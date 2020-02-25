Jail Log: February 25, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Driving While Intoxicated: 2
  • Possession: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1
  • Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 1
  • Misc CPF: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 2
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
MENDEZ, OSCAR
Booking #:
426798
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 3:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
 
HART, CALVIN
Booking #:
426797
Release Date:
02-25-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
02-25-2020 – 2:39 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
 
MARIE, RILEY
Booking #:
426796
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
STEPHENS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
426795
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
No Bond
ROBLEDO, PEDRO
Booking #:
426794
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ELIZABETH
Booking #:
426793
Release Date:
02-24-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
TORSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
426792
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 2:15 pm
Charges:
54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
No Bond
CLEVENGER, STEVEN
Booking #:
426791
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 1:53 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
CORTEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
426790
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
MUNOZ, PAUL
Booking #:
426789
Release Date:
02-24-2020 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
426788
Release Date:
02-24-2020 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 12:02 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MCGUIRE, TIFFANY
Booking #:
426787
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 10:51 am
Charges:
57070010 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
WATT, MISTY
Booking #:
426786
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 10:44 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
ROWE, ERICK
Booking #:
426785
Release Date:
02-24-2020 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 10:42 am
Charges:
24110003 GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
No Bond
HERRERA, JOSE
Booking #:
426784
Release Date:
02-24-2020 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 10:21 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

