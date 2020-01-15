Jail Log: January 15, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 5
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Injury: 1
- Obstruction or Retaliation: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 3
- Theft: 2
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
ELLIS, MIRANDA
Booking #:
425974
Booking Date:
01-15-2020 – 3:32 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
STYLES, DERRICK
Booking #:
425973
Release Date:
01-15-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
01-15-2020 – 12:18 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
EGGENBERGER, BRETT
Booking #:
425972
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
HARVEY, KENNETH
Booking #:
425971
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GOMEZ, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
425970
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
13990044 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
BARRON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425969
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
50990041 *GJI* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
$10000.00
LAUGHARD, CAILEY
Booking #:
425968
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
11990002 *GOB* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
11990007 SEXUAL CONT/INTRCRSE W/JUVENILE FACILITY/TJJD
11990007 SEXUAL CONT/INTRCRSE W/JUVENILE FACILITY/TJJD
$7500.00
CURL, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
425967
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTAX2
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
55999999 POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTAX2
$5006.00
LABOID, SABIAN
Booking #:
425966
Release Date:
01-14-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ-BENITEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
425965
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 1:32 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
CASTANEDA-GUTIERREZ, HERIBERTO
Booking #:
425964
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 1:31 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
RAMIREZ-MENDOZA, LUIS
Booking #:
425963
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 1:23 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
HERRERA, EDWARD
Booking #:
425962
Release Date:
01-14-2020 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 12:44 pm
Charges:
54040009 GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
GARCIA, SERGIO
Booking #:
425961
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 11:53 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FTA X 2
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC FTA X 2
$1488.00
CHURCH, ROBY
Booking #:
425960
Release Date:
01-14-2020 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 11:05 am
Charges:
23990067 COMM*THEFT
No Bond
RIOS, LEONARDO
Booking #:
425958
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 9:27 am
Charges:
35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MCCLURE, BRYAN
Booking #:
425959
Release Date:
01-14-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-14-2020 – 9:27 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
54999999 BICYCLE ON WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
$1384.00
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597