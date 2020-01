Jail Log: January 14, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 4

Misc CPF: 1

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 7

Theft: 2

False Drug Test Falsification Device: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Fraud Destroy Removal Concealment Writing: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

CALL, RUSSELL Booking #: 425957 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 1:12 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00

LEE, DORIAN Booking #: 425956 Booking Date: 01-14-2020 – 12:14 am Charges: MISC CPFX3 No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 425955 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 11:38 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION $462.00

SUAREZ, KASANDRA Booking #: 425954 Release Date: 01-14-2020 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 11:04 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 $3444.00

PEREZ, JAMIE Booking #: 425953 Release Date: 01-14-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 10:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00

GARCIA, MONICA Booking #: 425952 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 7:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $1500.00

DELRIO, BLANCA Booking #: 425951 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 7:11 pm Charges: 23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond

BARRERA, JOHN Booking #: 425950 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 6:06 pm Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00

ROBLES, JOE DAMIAN Booking #: 425949 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 5:36 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT $100000.00

WILKINS, RALPH Booking #: 425948 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 5:17 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

MATA, CARMEL Booking #: 425947 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 5:05 pm Charges: 35990015 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond

SALINAS, JUAN Booking #: 425945 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 3:30 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond

COOK, ZACKARY Booking #: 425946 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 3:28 pm Charges: 35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

RODRIGUEZ, JESSICA Booking #: 425944 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 1:17 pm Charges: 26990041 RPR*FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING No Bond

LINZY, HOWARD Booking #: 425943 Release Date: 01-13-2020 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 12:27 pm Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

URANGA, MICHAEL Booking #: 425942 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 11:51 am Charges: 54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond

BARRON, RICHARD Booking #: 425940 Release Date: 01-13-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 10:42 am Charges: 35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

LORENZ, KEELY Booking #: 425939 Release Date: 01-13-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 10:33 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JUAN Booking #: 425938 Booking Date: 01-13-2020 – 9:19 am Charges: 54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC ICE HOLD $4000.00

