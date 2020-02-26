Jail Log: February 26, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Misc CPF: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
- Possession: 3
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Misc ICE Hold: 1
- Sexual Assault Child: 1
- Theft: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
53999999 DOC- ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
54990067 CPF*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
57070020 CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
11990012 GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14
36010001 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE-SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA-WRONG VEHICLE
MISC FTA X 3
MISC VPTA X 5
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
