Jail Log: February 26, 2020

Jail Logs

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg


Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
  • Possession: 3
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Misc ICE Hold: 1
  • Sexual Assault Child: 1
  • Theft: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
KRYSESKI, KEVIN
Booking #:
426814
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 4:49 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
$1500.00
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
426813
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 4:07 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DOC- ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
$824.00
RODRIGUEZ, RODOLFO
Booking #:
426812
Booking Date:
02-26-2020 – 12:52 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
CISNEROS, SAMUEL
Booking #:
426811
Release Date:
02-26-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
FLOREZ, EDWARD
Booking #:
426810
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 8:32 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
ODOMS, DOMINIQUE
Booking #:
426809
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54990067 CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
57070020 CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
SERBANTEZ, VICENTE
Booking #:
426808
Release Date:
02-26-2020 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
$1526.00
JONES, KEVIN
Booking #:
426807
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00
RICO, RICARDO
Booking #:
426806
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
13990075 GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
No Bond
PEREZ-DURAN, DANIEL
Booking #:
426805
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
TREJO-MONTES, DANIEL
Booking #:
426804
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
YATES, KEVIN
Booking #:
426803
Release Date:
02-25-2020 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
35620020 MO*POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, WILLIAM
Booking #:
426802
Release Date:
02-25-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 1:25 pm
Charges:
11990002 GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
11990012 GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
36010001 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
LEDBETTER, BRILEY
Booking #:
426801
Release Date:
02-25-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 10:46 am
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE-SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA-WRONG VEHICLE
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 5
$7084.00
BURNETT, RALPH
Booking #:
426800
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 10:40 am
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
MALLORY, ZACHARY
Booking #:
426799
Release Date:
02-25-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 10:26 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X 2
$3278.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story