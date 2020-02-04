Jail Log: February 4, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon — 2

Assault — 1

Credit/Debit card abuse — 2

Criminal Mischief — 1

Criminal Trespass — 3

Driving Invalid License/Suspended License — 4

DWI — 1

Failure to Appear — 4

Failure to Stop and Render Aid — 1

Fleeing Police Officer — 1

Misc — 35

Misc. Parole Violation — 1

No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1

Possession — 4

Poss. Firearm by Felon — 1

Resisting Arrest — 1

Speeding — 1

Speeding in School Zone — 1

Terroristic Threat — 1

Theft — 1

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

