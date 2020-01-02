Jail Log: January 1-2, 2020

Over the past 48 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Arson/Reckless cause damage — 1

Assault — 1

Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 6

Evading Arrest — 1

Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility — 1

Fictitious License Plate — 1

Public Intoxication/DWI — 8

Possession — 15

Misc — 11

No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1

No Seat Belt — 1

No Vehicle Registration — 1

Speeding — 1

Theft — 1

Theft of Firearm — 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1

Unlawful Carrying Weapon — 1

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

MATHIS, LORETTA Booking #: 425720 Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 4:06 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00 View Profile >>>

CELEDON LIRA, SUNNY Booking #: 425719 Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 3:46 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

ELICALED, NESTOR Booking #: 425718 Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 3:36 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $1000.00 View Profile >>>

BROWN, REYNALDO Booking #: 425717 Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 2:10 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

CABALLERO, SALVADOR Booking #: 425716 Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 1:47 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>>

Castaneda, Steve Booking #: 425715 Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 1:22 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>>

PETER, HAL Booking #: 425714 Release Date: 01-01-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 12:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 View Profile >>>

TORRES, LEROY Booking #: 425713 Release Date: 01-01-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 12:13 am Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE $1224.00 View Profile >>>

TITUS, RODNEY Booking #: 425712 Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 11:59 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA $482.00 View Profile >>>

PEREZ, JIMMY Booking #: 425711 Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 11:47 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHANELIA $642.00 View Profile >>>

EKERT, JERRY Booking #: 425710 Release Date: 01-01-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 10:27 pm Charges: MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC NO VEHICLE REGISTRATION ON MOTORCYCLE

MISC SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC VPTA X3 $3550.20 View Profile >>>

BUTLER, BERTRAND Booking #: 425709 Release Date: 12-31-2019 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 7:25 pm Charges: 3333 *FTA* FAIL TO MAINTAIN FIN. RESPONSIBILITY No Bond View Profile >>>

USERY, ELIZABETH Booking #: 425708 Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 3:31 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond View Profile >>>

HAUGH, BESS Booking #: 425707 Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 3:01 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00 View Profile >>>

LUNA, GABRIEL Booking #: 425706 Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 2:41 pm Charges: 20990009 GOB*ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE

35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond View Profile >>>

SALAZAR, ORLANDO JOSHUA Booking #: 425705 Release Date: 12-31-2019 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 10:23 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE $802.00 View Profile >>>

WOODS, JUSTIN Booking #: 425704 Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 10:14 am Charges: 24110003 GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $5000.00 View Profile >>>

URESTI, MARCUS Booking #: 425703 Release Date: 12-31-2019 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 9:14 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 View Profile >>>

PIATT, ALEXANDER Booking #: 425702 Release Date: 12-31-2019 – 9:58 am Booking Date: 12-31-2019 – 7:52 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 View Profile >>>

Thursday, January 2, 2020

NEEL, ASHLYNN Booking #: 425729 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 1:40 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSABILITY-SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER

MISC CPF X2

MISC VPTA X2 $2508.00 View Profile >>>

CANNON, JESSIE Booking #: 425728 Release Date: 01-02-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 1:39 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 View Profile >>>

MENDEZ, KRYSTAL Booking #: 425727 Booking Date: 01-02-2020 – 12:33 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 View Profile >>>

GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 425726 Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 10:17 pm Charges: 23990008 GJI*THEFT OF FIREARM No Bond View Profile >>>

MANZANARES, DEVON Booking #: 425725 Release Date: 01-02-2020 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 9:34 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X1 $500.00 View Profile >>>

PARKER, ALEX Booking #: 425724 Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 8:58 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G $1000.00 View Profile >>>

TOBIAS, ANGEL Booking #: 425723 Release Date: 01-02-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 7:24 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 View Profile >>>

MUNIZ, ALEJOS Booking #: 425722 Booking Date: 01-01-2020 – 12:05 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 3 No Bond View Profile >>>







Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

