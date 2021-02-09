Jail Log: February 9, 2021

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 4
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 2
  • Theft: 2
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Sale to Certain Person: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Sale/Dist/Display Harmful Material to Minor: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Silent Abusive Call/Electr Comm to 911 Service: 1
 
HICKS, DANNY
Booking #:
432096
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 5:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
DELGADO, SERINA
Booking #:
432095
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 4:31 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GREENWOOD, JYZHARNAE
Booking #:
432094
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 3:39 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
GREENWOOD, GABREAL
Booking #:
432093
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 1:38 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35620008 VOP**POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
ROBESON, SONNY
Booking #:
432092
Booking Date:
02-09-2021 – 1:26 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
432091
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
KING, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
432090
Release Date:
02-08-2021 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
BONILLA, ANNA
Booking #:
432089
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MAESTAS, FAWN
Booking #:
432087
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
WADDELL, RICK
Booking #:
432086
Release Date:
02-08-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
DARLING, ALICIA
Booking #:
432085
Release Date:
02-08-2021 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
41020033 SALE TO CERTAIN PERSON
No Bond
LARA, DIANA
Booking #:
432084
Release Date:
02-08-2021 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ROBERTS, TARA
Booking #:
432082
Release Date:
02-08-2021 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
37990004 SALE/DISTR/DISPLAY HARMFUL MATERIAL TO MINOR
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, AMADOR
Booking #:
432083
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
ROCHA, STEVEN
Booking #:
432081
Release Date:
02-08-2021 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
53090006 COMM*SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
54040010 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
73991084 COMM*INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
No Bond
PARKER, CINNAMON
Booking #:
432080
Release Date:
02-08-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 12:31 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
MARTINEZ, WENDY
Booking #:
432079
Release Date:
02-08-2021 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 12:04 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
432078
Release Date:
02-08-2021 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2021 – 12:03 pm
Charges:
35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo