Jail Log: February 28, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 12

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Tobacco – Minor Consuming Under 18: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Misc COMM: 1

Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1

Reckless Driving: 1

Harassment: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. KORN, BRANDY Booking #: 426864 Booking Date: 02-28-2020 – 5:33 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G $2000.00 PHILLIPS, JUSTIN Booking #: 426863 Booking Date: 02-28-2020 – 5:16 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

MISC CPF X 1 No Bond MCDONOLD, MAGGIE Booking #: 426862 Booking Date: 02-28-2020 – 5:12 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond CAMPOS, ADRIAN Booking #: 426861 Booking Date: 02-28-2020 – 4:12 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 STEWART, MICHAEL Booking #: 426860 Booking Date: 02-28-2020 – 3:57 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LISCENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2

54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR

54999999 SPEDING-10% OR OVER 52 PMH IN A 40 PMH ZONE

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTA X6 $6702.40 MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS Booking #: 426857 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 11:48 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54999999 FAIL TO SINGAL INTENT $2420.00 GARZA, GREGORY Booking #: 426858 Release Date: 02-28-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 11:46 pm Charges: 41999999 TABACCO-MINOR CONSUMING UNDER 18

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2

MISC FTA X3 $4910.20 GARZA, THOMAS Booking #: 426856 Release Date: 02-28-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 WOLLNER, NICOLE Booking #: 426855 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 10:14 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond HANNA, SCOTT Booking #: 426854 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 10:08 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X2 $420.00 DUNCAN, ROBERT Booking #: 426853 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 9:57 pm Charges: 22990001 J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No Bond DUNN, JEREMY Booking #: 426852 Release Date: 02-28-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 9:55 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 ADAMS, PAUL Booking #: 426851 Release Date: 02-28-2020 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 9:38 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER $1000.00 MARIE, RILEY Booking #: 426850 Release Date: 02-28-2020 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 9:20 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 PONCE, ADELFO Booking #: 426849 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 9:02 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No Bond Silva, Regal Booking #: 426848 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 7:16 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) No Bond AGUIRRE, JENNIFER Booking #: 426847 Release Date: 02-28-2020 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 6:54 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE $512.00 Mireles, Brandon Booking #: 426846 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 6:10 pm Charges: MISC CPF X11

P-1 *MTR* Assault, Class A No Bond WALKER, TIMOTHY Booking #: 426845 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 5:17 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 No Bond CUEVAS, TIMITHEE Booking #: 426844 Release Date: 02-27-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 5:13 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 426843 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 4:30 pm Charges: MISC COMM X10 No Bond TURPIN, MARK Booking #: 426842 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 4:17 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond VALVERDE, NICHOLAS Booking #: 426841 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 2:28 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620010 *J/N*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY $2000.00 MARTINEZ, JACQUIN Booking #: 426840 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 1:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAHENALIA $1420.00 GRAYSON, LANIYA Booking #: 426839 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 12:49 pm Charges: 54990044 *VOP*RECKLESS DRIVING No Bond SOCKO, JEREMY Booking #: 426838 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 11:23 am Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond BROWN, JOSHUA Booking #: 426837 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 11:06 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond BINYON, TIMOTHY Booking #: 426836 Release Date: 02-27-2020 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 9:07 am Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT No Bond

