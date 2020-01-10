Jail Log: January 10, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 3

Public Intoxication: 1

Possession: 5

Failure to Stop – Stop Sign: 1

Possession/Delivery Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Fail to Drive in Single Lane: 1

Misc Contempt of Court: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

WHITE, APRIL Booking #: 425863 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 10:02 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 No Bond

GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 425862 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 9:33 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $1044.00

LEWIS, JOHN Booking #: 425861 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 9:30 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070010 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00

RODRIGUEZ, JOHN Booking #: 425860 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 8:28 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond

MORALES, JACOB Booking #: 425859 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 7:59 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO STOP – STOP SIGN $420.00

HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN Booking #: 425858 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 7:58 pm Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $1224.00

LUNA, ROJELIO Booking #: 425857 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 7:56 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 425856 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 6:17 pm Charges: 54040010 FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $10000.00

BENNETT, BRANDON Booking #: 425855 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 5:08 pm Charges: 11990002 GOB*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

54999999 EXPIRED TAGS

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY $1466.00

MEDINA, MICHAEL Booking #: 425854 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 4:35 pm Charges: 35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond

LISENBEE, MATTHEW Booking #: 425853 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 3:41 pm Charges: 35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond

PATTERSON, ANTAWAN Booking #: 425852 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 2:14 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

Reisner, Rsha Booking #: 425851 Release Date: 01-09-2020 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 1:55 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE

54999999 SEAT BELT CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 51 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X 3 $3492.20

FERGUSON, CHANDON Booking #: 425850 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 1:42 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond

MENDOZA, BELINDA Booking #: 425849 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 1:24 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 13 No Bond

WILKINSON, HARRY Booking #: 425848 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 12:57 pm Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA $782.00

ARCE, ABRAHAM Booking #: 425847 Booking Date: 01-09-2020 – 11:36 am Charges: 54990067 FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 1 $10000.00

Disclaimer:

Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597