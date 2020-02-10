Jail Log: February 8-10, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 57 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 16
- No Driver’s License: 2
- Driving While Intoxicated: 5
- Assault Fam/House – Choking/Stran: 1
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2
- Misc CPF: 3
- Walk w/Flow of Traffic: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle: 1
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register – Life/Annually: 1
- Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Int Bodily Injury: 2
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 2
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Theft: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
- Burglary of Vehicles: 1
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon: 1
- Assault Contact Family Violence: 1
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental: 1
- Expired Registration: 1
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
MCKINNEY, CODY
Booking #:
426487
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 4:59 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SKEEN, STEVEN
Booking #:
426486
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 4:35 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIA
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
55999999 POSS / DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIA
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1906.00
GARCIA, RICHARD
Booking #:
426485
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 4:19 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
$464.00
WHITE, ISIAH
Booking #:
426484
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 4:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GILBERT, BRANDAN
Booking #:
426483
Release Date:
02-08-2020 - 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 2:52 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA
$1634.00
FULPS, JAMES
Booking #:
426482
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 1:58 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
FRAZIER, STEPHERNER
Booking #:
426481
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 1:48 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE-CHOKING/STRAN
No Bond
HERZBERG, ALEX
Booking #:
426480
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 1:03 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
BRIGHAM, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
426479
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 12:21 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
$1000.00
WALDEN, BAYLOR
Booking #:
426478
Release Date:
02-08-2020 - 3:43 am
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 11:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
LOPEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426475
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 11:16 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030024 *J/N* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC FTAX1
MISC VPTAX3
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030024 *J/N* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY
MISC FTAX1
MISC VPTAX3
$6430.00
GARZA, MARCANTHONY
Booking #:
426476
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 11:00 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
CORTEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
426474
Release Date:
02-08-2020 - 3:13 am
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 9:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1662.00
REYES, DANIELLE
Booking #:
426473
Release Date:
02-08-2020 - 2:58 am
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 8:25 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALK WITH FLOW OF TRAFFIC
MISC CPF
MISC CPF
$264.00
CHAVEZ, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
426472
Release Date:
02-08-2020 - 1:43 am
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 7:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MORALES, JONATHAN
Booking #:
426471
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 7:37 pm
Charges:
48010020 MTR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
GRANT, JAMES
Booking #:
426470
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 6:46 pm
Charges:
36990007 SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
No Bond
RAMSEY, SECOYA
Booking #:
426469
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 6:14 pm
Charges:
38060021 MTR*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
No Bond
URIAS, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
426468
Release Date:
02-07-2020 - 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 5:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GARCIA, JULIAN
Booking #:
426467
Release Date:
02-07-2020 - 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 4:45 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$25000.00
CLAY, LESLIE
Booking #:
426466
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 4:23 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
MCCALL, REBECKA
Booking #:
426465
Release Date:
02-07-2020 - 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 3:58 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WILKINSON, EMMITT
Booking #:
426464
Release Date:
02-07-2020 - 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 3:14 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE- CLASS C
$512.00
TORRES, LEONEL
Booking #:
426463
Release Date:
02-07-2020 - 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 12:00 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
GARCIA, OZIEL
Booking #:
426462
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 10:54 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
No Bond
GONZALES, NORBERTO
Booking #:
426461
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 10:53 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GRAY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
426460
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 10:03 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
57070010 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
57070010 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX1
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$1482.00
VILLARREAL, SASHA
Booking #:
426459
Release Date:
02-07-2020 - 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 - 9:54 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
WILSON, NATHAN
Booking #:
426507
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 3:07 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
Goode, Elizabeth
Booking #:
426506
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 2:43 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$500.00
HORWOOD, LANE
Booking #:
426505
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 2:37 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
CRUZ, JOSE
Booking #:
426504
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 1:48 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
WILSON, MARK
Booking #:
426503
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 1:41 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, RUDY
Booking #:
426502
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 1:07 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
SOTO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
426500
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 12:57 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X1
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X1
$1838.00
CANO, MARTIN
Booking #:
426499
Release Date:
02-09-2020 - 2:43 am
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 11:53 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF
No Bond
SILVA, SOPHIA
Booking #:
426498
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 11:45 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
MARKSBERRY, BOBBY
Booking #:
426497
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 9:18 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
426496
Release Date:
02-08-2020 - 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 7:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
MALDONADO, NOE
Booking #:
426495
Release Date:
02-08-2020 - 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 5:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
SANCHEZ-AMEZCUA, RAUL
Booking #:
426493
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 5:11 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
MATHEN, DEBORAH
Booking #:
426494
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 5:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
$1000.00
GARFIAS, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
426492
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 5:07 pm
Charges:
13990082 *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPFx3
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPFx3
No Bond
ALLEN, VICTOR
Booking #:
426491
Release Date:
02-08-2020 - 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 3:08 pm
Charges:
22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1161.00
GOVEA, GERARDO
Booking #:
426490
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 1:42 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$642.00
MOGG, EVERETT
Booking #:
426489
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 10:57 am
Charges:
35990015 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50150004 *GOB* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
50150004 *GOB* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
54990067 *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
JAMES, KYNDALL
Booking #:
426488
Booking Date:
02-08-2020 - 9:15 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 8
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X2
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 8
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X2
$3204.00
GARCIA, RENE
Booking #:
426520
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 - 2:40 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
WALKER, D NASHA
Booking #:
426519
Booking Date:
02-10-2020 - 12:23 am
Charges:
13990042 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL
No Bond
DURST, ANTHONY
Booking #:
426518
Release Date:
02-10-2020 - 3:13 am
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 11:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
SMITH, JUSTIN
Booking #:
426517
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 11:28 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
PEREZ, JESSICA
Booking #:
426516
Release Date:
02-09-2020 - 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 10:36 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO DL
$796.00
LEDEZMA, RAUL
Booking #:
426515
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 7:20 pm
Charges:
52030024 COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
Cruz, Javier
Booking #:
426514
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 7:01 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
REEL, GABRIEL
Booking #:
426513
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 6:41 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
NALLEY, WILLIAM
Booking #:
426512
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 2:24 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
CONEY, RICCARDO
Booking #:
426511
Release Date:
02-09-2020 - 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-09-2020 - 7:45 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1500.00
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597