Jail Log: Friday, June 25th

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Criminal Trespass: 3
- Burglary of a Building: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Possession: 8
- Parole Violation: 2
- Exhibition of Acc. – Moving out of Traffic: 1
- Failure to Appear: 2
- Theft of Property: 2
- Evading Arrest: 1
- No Driver License: 2
- Family Assault causing Bodily Injury: 4
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
434278
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 5:20 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
DELAROSA, NATIVIDAD
Booking #:
434277
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 2:37 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1500.00
PEDROZA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
434276
Booking Date:
06-25-2021 – 1:24 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1000.00
MEYERS, TROY
Booking #:
434275
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACC – MOVING OUT OF TRAFFIC
$314.00
SALINAS, PEDRO
Booking #:
434274
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 8:47 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X1
MISC FTA X2
$3895.00
LOPEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
434273
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 7:41 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
BRADLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
434272
Release Date:
06-24-2021 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
TOMME, SAMUEL
Booking #:
434271
Release Date:
06-24-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
48010020 J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
HICKS, JOHN
Booking #:
434270
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
35990003 GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
$25000.00
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
434269
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X10
$500.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
434267
Release Date:
06-24-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
$464.00
MUNOZ, JONATHON
Booking #:
434266
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
EPPERSON, MELISSA
Booking #:
434265
Release Date:
06-24-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 2:40 pm
Charges:
13990031 *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
HERRERA, JASON
Booking #:
434259
Release Date:
06-24-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 12:36 pm
Charges:13990031 *MTR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
PEREZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
434263
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
434264
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 11:47 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
RIVERA, ALMA
Booking #:
434262
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 11:42 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
BLACK, BRAD
Booking #:
434261
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 11:40 am
Charges:
13990031 COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
STEWART, LARRY
Booking #:
434260
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 11:39 am
Charges:
13990031 *MO*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ROMO, CHERRI
Booking #:
434258
Release Date:
06-24-2021 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 11:07 am
Charges:
23990011 MTR*THEFT PROP>=$100K<$200K
No Bond
LEYVA, MICHELLE
Booking #:
434257
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 10:14 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 9
No Bond
ELDREDGE, BARBARA
Booking #:
434256
Release Date:
06-24-2021 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-24-2021 – 8:29 am
Charges:
54040011 COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
