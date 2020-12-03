Jail Log: Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Maurice Hastey was taken into custody at approximately 5:08 a.m. on December 2, 2020 for a complaint warrant issued by Tom Green County.
Bail for Hastey was set at $25,000 for Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Intoxication Manslaughter w/Vehicle: 1
- Possession: 9
- No Driver’s License: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Possession/Delivery Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Theft: 2
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Theft of Mail: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 1
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC NO SIGN OF INTENT 100 FEET OF TURN
54999999 NO/DEFECGTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
MISC FTA x 2
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X3
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC ICE HOLD
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
