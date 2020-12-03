Jail Log: Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle among charges

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Maurice Hastey

Maurice Hastey was taken into custody at approximately 5:08 a.m. on December 2, 2020 for a complaint warrant issued by Tom Green County.

Bail for Hastey was set at $25,000 for Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle. He remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Intoxication Manslaughter w/Vehicle: 1
  • Possession: 9
  • No Driver’s License: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession/Delivery Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
  • Theft of Mail: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
 
MENDOZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
431113
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 5:29 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA x 1
$1064.00
HASTEY, MAURICE
Booking #:
431112
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 5:08 am
Charges:
54040033 INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE
No Bond
CORTEZ, MODESTO
Booking #:
431111
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 4:17 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1662.00
HERNANDEZ, BRANDY
Booking #:
431110
Release Date:
12-03-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 4:08 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC NO SIGN OF INTENT 100 FEET OF TURN
$1546.00
ADAMS, TY
Booking #:
431109
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 3:43 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 NO/DEFECGTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
MISC FTA x 2
$1488.00
CRUZ, MEGAN
Booking #:
431108
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 2:24 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X3
$420.00
Prosise, Joshua
Booking #:
431107
Release Date:
12-03-2020 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 1:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1420.00
MARTINEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
431106
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 1:15 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SAMANIEGO, RAUL
Booking #:
431105
Booking Date:
12-03-2020 – 12:42 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2162.00
TORO CASIANO, JOSE
Booking #:
431104
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
DARNELL, TERRANCE
Booking #:
431103
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
GATICA, DANIEL
Booking #:
431102
Release Date:
12-02-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
HOLBERT, HUNTER
Booking #:
431101
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
CARCOT, PAUL
Booking #:
431100
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
BROWN, SHENETRA
Booking #:
431099
Release Date:
12-02-2020 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 4:18 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
GEUEA, JADEN
Booking #:
431098
Release Date:
12-02-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
LOPEZ, FELIX
Booking #:
431097
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 3:08 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
No Bond
CROWDER, NOAH
Booking #:
431096
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 2:27 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
STONE, ANDREW
Booking #:
431095
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
CORTINEZ, CINDY
Booking #:
431094
Release Date:
12-02-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 1:29 pm
Charges:
23160001 THEFT-MAIL <=10 ADDRESSES
No Bond
STATEN, STEVEN
Booking #:
431093
Release Date:
12-02-2020 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ZEPEDA, JACOB
Booking #:
431092
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 11:01 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
JIMENEZ-MARTINEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
431091
Booking Date:
12-02-2020 – 9:20 am
Charges:
54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo