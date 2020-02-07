Jail Log: February 7, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Arson Habitat/Place of Worship — 1
- Assault-Causing Injury Family — 2
- Assault Public Servant — 1
- DWI — 1
- Driving While License Suspended — 3
- Fail to Display Drivers License — 1
- Harassment of Public Servant — 1
- Misc —18
- Non-Payment Child Support — 1
- Possession — 10
- Public Intoxication — 1
- Speeding in School Zone — 1
- Terroristic Threat — 1
- TDCJ Holdover — 1
- Theft — 1
Friday, February 7
WHITE, ISIAH
Booking #:
426458
Release Date:
02-07-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 – 3:41 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROSAS, MAURICIO
Booking #:
426457
Booking Date:
02-07-2020 – 2:19 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
RAGAN, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
426456
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPFX2
MISC CPFX2
No Bond
FAIA, CAROLYN
Booking #:
426455
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 10:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GONZALES, ANNA
Booking #:
426454
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 10:39 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
FLORES-PONCE, RAYMOND
Booking #:
426452
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
13990063 ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
$15000.00
CORREA, JONATHAN
Booking #:
426451
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MENDOZA, ADAM
Booking #:
426450
Release Date:
02-06-2020 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 6:44 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$500.00
MUNIZ, ALEJOS
Booking #:
426449
Release Date:
02-06-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 4:24 pm
Charges:
20990005 MTR*ARSON INTEND DAMAGE HABITAT/PLACE OF WORSHIP
No Bond
SWETISH, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
426448
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 4:19 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
No Bond
JUAREZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
426447
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 4:15 pm
Charges:
54040011 MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, RUBEN
Booking #:
426446
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 4:13 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 3
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC CPF X 4
MISC VPTA X 3
$4198.20
FERRO, PHOENIX
Booking #:
426445
Release Date:
02-06-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 3:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GARCIA, RUBEN
Booking #:
426444
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
ARREOLA, ARNULFO
Booking #:
426443
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 2:48 pm
Charges:
13160017 MTR*HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
No Bond
GARFIAS, MELISSA
Booking #:
426442
Release Date:
02-06-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 1:19 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
CROWDER, CATHERINE
Booking #:
426441
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 12:29 pm
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$10000.00
BIGGS, PHYLLIS
Booking #:
426440
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 11:33 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SAMANIEGO, RAUL
Booking #:
426438
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 11:06 am
Charges:
35990014 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
AYALA, CARLOS
Booking #:
426439
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 11:04 am
Charges:
54990067 CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
CALL, RUSSELL
Booking #:
426437
Release Date:
02-06-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 10:47 am
Charges:
P30 TERRORISTIC THREAT
$1500.00
GARCIA SOTO, MIGUEL
Booking #:
426436
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 10:23 am
Charges:
MISC FTA*NON PAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT
No Bond
QUINONES, DESTINY
Booking #:
426435
Release Date:
02-06-2020 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-06-2020 – 10:20 am
Charges:
54990067 VOP*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
No Bond
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597