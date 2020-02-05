Jail Log: February 5, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Assault — 1
- Driving Invalid License/Suspended License — 1
- DWI — 2
- Evading Arrest — 1
- Failure to Appear —
- Fraud-Checks — 1
- Manufacture of Controlled Substance — 2
- Misc — 3
- Parked in Handicap Zone — 1
- Possession — 6
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1
- Violate Promise to Appear — 1
- Window Tint — 1
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
54999999 DWLI
54999999 PARKED IN A HANDICAP ZONE
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) ON 1832621J4 WINDOW TINT (ICON)
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
