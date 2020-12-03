Jail Log: Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Maurice Hastey

Maurice Hastey was taken into custody at approximately 5:08 a.m. on December 2, 2020 for a complaint warrant issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Hastey was set at $25,000 for Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 1

Intoxication Manslaughter w/Vehicle: 1

Possession: 9

No Driver’s License: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Possession/Delivery Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Theft: 2

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1

Theft of Mail: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

MENDOZA, ANDREA Booking #: 431113 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 5:29 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA x 1 $1064.00 HASTEY, MAURICE Booking #: 431112 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 5:08 am Charges: 54040033 INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE No Bond CORTEZ, MODESTO Booking #: 431111 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 4:17 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $1662.00 HERNANDEZ, BRANDY Booking #: 431110 Release Date: 12-03-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 4:08 am Charges: 54999999 NO DL

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC NO SIGN OF INTENT 100 FEET OF TURN $1546.00 ADAMS, TY Booking #: 431109 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 3:43 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 NO/DEFECGTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

MISC FTA x 2 $1488.00 CRUZ, MEGAN Booking #: 431108 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 2:24 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X3 $420.00 Prosise, Joshua Booking #: 431107 Release Date: 12-03-2020 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 1:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1420.00 MARTINEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 431106 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 1:15 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00 SAMANIEGO, RAUL Booking #: 431105 Booking Date: 12-03-2020 – 12:42 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $2162.00 TORO CASIANO, JOSE Booking #: 431104 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 9:20 pm Charges: 54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES No Bond DARNELL, TERRANCE Booking #: 431103 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 8:26 pm Charges: 35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1500.00 GATICA, DANIEL Booking #: 431102 Release Date: 12-02-2020 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 8:01 pm Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1662.00 HOLBERT, HUNTER Booking #: 431101 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 5:24 pm Charges: 23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K No Bond CARCOT, PAUL Booking #: 431100 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 5:24 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond BROWN, SHENETRA Booking #: 431099 Release Date: 12-02-2020 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 4:18 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $2000.00 GEUEA, JADEN Booking #: 431098 Release Date: 12-02-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 3:59 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00 LOPEZ, FELIX Booking #: 431097 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 3:08 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G No Bond CROWDER, NOAH Booking #: 431096 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 2:27 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond STONE, ANDREW Booking #: 431095 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 2:05 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No Bond CORTINEZ, CINDY Booking #: 431094 Release Date: 12-02-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 1:29 pm Charges: 23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES No Bond STATEN, STEVEN Booking #: 431093 Release Date: 12-02-2020 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 1:19 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ZEPEDA, JACOB Booking #: 431092 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 11:01 am Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond JIMENEZ-MARTINEZ, JOSE Booking #: 431091 Booking Date: 12-02-2020 – 9:20 am Charges: 54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC ICE HOLD No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597