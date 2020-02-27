Jail Log: February 27, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 6

Misc CPF: 3

Misc ICE Hold: 2

Theft: 3

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Misc TDCJ Hold Over: 2

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. ZURITA, ORLANDO Booking #: 426835 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 3:36 am Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $642.00 BARNETT, ANDREW Booking #: 426833 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 1:35 am Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ANTU, JULIANA Booking #: 426832 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 1:02 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X3 No Bond HIDALGO, TERRY Booking #: 426831 Booking Date: 02-27-2020 – 12:25 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond WOODWARD, JOSHUA Booking #: 426830 Release Date: 02-27-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 10:07 pm Charges: MISC CPF No Bond JOHNSON, RODNEY Booking #: 426829 Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 8:44 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 DELAROSA, VINCEAT Booking #: 426828 Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 6:03 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond OLGUIN, DANIEL Booking #: 426827 Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 6:02 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD No Bond FUENTES, RAY Booking #: 426826 Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 5:37 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC FTA X 1 $1046.00 THROWER, JARIOT Booking #: 426825 Release Date: 02-26-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 5:17 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 HERRERA, JOSE Booking #: 426824 Release Date: 02-26-2020 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 4:36 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00 FRANKLIN, AMBROSIA Booking #: 426823 Release Date: 02-27-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 4:22 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond COLUNGA, EMMANUEL Booking #: 426822 Release Date: 02-27-2020 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 3:54 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $10000.00 VOLPE, LANCE Booking #: 426821 Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 3:01 pm Charges: 48010006 *COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT No Bond ROGERS, AUSTIN Booking #: 426820 Release Date: 02-26-2020 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 2:24 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 No Bond MARTIN, MICHAEL Booking #: 426819 Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 11:19 am Charges: 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond HODGE, CASSIDY Booking #: 426818 Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 10:26 am Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION $500.00 WALTER, STEPHEN Booking #: 426817 Release Date: 02-26-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 10:02 am Charges: 23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990193 *VOP*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 $3000.00 GALINDO, JERACOLH Booking #: 426816 Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 9:52 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER No Bond SMITH, DERRICK Booking #: 426815 Booking Date: 02-26-2020 – 9:50 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597