Jail Log: February 29-March 2, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 5
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Misc CPF: 4
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Speeding: 1
- Possession: 17
- Terr Threat Imp Pub Serv/Pub Fear SBI/Influ GV: 1
- Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 2
- Crim Trespass Habit/Sheltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Aggravated Robbery: 1
- Criminal Mischief: 1
- Man/Del CS PG: 1
- Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
- Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution: 1
- Failure to Appear: 1
- Misc Marshals Hold: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Theft: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
73991084 RPR* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC VPTA X 1
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 12
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 4
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597