Jail Log: February 4, 2020

The charges include Failure to Stop and Render Aid, Terroristic Threats, and Speeding in School Zone

Over the past 24 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon — 2
  • Assault — 1
  • Credit/Debit card abuse — 2
  • Criminal Mischief — 1
  • Criminal Trespass — 3
  • Driving Invalid License/Suspended License — 4
  • DWI — 1
  • Failure to Appear — 4
  • Failure to Stop and Render Aid — 1
  • Fleeing Police Officer — 1
  • Misc — 35
  • Misc. Parole Violation — 1
  • No Proof Financial Responsibility — 1
  • Possession — 4
  • Poss. Firearm by Felon — 1
  • Resisting Arrest — 1
  • Speeding — 1
  • Speeding in School Zone — 1
  • Terroristic Threat — 1
  • Theft — 1
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle — 1

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

MONTELONGO, MARIAH
Booking #:
426410
Booking Date:
02-04-2020 – 5:23 am
Charges:
FSRA FAILURE TO STOP AND RENDER AID
$2000.00
View Profile >>>
CONTRERAS, JAMES
Booking #:
426409
Booking Date:
02-04-2020 – 4:30 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA
$2594.26
View Profile >>>
CARDONA, BRIANNA
Booking #:
426408
Booking Date:
02-04-2020 – 3:28 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
MISC CPF X3
$1500.00
View Profile >>>
GONZALES, JOE
Booking #:
426407
Booking Date:
02-04-2020 – 12:30 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
View Profile >>>
HIDALGO, EDDIE
Booking #:
426406
Booking Date:
02-04-2020 – 12:28 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 8
MISC FTA X 1
$502.00
View Profile >>>
Ponce, Cheyenne
Booking #:
426405
Booking Date:
02-04-2020 – 12:22 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
$5000.00
View Profile >>>
THOMAS, ZACHARY
Booking #:
426404
Release Date:
02-04-2020 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
02-04-2020 – 12:08 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
View Profile >>>
BOSWELL, ALEXIS
Booking #:
426403
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 11:45 pm
Charges:
26050014 J/N CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CLEMONS, DWAIN
Booking #:
426402
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARZA, RAMON
Booking #:
426401
Release Date:
02-04-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 11:17 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
PEDROZA, JULIA
Booking #:
426400
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
No Bond
View Profile >>>
MARTINEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
426399
Release Date:
02-03-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 9:58 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC VPTA X3
$4768.20
View Profile >>>
Guzman, Jesse
Booking #:
426398
Release Date:
02-03-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
View Profile >>>
CADENA, HECTOR
Booking #:
426397
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 8:19 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, ANNAMARIE
Booking #:
426396
Release Date:
02-03-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SUTTON, MARY
Booking #:
426395
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
View Profile >>>
WHITAKER, GEOFFREY
Booking #:
426394
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
426393
Release Date:
02-03-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 5:36 pm
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
$2500.00
View Profile >>>
LEECH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426392
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
$500.00
View Profile >>>
DIX, TERREL
Booking #:
426390
Release Date:
02-04-2020 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
No Bond
View Profile >>>
KEITH, JAVALEN
Booking #:
426391
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 3:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 *VOP* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
PEREZ, ALBERT
Booking #:
426389
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 3:38 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
No Bond
View Profile >>>
TORRES, APRIL
Booking #:
426388
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, ROBERT
Booking #:
426387
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 1:58 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
No Bond
View Profile >>>
GARCIA, OSCAR
Booking #:
426386
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 1:50 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
View Profile >>>
SHIELDS, EVAGENE
Booking #:
426385
Release Date:
02-03-2020 – 8:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
View Profile >>>
FOWLER, KENNETH
Booking #:
426384
Release Date:
02-03-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1729759J4 NO INSURANCE (ICON)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1729758J4 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID (ICON)
$700.00
View Profile >>>
SILVA, ROYCE
Booking #:
426383
Release Date:
02-03-2020 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 11:33 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
View Profile >>>
KEMP, LAETITIA
Booking #:
426382
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 11:05 am
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
View Profile >>>
STYLES, DERRICK
Booking #:
426381
Booking Date:
02-03-2020 – 9:42 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
View Profile >>>
 
Disclaimer:
Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.