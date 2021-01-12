Jail Log: January 12, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Amber Allen

Amber Allen was taken into custody at approximately 7:52 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 for a warrant issued by Tom Green County.

Allen’s bail was set at $35,000 for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon. At the time of this writing, she remains in custody.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Misc Fugitive from Justice: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Misc USM Hold: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
 
WILLIAMS, TASHA
Booking #:
431669
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 12:54 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
URANGA-QUINTANA, REINA
Booking #:
431668
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 12:52 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
DUARTE, STEVIE
Booking #:
431667
Booking Date:
01-12-2021 – 12:41 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
RODRIGUEZ, RODOLFO
Booking #:
431666
Booking Date:
01-11-2021 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITVE FROM JUSTICE
No Bond
Mendoza, Rachel
Booking #:
431665
Booking Date:
01-11-2021 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
KELLY, TERRELL
Booking #:
431664
Booking Date:
01-11-2021 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
23990191 RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
ALLEN, AMBER
Booking #:
431663
Booking Date:
01-11-2021 – 7:52 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
Garcia, Ramiro
Booking #:
431661
Booking Date:
01-11-2021 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
48010020 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
BALL, JEFFERY
Booking #:
431662
Release Date:
01-11-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-11-2021 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC CPF X 8
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
$2118.00
TITUS, RODNEY
Booking #:
431660
Booking Date:
01-11-2021 – 5:48 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
MISC FTA/CHILD SUPPORT
MISC VPTA X 1
$6674.00
HERNANDEZ, STEVEN
Booking #:
431659
Booking Date:
01-11-2021 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
MISC USM HOLD
No Bond
LUNA, CHRISTY
Booking #:
431658
Booking Date:
01-11-2021 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
54040010 MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

