Jail log: Friday, June 18, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 13
- Driving Left of Center: 1
- No Driver License: 1
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm: 3
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Theft of Property 100.00 -100.00−750.00: 4
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Failure to Appear: 4
- False Alarm or Report: 1
- Parole Violation: 1
- Criminal Trespass: 3
- No Seat Belt: 1
- Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1
- Assault of Family or Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1
- Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 1
AYALA, EDUARDO
Booking #:
434169
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 4:29 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/NISI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
RIGGS, DUSTIN
Booking #:
434168
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 3:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 LEFT OF CENTER
54999999 NO DL
MISC CPF
MISC FTA
$1969.00
JIMENEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
434167
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 3:04 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$390.00
HAMBY, RICHARD
Booking #:
434166
Release Date:
06-18-2021 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 2:14 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$1000.00
LUCERO, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
434165
Booking Date:
06-18-2021 – 12:06 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOSNABILITY
MISC VPTA
$2046.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
434164
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA X1
$1164.00
VILLARREAL, ELOY
Booking #:
434163
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
53990020 *J/N* FALSE ALARM OR REPORT
No Bond
SMITH, ARTHUR
Booking #:
434162
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
434161
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
RAMON, TIM
Booking #:
434160
Release Date:
06-17-2021 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 NO SEAT BELT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARPAHERNALIA
$2030.00
DOMINGUEZ, ANDRES
Booking #:
434159
Release Date:
06-17-2021 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 7:24 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
Crawford, Katelynn
Booking #:
434158
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G$1000.00
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
434157
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 5:31 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
No Bond
EVANS, ANGELICA
Booking #:
434156
Release Date:
06-17-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 4:26 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
GUTIERREZ, JOSE
Booking #:
434155
Release Date:
06-17-2021 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
Strader, Carla
Booking #:
434154
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 1:02 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LOPEZ, EMMANUEL
Booking #:
434153
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 11:41 am
Charges:
13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC CPF X3
MISC FTA
$502.00
CONSTANCIO, SERENA
Booking #:
434152
Release Date:
06-17-2021 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
06-17-2021 – 9:14 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
