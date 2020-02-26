Jail Log: February 26, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Public Intoxication: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

Possession: 3

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Misc ICE Hold: 1

Sexual Assault Child: 1

Theft: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1