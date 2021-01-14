Jail Log: January 14, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 4
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Theft: 1
 
REYES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
431693
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 3:11 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070010 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$662.00
View Profile >>>
AYALA, EDUARDO
Booking #:
431692
Booking Date:
01-14-2021 – 1:45 am
Charges:
13990031 RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 FAIL TO MAKE COMPLETE STOP – STOP SIGN
$420.00
View Profile >>>
RAMON, JOE
Booking #:
431691
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
REYES, JAMES
Booking #:
431690
Release Date:
01-13-2021 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X2
$1038.00
View Profile >>>
CORTEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431689
Release Date:
01-13-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 8:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SUTTON, RANDY
Booking #:
431688
Release Date:
01-13-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
PAZ, MELINDA
Booking #:
431687
Release Date:
01-13-2021 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1162.00
View Profile >>>
Owens, Roy
Booking #:
431686
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
WESTERMAN, JUSTIN
Booking #:
431685
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC COMM X15
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
DAVIS, ZACHARY
Booking #:
431684
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 12:32 pm
Charges:
23990004 *COMM*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K
No Bond
View Profile >>>
BEINHAUER, AMY
Booking #:
431683
Release Date:
01-13-2021 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-13-2021 – 10:56 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo