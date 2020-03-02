Jail Log: February 29-March 2, 2020





Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 5

Public Intoxication: 6

Misc CPF: 4

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Speeding: 1

Possession: 17

Terr Threat Imp Pub Serv/Pub Fear SBI/Influ GV: 1

Assault Family Violence – Class C: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Crim Trespass Habit/Sheltr/Suprfund/Infstrt: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Aggravated Robbery: 1

Criminal Mischief: 1

Man/Del CS PG: 1

Purchase/Furnish Alcohol to a Minor: 1

Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution: 1

Failure to Appear: 1

Misc Marshals Hold: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Theft: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 2

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Failure to Appear: 1