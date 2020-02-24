Jail Log: February 22-24, 2020





Over the past 72 hours, 72 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Possession: 24

Theft: 5

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

DOC – Fighting: 3

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Misc CPF: 5

Public Intoxication: 6

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2

Misc Bench Warrant: 1

Burglary of Habitation: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Parole Violation: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 2

Issuance of Bad Check: 1

Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 3

Criminal Trespassing: 4

Speeding: 1

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Walking on Highway with Traffic – No Sidewalks: 1

Expired Driver’s License: 1

Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Poss/Use Inhale/Ingest Volatile Chem: 1

No Driver’s License: 1

POWELL, TEENA Booking #: 426741 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 4:34 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $1000.00 PRUITT, JAMES Booking #: 426740 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 4:23 am Charges: 38060021 POSSESSION CS PG 1 <1G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC STOP/STAND OR PARK ON ROADWAY/BRIDGE $15500.00 MUNOZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 426739 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 4:07 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 SEAT BELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA

54999999 STOP SIGN

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 4

MISC VPTA X 3 $7916.40 JONES, ASHLEY Booking #: 426738 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 3:37 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI $450.00 NINO, ALEX Booking #: 426737 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 3:03 am Charges: 53999999 DOC – FIGHTING $734.00 ALVAREZ, JUAN Booking #: 426736 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 2:52 am Charges: 53999999 DOC- FIGHTING $512.00 MARTINEZ, EMIT Booking #: 426735 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 2:45 am Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING $462.00 BROTHERS, DERIC Booking #: 426734 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 1:20 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MTAG *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 426733 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 1:06 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/OPEN CONTAINER 2ND

54999999 DWLI $1950.00 URANGA-QUINTANA, REINA Booking #: 426732 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 12:47 am Charges: 35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC FTA $5000.00 DUPRE, RANDALL Booking #: 426731 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 12:34 am Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond ANDERSON, RICKY Booking #: 426730 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 12:26 am Charges: MISC CPF X 5 No Bond ECHEVARRIA, ERIK Booking #: 426729 Release Date: 02-22-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 10:40 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $1642.00 MARIE, RILEY Booking #: 426728 Release Date: 02-22-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 9:45 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 SAVEDRA HERNANDEZ, DANNY Booking #: 426727 Release Date: 02-21-2020 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 9:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 CABALLERO, SALVADOR Booking #: 426726 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 8:50 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

36990013 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES No Bond BIRD, JULIA Booking #: 426724 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 7:43 pm Charges: 48010006 GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990009 GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No Bond FERNANDEZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 426725 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 7:38 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT No Bond KEY, JOSHUA Booking #: 426723 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 7:18 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

MISC CPF X 5 No Bond Bowsher, Pepper Booking #: 426722 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 6:53 pm Charges: 22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

23990008 *GJI* THEFT OF FIREARM No Bond CABRERA, JOSHUA Booking #: 426721 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 6:46 pm Charges: 13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 VOP*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE No Bond PADILLA, VALERIE Booking #: 426720 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 6:30 pm Charges: MISC GOB*PAROLE VIOLATION $10000.00 GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 426719 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 6:08 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

MISC FTA X7 $5544.00 ROBINSON, ROBERT Booking #: 426718 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 5:27 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

MISC CPFx3 No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT Booking #: 426717 Release Date: 02-22-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 4:09 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT $962.00 LACY, MONROE Booking #: 426716 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 3:56 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION No Bond FRENTZ, KRISTINA Booking #: 426715 Release Date: 02-21-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 2:07 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK $3070.00 RAMOS-ZAMORA, ANTONIO Booking #: 426714 Release Date: 02-21-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 1:49 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID $500.00 LOPEZ, NICOLAS Booking #: 426713 Release Date: 02-21-2020 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 11:48 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 $500.00 GILMORE, SAMANTHA Booking #: 426712 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 11:35 am Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No Bond HALE, KEVIN Booking #: 426711 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 7:34 am Charges: MISC CPFX3 No Bond BINYON, CODY Booking #: 426710 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 7:17 am Charges: 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION $500.00 MATA, BLANCA Booking #: 426763 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 3:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $500.00 VAUGHN, JAMES Booking #: 426762 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 2:55 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $1000.00 HUFFMAN, RICKY Booking #: 426761 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 2:45 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA $1764.00 MURPHY, SHANIN Booking #: 426760 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 2:27 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY $1000.00 HERNANDEZ, CARLOS Booking #: 426759 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 2:23 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON $500.00 AVIL-SORIA, OMAR Booking #: 426758 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 2:16 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $442.00 GIBBONS, ELIJAH Booking #: 426757 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 1:29 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $1500.00 GUERRERO, JEREMIAH Booking #: 426756 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 11:03 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond LOVETT, BILLY Booking #: 426755 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 10:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 STEEN, CLAYTON Booking #: 426754 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 10:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00 FOX, JOHN Booking #: 426753 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 4:58 am Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 10:10 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $1462.00 DIAZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 426752 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 9:33 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G $15000.00 GUERETTE, CODY Booking #: 426751 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 9:15 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO $1462.00 PHILLIPS, GEORGE Booking #: 426750 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 9:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA $2224.00 CHAPPA, ANTHONY Booking #: 426749 Release Date: 02-22-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 9:09 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond SANDERS, BRIANNA Booking #: 426748 Release Date: 02-22-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 8:40 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 ALLEN, AMBER Booking #: 426747 Release Date: 02-22-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 8:20 pm Charges: MISC SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 38 MPH

MISC VPTA X1 $952.20 AGUERO, ADAM Booking #: 426746 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 6:47 pm Charges: 11990004 *GOB* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD No Bond GARCIA, CALIXTO Booking #: 426745 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 6:45 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X

MISC FTA X1 $1144.00 SANCHEZ, YOLANDA Booking #: 426744 Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 5:04 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 No Bond MUNIZ, ALEJOS Booking #: 426743 Release Date: 02-22-2020 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 1:10 pm Charges: 552.006 WALK ON HIGHWAY WITH TRAFFIC-NO SIDEWALKS $264.00 JIMENEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 426742 Release Date: 02-22-2020 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 02-22-2020 – 12:18 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 PINA, DOMINIC Booking #: 426782 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 4:20 am Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT $500.00 SANDERS, MICHAEL Booking #: 426781 Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 3:56 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

MISC FTA X5 $2934.00 OROSCO, DANIEL Booking #: 426779 Release Date: 02-24-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 2:58 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE

54999999 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY $978.00 Bruce, Brandon Booking #: 426778 Release Date: 02-24-2020 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 02-24-2020 – 12:41 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE

MISC VPTA X2 $2398.00 NAVARRETE, MARTHA Booking #: 426777 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 10:57 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2

MISC CPF X 5 $600.00 RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA Booking #: 426776 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 10:37 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48999999 FAILURE TO ID

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 RAN STOP SIGN $1416.00 MARIE, RILEY Booking #: 426775 Release Date: 02-24-2020 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 10:31 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 STONE, MATTHEW Booking #: 426774 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 9:40 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond MCDONALD, AARON Booking #: 426773 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 8:57 pm Charges: 35990178 POSS USE INHALE/INGEST VOLATILE CHEM $1000.00 Harker, KeyShawn Booking #: 426772 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 8:48 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SEBSEQUENT

MISC CPF X 5

MISC VPTA X 2 $2644.00 OWENS, SANDRA Booking #: 426771 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 8:42 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH No Bond PETILLO, SUNYA Booking #: 426770 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 7:28 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No Bond NAVA, PATINO Booking #: 426769 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 6:29 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 BRYANT, HAILEY Booking #: 426768 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 6:20 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA $662.00 BURTON, MADISON Booking #: 426767 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 6:14 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 426766 Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 5:49 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 MCMILLER, GREGORY Booking #: 426765 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 4:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00 FOWLER, THANA Booking #: 426764 Release Date: 02-23-2020 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 02-23-2020 – 3:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00

