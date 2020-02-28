Jail Log: February 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 12
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Tobacco – Minor Consuming Under 18: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Assault Family Violence: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Misc COMM: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
  • Reckless Driving: 1
  • Harassment: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
KORN, BRANDY
Booking #:
426864
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 5:33 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$2000.00
PHILLIPS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
426863
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 5:16 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPF X 1
No Bond
 
MCDONOLD, MAGGIE
Booking #:
426862
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 5:12 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
CAMPOS, ADRIAN
Booking #:
426861
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 4:12 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
STEWART, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426860
Booking Date:
02-28-2020 – 3:57 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LISCENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2
54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR
54999999 SPEDING-10% OR OVER 52 PMH IN A 40 PMH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X6
$6702.40
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
426857
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 FAIL TO SINGAL INTENT
$2420.00
GARZA, GREGORY
Booking #:
426858
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 11:46 pm
Charges:
41999999 TABACCO-MINOR CONSUMING UNDER 18
54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2
MISC FTA X3
$4910.20
GARZA, THOMAS
Booking #:
426856
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
WOLLNER, NICOLE
Booking #:
426855
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
HANNA, SCOTT
Booking #:
426854
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X2
$420.00
DUNCAN, ROBERT
Booking #:
426853
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 9:57 pm
Charges:
22990001 J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
DUNN, JEREMY
Booking #:
426852
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
ADAMS, PAUL
Booking #:
426851
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 2:13 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
$1000.00
MARIE, RILEY
Booking #:
426850
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
PONCE, ADELFO
Booking #:
426849
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 9:02 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
Silva, Regal
Booking #:
426848
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 7:16 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
No Bond
AGUIRRE, JENNIFER
Booking #:
426847
Release Date:
02-28-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE
$512.00
Mireles, Brandon
Booking #:
426846
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X11
P-1 *MTR* Assault, Class A
No Bond
WALKER, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
426845
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
CUEVAS, TIMITHEE
Booking #:
426844
Release Date:
02-27-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
426843
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X10
No Bond
TURPIN, MARK
Booking #:
426842
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
VALVERDE, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
426841
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 2:28 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620010 *J/N*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
$2000.00
MARTINEZ, JACQUIN
Booking #:
426840
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAHENALIA
$1420.00
GRAYSON, LANIYA
Booking #:
426839
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 12:49 pm
Charges:
54990044 *VOP*RECKLESS DRIVING
No Bond
SOCKO, JEREMY
Booking #:
426838
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 11:23 am
Charges:
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
BROWN, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426837
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 11:06 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
BINYON, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
426836
Release Date:
02-27-2020 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 9:07 am
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

