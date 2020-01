Jail Log: January 16, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 9

Misc CPF: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Theft: 2

No Driver’s License: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1

Robbery: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

TATE, CHANNING Booking #: 426004 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 4:34 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond

TAYLOR, SHADD Booking #: 426003 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 3:13 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

DOTY, JEFFERY Booking #: 426002 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 3:10 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA $1552.00

HOLDEN, EDWARD Booking #: 426001 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 2:15 am Charges: MISC CPF No Bond

KEMP, LAETITIA Booking #: 425999 Release Date: 01-16-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 1:05 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

GUILLORY, MARK Booking #: 426000 Release Date: 01-16-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 1:01 am Charges: 35990071 RPR*FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE No Bond

HERNANDEZ, EDUARDO Booking #: 425998 Booking Date: 01-16-2020 – 12:02 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

54999999 CPF X2 No Bond

ALLEN, JONATHAN Booking #: 425997 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 11:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G $1000.00

Flores, Joshua Booking #: 425996 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 9:52 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond

TROLLINGER, ALLYNDA Booking #: 425994 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 9:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA $1006.00

RUIZ, RAUL Booking #: 425995 Release Date: 01-15-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 9:15 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LISCENCE $464.00

HAMILTON, HAMICE Booking #: 425993 Release Date: 01-15-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 9:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE $1500.00

Brown, Julian Booking #: 425992 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 9:03 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC CPF X 6 $462.00

CADENA, EFREN Booking #: 425991 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 8:16 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

WILLIAMSON, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 425990 Release Date: 01-15-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 7:32 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

ER1 PASSED STATIONARY EMERGENCY VEHICLE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR $916.00

GONZALES, ANTONIO Booking #: 425989 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 6:19 pm Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond

JALOMO, ENRIQUE Booking #: 425988 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 6:08 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond

ALFORD, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425987 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 5:33 pm Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC FTA X 2

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAX 2 $2448.00

PRITCHARD, BRANDON Booking #: 425986 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 5:30 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

MARTINEZ, CHELSIE Booking #: 425985 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 4:24 pm Charges: 54040009 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond

ARELLANO, SAUL Booking #: 425984 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 2:38 pm Charges: 57070020 *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond

SALAZAR, JAIME Booking #: 425983 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 12:54 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 18 No Bond

WITT, CODY Booking #: 425981 Release Date: 01-15-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 10:57 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 $500.00

Best, Amber Booking #: 425980 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 10:53 am Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

MATA, STEVEN Booking #: 425979 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 10:31 am Charges: 35990127 *VOP* POSS CS PG 1 >1G DRUG FREE ZONE No Bond

GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 425978 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 10:01 am Charges: 48010020 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond

SESSION, STANLEY Booking #: 425977 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 9:54 am Charges: 12990001 *MTR* ROBBERY No Bond

TUAMOKUMO, FINI Booking #: 425976 Release Date: 01-15-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 8:47 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

MORENO, CRUZ Booking #: 425975 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 7:02 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE $2500.00

