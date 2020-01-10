Jail Log: January 10, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Failure to Stop – Stop Sign: 1
  • Possession/Delivery Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Fail to Drive in Single Lane: 1
  • Misc Contempt of Court: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
WHITE, APRIL
Booking #:
425863
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
425862
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1044.00
LEWIS, JOHN
Booking #:
425861
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070010 *MO* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
RODRIGUEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
425860
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
MORALES, JACOB
Booking #:
425859
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO STOP – STOP SIGN
$420.00
HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN
Booking #:
425858
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1224.00
LUNA, ROJELIO
Booking #:
425857
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 7:56 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
425856
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
54040010 FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$10000.00
BENNETT, BRANDON
Booking #:
425855
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
11990002 GOB*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
54999999 EXPIRED TAGS
54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$1466.00
MEDINA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
425854
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
LISENBEE, MATTHEW
Booking #:
425853
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
35620008 VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
PATTERSON, ANTAWAN
Booking #:
425852
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 2:14 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Reisner, Rsha
Booking #:
425851
Release Date:
01-09-2020 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 1:55 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE
54999999 SEAT BELT CHILDREN UNDER 8 YOA
54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 51 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X 3
$3492.20
FERGUSON, CHANDON
Booking #:
425850
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 1:42 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
MENDOZA, BELINDA
Booking #:
425849
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 1:24 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 13
No Bond
WILKINSON, HARRY
Booking #:
425848
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA
$782.00
ARCE, ABRAHAM
Booking #:
425847
Booking Date:
01-09-2020 – 11:36 am
Charges:
54990067 FTA*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
$10000.00
 

Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

