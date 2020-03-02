Jail Log: February 29-March 2, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 6
  • Misc CPF: 4
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Speeding: 1
  • Possession: 17
  • Terr Threat Imp Pub Serv/Pub Fear SBI/Influ GV: 1
  • Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Crim Trespass Habit/Sheltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Aggravated Robbery: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Man/Del CS PG: 1
  • Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1
  • Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
  • Misc Marshals Hold: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Failure to Appear: 1
MARQUEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
426892
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 5:19 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
GROSS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
426891
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 4:25 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
WEST, JOHN
Booking #:
426890
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 4:09 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
BRANDON, HARLIN
Booking #:
426889
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 4:08 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73991084 RPR* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$1162.00
SANCHEZ, JORGE
Booking #:
426888
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 2:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
TREVINO, JESUS
Booking #:
426887
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 1:46 am
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
$1068.20
HEATH, CAVASEA
Booking #:
426886
Release Date:
02-29-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 12:30 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
JACKSON, THERESA
Booking #:
426885
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 12:11 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BRADLEY, ARIC
Booking #:
426884
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 12:04 am
Charges:
35620008 *CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
MONTES, LAUREN
Booking #:
426883
Release Date:
02-29-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC VPTA X 1
$2126.20
FAY, JOHN
Booking #:
426882
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 10:45 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
$1000.00
GUYETTE, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426881
Release Date:
02-29-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ASHMORE, CHEYENNE
Booking #:
426880
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
16020014 TERR THREAT IMP PUB SERV/PUB FEAR SBI/INFLU GV
No Bond
UNGER, TORI
Booking #:
426879
Release Date:
02-29-2020 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
$512.00
FAULKNER, BOBBY
Booking #:
426878
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MCALISTER, DONALD
Booking #:
426877
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
No Bond
MARTINEZ, CHELSIE
Booking #:
426876
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
No Bond
MONRREAL-CARREON, JONATHAN
Booking #:
426875
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 3:07 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
 
SMITH, SHANNON
Booking #:
426874
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 2:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
JIMENEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
426873
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
35990015 GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
$482.00
LEWIS, ANDREW
Booking #:
426871
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 11:19 am
Charges:
12990002 MTR*AGG ROBBERY
No Bond
RANSON, RANDY
Booking #:
426872
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 11:10 am
Charges:
29990042 FTA*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
$1500.00
ESTABROOK, ERIC
Booking #:
426870
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 11:01 am
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
WARD, JASON
Booking #:
426869
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 10:56 am
Charges:
35990140 MTR*POSS CS PG 1A >=80<4,000AU
No Bond
SANTILLAN, ALFREDO
Booking #:
426868
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 10:08 am
Charges:
35990002 COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
FERGUSON, CONARY
Booking #:
426867
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 9:47 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
CANTU, FREDDY
Booking #:
426866
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 7:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
$16962.00
MARTINEZ, ARMANDO
Booking #:
426865
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 7:01 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 12
$500.00
CHOI, BYEONG JOON
Booking #:
426907
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 4:05 am
Charges:
41990020 PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
$1000.00
WALLING, PRESTON
Booking #:
426906
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 3:34 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
MITCHELL, XAVIER
Booking #:
426905
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 2:40 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
GAMEZ, EDWARD
Booking #:
426904
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 2:23 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
ROSALES, JOSE
Booking #:
426903
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 1:57 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PEREZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
426902
Release Date:
03-01-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 12:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
FLORES, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
426901
Release Date:
03-01-2020 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 12:13 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
BOONE, TASHA
Booking #:
426900
Release Date:
03-01-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
48990002 HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, JOHN
Booking #:
426899
Release Date:
02-29-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR on 1731596J4
$454.00
WADDELL, RICK
Booking #:
426898
Release Date:
03-01-2020 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
YELL, SUSAN
Booking #:
426897
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 8:03 pm
Charges:
MISC MARSHALS HOLD
No Bond
MENDOZA, SERGIO
Booking #:
426896
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
TUCKER, TERRI
Booking #:
426895
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MCFADDIN, PAUL
Booking #:
426894
Release Date:
02-29-2020 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
AYON, JOSE
Booking #:
426893
Release Date:
02-29-2020 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-29-2020 – 2:03 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$2162.00
JENSEN, CALLI
Booking #:
426918
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 3:33 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ONTIVEROS, BRANDON
Booking #:
426917
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 2:29 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
LUJAN, DAVID
Booking #:
426916
Booking Date:
03-02-2020 – 12:46 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
$1000.00
SIMMONS, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
426915
Release Date:
03-02-2020 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 10:19 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CARTER, WILLIE
Booking #:
426914
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
No Bond
CLARK, JERRY
Booking #:
426913
Release Date:
03-01-2020 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ARTHUR, RICKY
Booking #:
426912
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 7:06 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$944.00
REYES, BRANDON
Booking #:
426911
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
DEPAUW, CODY
Booking #:
426910
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 4:04 pm
Charges:
54990067 RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 4
$1004.00
HERNANDEZ MANCINAS, LEONORILDA
Booking #:
426909
Release Date:
03-01-2020 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 11:18 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 1832472J4
$454.00
LEMUS, LEONARDO
Booking #:
426908
Booking Date:
03-01-2020 – 10:41 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

