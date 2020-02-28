Jail Log: February 28, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 12
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Tobacco – Minor Consuming Under 18: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated – Open Alcohol Container: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Assault Family Violence: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Misc COMM: 1
- Misc TDCJ Holdover: 1
- Reckless Driving: 1
- Harassment: 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
MISC CPF X 1
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54999999 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DRIVER LISCENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY X2
54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR
54999999 SPEDING-10% OR OVER 52 PMH IN A 40 PMH ZONE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE
MISC VPTA X6
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54999999 FAIL TO SINGAL INTENT
54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE X2
MISC FTA X3
MISC CPF X2
P-1 *MTR* Assault, Class A
35620010 *J/N*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
50150004 *GJI*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAHENALIA
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
