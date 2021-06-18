Jail log: Friday, June 18, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 13

Driving Left of Center: 1

No Driver License: 1

Criminal Possession of a Firearm: 3

Public Intoxication: 1

Theft of Property 100.00 -100.00−750.00: 4

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1

Failure to Appear: 4

False Alarm or Report: 1

Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Trespass: 3

No Seat Belt: 1

Violation of Bond/Protective Order: 1

Assault of Family or Household Member with Previous Conviction: 1

Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility: 1

AYALA, EDUARDO

Booking #:

434169

Booking Date:

06-18-2021 – 4:29 am

Charges:

35990014 *J/NISI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

RIGGS, DUSTIN

Booking #:

434168

Booking Date:

06-18-2021 – 3:53 am

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 LEFT OF CENTER

54999999 NO DL

MISC CPF

MISC FTA

$1969.00

JIMENEZ, JOSE

Booking #:

434167

Booking Date:

06-18-2021 – 3:04 am

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$390.00

HAMBY, RICHARD

Booking #:

434166

Release Date:

06-18-2021 – 5:43 am

Booking Date:

06-18-2021 – 2:14 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$1000.00

LUCERO, ALEXANDER

Booking #:

434165

Booking Date:

06-18-2021 – 12:06 am

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPOSNABILITY

MISC VPTA

$2046.00

GARCIA, ANTHONY

Booking #:

434164

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 11:25 pm

Charges:

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA X1

$1164.00

VILLARREAL, ELOY

Booking #:

434163

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 11:07 pm

Charges:

53990020 *J/N* FALSE ALARM OR REPORT

No Bond

SMITH, ARTHUR

Booking #:

434162

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 9:55 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

HALEY, LONNIE

Booking #:

434161

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 9:53 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

RAMON, TIM

Booking #:

434160

Release Date:

06-17-2021 – 10:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 9:04 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 NO SEAT BELT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARPAHERNALIA

$2030.00

DOMINGUEZ, ANDRES

Booking #:

434159

Release Date:

06-17-2021 – 8:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 7:24 pm

Charges:

23990191 *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

No Bond

Crawford, Katelynn

Booking #:

434158

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 6:11 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G$1000.00

GARZA, THOMAS

Booking #:

434157

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 5:31 pm

Charges:

38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

No Bond

EVANS, ANGELICA

Booking #:

434156

Release Date:

06-17-2021 – 5:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 4:26 pm

Charges:

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

$500.00

GUTIERREZ, JOSE

Booking #:

434155

Release Date:

06-17-2021 – 9:43 pm

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 4:09 pm

Charges:

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

No Bond

Strader, Carla

Booking #:

434154

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 1:02 pm

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

LOPEZ, EMMANUEL

Booking #:

434153

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 11:41 am

Charges:

13990075 *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

50130001 *GOB*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

MISC CPF X3

MISC FTA

$502.00

CONSTANCIO, SERENA

Booking #:

434152

Release Date:

06-17-2021 – 10:28 am

Booking Date:

06-17-2021 – 9:14 am

Charges:

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

