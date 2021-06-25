Jail Log: Friday, June 25th

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespass: 3
  • Burglary of a Building: 1
  • Burglary of Vehicles: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Possession: 8
  • Parole Violation: 2
  • Exhibition of Acc. – Moving out of Traffic: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 2
  • Theft of Property: 2
  • Evading Arrest: 1
  • No Driver License: 2
  • Family Assault causing Bodily Injury: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1

[NOTE: If viewing on the news app, please click here to view the roster.]

HALEY, LONNIE

Booking #:

434278

Booking Date:

06-25-2021 – 5:20 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

DELAROSA, NATIVIDAD

Booking #:

434277

Booking Date:

06-25-2021 – 2:37 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$1500.00

PEDROZA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

434276

Booking Date:

06-25-2021 – 1:24 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

$1000.00

MEYERS, TROY

Booking #:

434275

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 11:28 pm

Charges:

54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACC – MOVING OUT OF TRAFFIC

$314.00

SALINAS, PEDRO

Booking #:

434274

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 8:47 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
MISC FTA X2

$3895.00

LOPEZ, MIGUEL

Booking #:

434273

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 7:41 pm

Charges:

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

No Bond

BRADLEY, JAMES

Booking #:

434272

Release Date:

06-24-2021 – 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 7:26 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

TOMME, SAMUEL

Booking #:

434271

Release Date:

06-24-2021 – 11:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 6:53 pm

Charges:

48010020 J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

No Bond

HICKS, JOHN

Booking #:

434270

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 6:49 pm

Charges:

35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

$25000.00

BELL, JOHN

Booking #:

434269

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 5:38 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X10

$500.00

GARZA, THOMAS

Booking #:

434267

Release Date:

06-24-2021 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 4:23 pm

Charges:

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

$464.00

MUNOZ, JONATHON

Booking #:

434266

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 4:00 pm

Charges:

35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

EPPERSON, MELISSA

Booking #:

434265

Release Date:

06-24-2021 – 4:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 2:40 pm

Charges:

13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

HERRERA, JASON

Booking #:

434259

Release Date:

06-24-2021 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 12:36 pm

Charges:13990031 *MTR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

PEREZ, JONATHAN

Booking #:

434263

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 12:25 pm

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

HERNANDEZ, JACOB

Booking #:

434264

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 11:47 am

Charges:

35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

RIVERA, ALMA

Booking #:

434262

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 11:42 am

Charges:

35620008 COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

No Bond

BLACK, BRAD

Booking #:

434261

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 11:40 am

Charges:

13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

STEWART, LARRY

Booking #:

434260

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 11:39 am

Charges:

13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

ROMO, CHERRI

Booking #:

434258

Release Date:

06-24-2021 – 3:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 11:07 am

Charges:

23990011 MTR*THEFT PROP>=$100K<$200K

No Bond

LEYVA, MICHELLE

Booking #:

434257

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 10:14 am

Charges:

MISC CPF x 9

No Bond

ELDREDGE, BARBARA

Booking #:

434256

Release Date:

06-24-2021 – 6:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-24-2021 – 8:29 am

Charges:

54040011 COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Phone: (325) 659-6597

