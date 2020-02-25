Jail Log: February 25, 2020





Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Possession: 5

Public Intoxication: 1

Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 1

Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury: 1

Misc CPF: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 2

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours. MENDEZ, OSCAR Booking #: 426798 Booking Date: 02-25-2020 – 3:50 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 HART, CALVIN Booking #: 426797 Release Date: 02-25-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 02-25-2020 – 2:39 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 MARIE, RILEY Booking #: 426796 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 9:38 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 STEPHENS, WILLIAM Booking #: 426795 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 8:55 pm Charges: 48990009 RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO No Bond ROBLEDO, PEDRO Booking #: 426794 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 8:45 pm Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ELIZABETH Booking #: 426793 Release Date: 02-24-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 6:10 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ No Bond TORSON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 426792 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 2:15 pm Charges: 54040009 VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED No Bond CLEVENGER, STEVEN Booking #: 426791 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 1:53 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond CORTEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 426790 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 12:57 pm Charges: 35620008 RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 3 No Bond MUNOZ, PAUL Booking #: 426789 Release Date: 02-24-2020 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 12:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 426788 Release Date: 02-24-2020 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 12:02 pm Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MCGUIRE, TIFFANY Booking #: 426787 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 10:51 am Charges: 57070010 COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond WATT, MISTY Booking #: 426786 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 10:44 am Charges: 35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond ROWE, ERICK Booking #: 426785 Release Date: 02-24-2020 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 10:42 am Charges: 24110003 GJI*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE No Bond HERRERA, JOSE Booking #: 426784 Release Date: 02-24-2020 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 10:21 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

