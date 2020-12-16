Jail Log: Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact, Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence among charges

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Theodore Gamez

Theodore Gamez was taken into custody at approximately 12:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16 for a warrant originating in Tom Green County.

Bail for Gamez was set for two charges of Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact, both at $25,000. Gamez remains in custody at the time of this writing.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1

Assault Class C – Family Violence: 1

Theft: 1

Possession: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Misc CPF: 1

GAMEZ, THEODORE Booking #: 431298 Booking Date: 12-16-2020 – 12:16 am Charges: 36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT No Bond BURROWS, LINDA Booking #: 431297 Booking Date: 12-15-2020 – 10:22 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE

24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA $2538.00 EGGENBERGER, COREY Booking #: 431296 Booking Date: 12-15-2020 – 9:35 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 KELLY, MASON Booking #: 431295 Release Date: 12-15-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2020 – 9:21 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MARTINEZ, DAVID Booking #: 431294 Booking Date: 12-15-2020 – 9:11 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV No Bond CRAWFORD, BRIAN Booking #: 431293 Release Date: 12-15-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2020 – 5:16 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond CALL, RUSSELL Booking #: 431292 Booking Date: 12-15-2020 – 11:15 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

