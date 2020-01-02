Jail Log: January 1-2, 2020

Over the past 48 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Arson/Reckless cause damage — 1
  • Assault — 1
  • Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 6
  • Evading Arrest — 1
  • Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility — 1
  • Fictitious License Plate — 1
  • Public Intoxication/DWI — 8
  • Possession — 15
  • Misc — 11
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1
  • No Seat Belt — 1
  • No Vehicle Registration — 1
  • Speeding — 1
  • Theft — 1
  • Theft of Firearm — 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1
  • Unlawful Carrying Weapon — 1

Wednesday, January 1, 2020

 
MATHIS, LORETTA
Booking #:
425720
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 4:06 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
CELEDON LIRA, SUNNY
Booking #:
425719
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 3:46 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
ELICALED, NESTOR
Booking #:
425718
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1000.00
BROWN, REYNALDO
Booking #:
425717
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 2:10 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
CABALLERO, SALVADOR
Booking #:
425716
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 1:47 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
Castaneda, Steve
Booking #:
425715
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 1:22 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PETER, HAL
Booking #:
425714
Release Date:
01-01-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 12:32 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TORRES, LEROY
Booking #:
425713
Release Date:
01-01-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 12:13 am
Charges:
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
$1224.00
TITUS, RODNEY
Booking #:
425712
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA
$482.00
PEREZ, JIMMY
Booking #:
425711
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHANELIA
$642.00
EKERT, JERRY
Booking #:
425710
Release Date:
01-01-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 10:27 pm
Charges:
MISC DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC NO VEHICLE REGISTRATION ON MOTORCYCLE
MISC SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC VPTA X3
$3550.20
BUTLER, BERTRAND
Booking #:
425709
Release Date:
12-31-2019 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
3333 *FTA* FAIL TO MAINTAIN FIN. RESPONSIBILITY
No Bond
USERY, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
425708
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HAUGH, BESS
Booking #:
425707
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
LUNA, GABRIEL
Booking #:
425706
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
20990009 GOB*ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
SALAZAR, ORLANDO JOSHUA
Booking #:
425705
Release Date:
12-31-2019 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 10:23 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE
$802.00
WOODS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
425704
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 10:14 am
Charges:
24110003 GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$5000.00
URESTI, MARCUS
Booking #:
425703
Release Date:
12-31-2019 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 9:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
PIATT, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
425702
Release Date:
12-31-2019 – 9:58 am
Booking Date:
12-31-2019 – 7:52 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
Thursday, January 2, 2020

 
NEEL, ASHLYNN
Booking #:
425729
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 1:40 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSABILITY-SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X2
$2508.00
CANNON, JESSIE
Booking #:
425728
Release Date:
01-02-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 1:39 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
MENDEZ, KRYSTAL
Booking #:
425727
Booking Date:
01-02-2020 – 12:33 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
425726
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
23990008 GJI*THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
MANZANARES, DEVON
Booking #:
425725
Release Date:
01-02-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 9:34 pm
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X1
$500.00
PARKER, ALEX
Booking #:
425724
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
TOBIAS, ANGEL
Booking #:
425723
Release Date:
01-02-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 7:24 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MUNIZ, ALEJOS
Booking #:
425722
Booking Date:
01-01-2020 – 12:05 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

