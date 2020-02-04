Jail Log: February 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon — 2
- Assault — 1
- Credit/Debit card abuse — 2
- Criminal Mischief — 1
- Criminal Trespass — 3
- Driving Invalid License/Suspended License — 4
- DWI — 1
- Failure to Appear — 4
- Failure to Stop and Render Aid — 1
- Fleeing Police Officer — 1
- Misc — 35
- Misc. Parole Violation — 1
- No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1
- Possession — 4
- Poss. Firearm by Felon — 1
- Resisting Arrest — 1
- Speeding — 1
- Speeding in School Zone — 1
- Terroristic Threat — 1
- Theft — 1
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA
MISC CPF X3
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X 1
MISC CPF X3
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC VPTA X3
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1729759J4 NO INSURANCE (ICON)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729758J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON)
