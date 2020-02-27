Jail Log: February 27, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 6
  • Misc CPF: 3
  • Misc ICE Hold: 2
  • Theft: 3
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Misc TDCJ Hold Over: 2
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
ZURITA, ORLANDO
Booking #:
426835
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 3:36 am
Charges:
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$642.00
BARNETT, ANDREW
Booking #:
426833
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 1:35 am
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ANTU, JULIANA
Booking #:
426832
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 1:02 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X3
No Bond
HIDALGO, TERRY
Booking #:
426831
Booking Date:
02-27-2020 – 12:25 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
WOODWARD, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426830
Release Date:
02-27-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 10:07 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF
No Bond
JOHNSON, RODNEY
Booking #:
426829
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 8:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
DELAROSA, VINCEAT
Booking #:
426828
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 6:03 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
OLGUIN, DANIEL
Booking #:
426827
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 6:02 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
FUENTES, RAY
Booking #:
426826
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 5:37 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC FTA X 1
$1046.00
THROWER, JARIOT
Booking #:
426825
Release Date:
02-26-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
HERRERA, JOSE
Booking #:
426824
Release Date:
02-26-2020 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
FRANKLIN, AMBROSIA
Booking #:
426823
Release Date:
02-27-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 4:22 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
COLUNGA, EMMANUEL
Booking #:
426822
Release Date:
02-27-2020 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$10000.00
VOLPE, LANCE
Booking #:
426821
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
48010006 *COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
ROGERS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
426820
Release Date:
02-26-2020 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 2:24 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
No Bond
MARTIN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426819
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 11:19 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
HODGE, CASSIDY
Booking #:
426818
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 10:26 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
WALTER, STEPHEN
Booking #:
426817
Release Date:
02-26-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 10:02 am
Charges:
23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
23990193 *VOP*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$3000.00
GALINDO, JERACOLH
Booking #:
426816
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 9:52 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
No Bond
SMITH, DERRICK
Booking #:
426815
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 9:50 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD
No Bond
 

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

