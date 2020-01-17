Jail Log: January 17, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 7

Misc CPF: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Theft: 1

Public Intoxication: 4

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

No Front License Plate: 1

Misc TDC Hold: 1

Theft of Firearm: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

SHAW, DAXSTON Booking #: 426023 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 4:12 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00

DWYER, JAMES Booking #: 426022 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 3:33 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond

VASQUEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 426021 Booking Date: 01-17-2020 – 1:23 am Charges: 13990031 CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $1000.00

LEE, CALI Booking #: 426020 Release Date: 01-17-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 10:55 pm Charges: 23990191 GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

SERBANTEZ, VICENTE Booking #: 426019 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 9:58 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

CANO, JOHNNY Booking #: 426018 Release Date: 01-17-2020 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 9:27 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 426017 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 9:19 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00

GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 426016 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 8:54 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2 $2046.00

MENDOZA-BADILLO, KATHERINE Booking #: 426014 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 7:51 pm Charges: 35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

STEWART, MARCUS Booking #: 426015 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 7:45 pm Charges: 35990018 POSS CS PG 1 >=400G

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY No Bond

SETTLE, ROGER Booking #: 426013 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 7:34 pm Charges: 54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond

BRIONES, ROBERT Booking #: 426011 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 6:59 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DEL/DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00

MARCUM, JASON Booking #: 426012 Release Date: 01-16-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 5:45 pm Charges: 54999999 NO FRONT LICENSE PLATE $362.00

LUCERO, JOSHUA Booking #: 426010 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 4:11 pm Charges: 35620010 *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

52030027 *FTA* UNL CARRYING WEAPON $17500.00

VIZCAINO, JORDAN Booking #: 426009 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 3:24 pm Charges: MISC TDC HOLD No Bond

VIAFRANCO, JESSIE Booking #: 426008 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 3:04 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond

JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 426007 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 2:24 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA x 3 $2048.00

ARREDONDO, MOSES Booking #: 426006 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 12:37 pm Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC CPF X2 $500.00

ROJAS, GILBERT Booking #: 426005 Release Date: 01-16-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 11:53 am Charges: MISC CPFx3 No Bond

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597