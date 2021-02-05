Jail Log: February 5, 2021

Jail Logs
Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession: 7
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Theft: 3
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Member: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
 
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
432034
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 4:49 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
CANTU, GINO
Booking #:
432033
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 3:52 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX6
MISC FTA X1
$502.00
FIX, RANDY
Booking #:
432032
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 12:56 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
ESPINOLA, RUBEN
Booking #:
432031
Release Date:
02-05-2021 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 12:40 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X 4
$300.00
GARCIA, DREY
Booking #:
432030
Release Date:
02-05-2021 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
02-05-2021 – 12:12 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
RAMOS, JORGE
Booking #:
432029
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
LOPEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
432028
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
No Bond
GRAVES, RONNIE
Booking #:
432027
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
LOPEZ, OMAR
Booking #:
432026
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GJI*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$500.00
BROCK, KANE
Booking #:
432025
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$500.00
ASEBEDO, MARIA
Booking #:
432023
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
$500.00
Sibolboro, Cristina
Booking #:
432024
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$662.00
CLARK, BRITTANY
Booking #:
432022
Release Date:
02-04-2021 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
$500.00
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
432021
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X9
MISC FTA X1
$1164.00
MCGINNIS, WRATHER
Booking #:
432020
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
Hanna, Christopher
Booking #:
432019
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 4:00 pm
Charges:
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CLARK, JOHN
Booking #:
432018
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 2:51 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
DOTY, JEREMY
Booking #:
432017
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
50150004 GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$15500.00
FERNANDEZ, NAHUM
Booking #:
432016
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 2:07 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
DAUGHERTY, ERIC
Booking #:
432015
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 1:00 pm
Charges:
23990193 GOB*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
No Bond
DONAKER, KENNETH
Booking #:
432014
Release Date:
02-04-2021 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CADENA, ALBA
Booking #:
432013
Release Date:
02-04-2021 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-04-2021 – 10:19 am
Charges:
22990002 MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo