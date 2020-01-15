Jail Log: January 15, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 5

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1

Obstruction or Retaliation: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 3

Theft: 2

ELLIS, MIRANDA Booking #: 425974 Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 3:32 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

STYLES, DERRICK Booking #: 425973 Release Date: 01-15-2020 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 01-15-2020 – 12:18 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

EGGENBERGER, BRETT Booking #: 425972 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 10:47 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond

HARVEY, KENNETH Booking #: 425971 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 10:42 pm Charges: 35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

GOMEZ, ALEJANDRO Booking #: 425970 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 10:10 pm Charges: 13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ No Bond

BARRON, MICHAEL Booking #: 425969 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 8:21 pm Charges: 50990041 *GJI* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION $10000.00

LAUGHARD, CAILEY Booking #: 425968 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 7:58 pm Charges: 11990002 *GOB* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

11990007 SEXUAL CONT/INTRCRSE W/JUVENILE FACILITY/TJJD $7500.00

CURL, CRYSTAL Booking #: 425967 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 6:28 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

55999999 POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTAX3

MISC VPTAX2 $5006.00

LABOID, SABIAN Booking #: 425966 Release Date: 01-14-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 2:15 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

RODRIGUEZ-BENITEZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 425965 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 1:32 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond

CASTANEDA-GUTIERREZ, HERIBERTO Booking #: 425964 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 1:31 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond

RAMIREZ-MENDOZA, LUIS Booking #: 425963 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 1:23 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD No Bond

HERRERA, EDWARD Booking #: 425962 Release Date: 01-14-2020 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 12:44 pm Charges: 54040009 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond

GARCIA, SERGIO Booking #: 425961 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 11:53 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC FTA X 2 $1488.00

CHURCH, ROBY Booking #: 425960 Release Date: 01-14-2020 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 11:05 am Charges: 23990067 COMM*THEFT No Bond

RIOS, LEONARDO Booking #: 425958 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 9:27 am Charges: 35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

MCCLURE, BRYAN Booking #: 425959 Release Date: 01-14-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 9:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY $1384.00

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597