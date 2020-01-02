Jail Log: January 1-2, 2020

Over the past 48 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Arson/Reckless cause damage — 1
- Assault — 1
- Driving W/License Invalid/No License — 6
- Evading Arrest — 1
- Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility — 1
- Fictitious License Plate — 1
- Public Intoxication/DWI — 8
- Possession — 15
- Misc — 11
- No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1
- No Seat Belt — 1
- No Vehicle Registration — 1
- Speeding — 1
- Theft — 1
- Theft of Firearm — 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1
- Unlawful Carrying Weapon — 1
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC FTA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHANELIA
MISC NO VEHICLE REGISTRATION ON MOTORCYCLE
MISC SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC VPTA X3
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990015 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Thursday, January 2, 2020
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC CPF X2
MISC VPTA X2
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X1
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 3
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
More Stories for you
• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Thursday, January 2nd
Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! People in the Concho Valley celebrating…
• Out-the-door Forecast for Thursday, January 2nd
Temperatures to start you day will be in the upper 40s as you head out the door, so you may want to consider taking…
• KLST Weather Forecast; Wednesday January 1, 2020
Near average temperatures for today with cloudy conditions lingering in the Concho Valley. These overcast skies will…
• San Angelo welcomes first New Year’s baby of the decade at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first baby of the new year born in San Angelo came a little after 9 o’clock this morning at…
• Many begin the new year with “First Day Hikes” at the San Angelo State Park
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Many people began the new year in the outdoors. Dozens participated in the annual “First Day…
• CVHP News: Special 20s themed edition for January 1, 2020
Join Senora Scott every weekday morning for CVHP News. This will be a webcast letting you know what we’re working on …