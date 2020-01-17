Jail Log: January 17, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 7
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • No Front License Plate: 1
  • Misc TDC Hold: 1
  • Theft of Firearm: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
SHAW, DAXSTON
Booking #:
426023
Booking Date:
01-17-2020 – 4:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
DWYER, JAMES
Booking #:
426022
Booking Date:
01-17-2020 – 3:33 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
VASQUEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
426021
Booking Date:
01-17-2020 – 1:23 am
Charges:
13990031 CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$1000.00
LEE, CALI
Booking #:
426020
Release Date:
01-17-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
426019
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CANO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
426018
Release Date:
01-17-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 9:27 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
426017
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
426016
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X2
$2046.00
MENDOZA-BADILLO, KATHERINE
Booking #:
426014
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
STEWART, MARCUS
Booking #:
426015
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
35990018 POSS CS PG 1 >=400G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
SETTLE, ROGER
Booking #:
426013
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 7:34 pm
Charges:
54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
BRIONES, ROBERT
Booking #:
426011
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 6:59 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DEL/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MARCUM, JASON
Booking #:
426012
Release Date:
01-16-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 5:45 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO FRONT LICENSE PLATE
$362.00
LUCERO, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426010
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 4:11 pm
Charges:
35620010 *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
52030027 *FTA* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$17500.00
VIZCAINO, JORDAN
Booking #:
426009
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
MISC TDC HOLD
No Bond
VIAFRANCO, JESSIE
Booking #:
426008
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 3:04 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
426007
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 2:24 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA x 3
$2048.00
ARREDONDO, MOSES
Booking #:
426006
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 12:37 pm
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC CPF X2
$500.00
ROJAS, GILBERT
Booking #:
426005
Release Date:
01-16-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-16-2020 – 11:53 am
Charges:
MISC CPFx3
No Bond
 

Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

