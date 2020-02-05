Jail Log: February 5, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Assault — 1

Driving Invalid License/Suspended License — 1

DWI — 2

Evading Arrest — 1

Failure to Appear —

Fraud-Checks — 1

Manufacture of Controlled Substance — 2

Misc — 3

Parked in Handicap Zone — 1

Possession — 6

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1

Violate Promise to Appear — 1

Window Tint — 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

