-20-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 12:02 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

ORTIZ, ISAIAH Booking #: 426075 Booking Date: 01-20-2020 – 12:00 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00

DELRIO, ALEENA Booking #: 426074 Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 11:40 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2420.00

CREMO, CRISTOS Booking #: 426073 Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 11:30 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00

MALDONADO, JORGE Booking #: 426072 Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 11:24 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

GUERRERO, ELIZABETH Booking #: 426071 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 8:52 pm Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY $1524.00

Vorse, Allison Booking #: 426070 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 4:37 pm Charges: 35990023 VOP*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER $632.00

RAMOS, LUKE Booking #: 426069 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 4:06 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 No Bond

NICHOLS, CAMPBELL Booking #: 426068 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 3:03 pm Charges: 26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($0 – $25)

MISC FTA X 1 $806.00

RODRIGUEZ, DEMETRIA Booking #: 426067 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 11:38 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00

JACKSON, TORIAN Booking #: 426066 Release Date: 01-19-2020 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 01-19-2020 – 8:57 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597