Jail Log: February 22-24, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 72 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Possession: 24
  • Theft: 5
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 3
  • DOC – Fighting: 3
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Misc CPF: 5
  • Public Intoxication: 6
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2
  • Misc Bench Warrant: 1
  • Burglary of Habitation: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Parole Violation: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 2
  • Issuance of Bad Check: 1
  • Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 3
  • Criminal Trespassing: 4
  • Speeding: 1
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Walking on Highway with Traffic – No Sidewalks: 1
  • Expired Driver’s License: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Poss/Use Inhale/Ingest Volatile Chem: 1
  • No Driver’s License: 1
 
POWELL, TEENA
Booking #:
426741
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 4:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$1000.00
PRUITT, JAMES
Booking #:
426740
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 4:23 am
Charges:
38060021 POSSESSION CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC STOP/STAND OR PARK ON ROADWAY/BRIDGE
$15500.00
MUNOZ, ASHLEY
Booking #:
426739
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 4:07 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 SEAT BELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA
54999999 STOP SIGN
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 4
MISC VPTA X 3
$7916.40
JONES, ASHLEY
Booking #:
426738
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 3:37 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
$450.00
NINO, ALEX
Booking #:
426737
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 3:03 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC – FIGHTING
$734.00
ALVAREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
426736
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 2:52 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC- FIGHTING
$512.00
MARTINEZ, EMIT
Booking #:
426735
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 2:45 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT FIGHTING
$462.00
BROTHERS, DERIC
Booking #:
426734
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 1:20 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MTAG *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
426733
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 1:06 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/OPEN CONTAINER 2ND
54999999 DWLI
$1950.00
URANGA-QUINTANA, REINA
Booking #:
426732
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 12:47 am
Charges:
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC FTA
$5000.00
DUPRE, RANDALL
Booking #:
426731
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 12:34 am
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
ANDERSON, RICKY
Booking #:
426730
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 12:26 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
ECHEVARRIA, ERIK
Booking #:
426729
Release Date:
02-22-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1642.00
MARIE, RILEY
Booking #:
426728
Release Date:
02-22-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 9:45 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
SAVEDRA HERNANDEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
426727
Release Date:
02-21-2020 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
CABALLERO, SALVADOR
Booking #:
426726
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
36990013 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
No Bond
BIRD, JULIA
Booking #:
426724
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
48010006 GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990009 GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
426725
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 7:38 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
No Bond
KEY, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426723
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC CPF X 5
No Bond
Bowsher, Pepper
Booking #:
426722
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
23990008 *GJI* THEFT OF FIREARM
No Bond
CABRERA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426721
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
13990031 GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 VOP*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
No Bond
PADILLA, VALERIE
Booking #:
426720
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
MISC GOB*PAROLE VIOLATION
$10000.00
GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
426719
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 6:08 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA X7
$5544.00
ROBINSON, ROBERT
Booking #:
426718
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
MISC CPFx3
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
426717
Release Date:
02-22-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
$962.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
426716
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
No Bond
FRENTZ, KRISTINA
Booking #:
426715
Release Date:
02-21-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 2:07 pm
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK
$3070.00
RAMOS-ZAMORA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
426714
Release Date:
02-21-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 1:49 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
$500.00
LOPEZ, NICOLAS
Booking #:
426713
Release Date:
02-21-2020 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 11:48 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
$500.00
GILMORE, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
426712
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 11:35 am
Charges:
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
HALE, KEVIN
Booking #:
426711
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 7:34 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
No Bond
BINYON, CODY
Booking #:
426710
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 7:17 am
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
MATA, BLANCA
Booking #:
426763
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 3:56 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$500.00
VAUGHN, JAMES
Booking #:
426762
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 2:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$1000.00
HUFFMAN, RICKY
Booking #:
426761
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 2:45 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
$1764.00
MURPHY, SHANIN
Booking #:
426760
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 2:27 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
426759
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 2:23 am
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
$500.00
AVIL-SORIA, OMAR
Booking #:
426758
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 2:16 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
GIBBONS, ELIJAH
Booking #:
426757
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 1:29 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$1500.00
GUERRERO, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
426756
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 11:03 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
LOVETT, BILLY
Booking #:
426755
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
STEEN, CLAYTON
Booking #:
426754
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
$1000.00
FOX, JOHN
Booking #:
426753
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 4:58 am
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$1462.00
DIAZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
426752
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
$15000.00
GUERETTE, CODY
Booking #:
426751
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
$1462.00
PHILLIPS, GEORGE
Booking #:
426750
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
$2224.00
CHAPPA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
426749
Release Date:
02-22-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
SANDERS, BRIANNA
Booking #:
426748
Release Date:
02-22-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
ALLEN, AMBER
Booking #:
426747
Release Date:
02-22-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
MISC SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 38 MPH
MISC VPTA X1
$952.20
AGUERO, ADAM
Booking #:
426746
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 6:47 pm
Charges:
11990004 *GOB* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
No Bond
GARCIA, CALIXTO
Booking #:
426745
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 6:45 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X
MISC FTA X1
$1144.00
SANCHEZ, YOLANDA
Booking #:
426744
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
No Bond
MUNIZ, ALEJOS
Booking #:
426743
Release Date:
02-22-2020 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 1:10 pm
Charges:
552.006 WALK ON HIGHWAY WITH TRAFFIC-NO SIDEWALKS
$264.00
JIMENEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
426742
Release Date:
02-22-2020 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-22-2020 – 12:18 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
PINA, DOMINIC
Booking #:
426782
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 4:20 am
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
$500.00
SANDERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426781
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 3:56 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
MISC FTA X5
$2934.00
OROSCO, DANIEL
Booking #:
426779
Release Date:
02-24-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 2:58 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY
$978.00
Bruce, Brandon
Booking #:
426778
Release Date:
02-24-2020 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
02-24-2020 – 12:41 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
MISC VPTA X2
$2398.00
NAVARRETE, MARTHA
Booking #:
426777
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2
MISC CPF X 5
$600.00
RODRIGUEZ, ERIKA
Booking #:
426776
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 10:37 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48999999 FAILURE TO ID
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 RAN STOP SIGN
$1416.00
MARIE, RILEY
Booking #:
426775
Release Date:
02-24-2020 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
STONE, MATTHEW
Booking #:
426774
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
MCDONALD, AARON
Booking #:
426773
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
35990178 POSS USE INHALE/INGEST VOLATILE CHEM
$1000.00
Harker, KeyShawn
Booking #:
426772
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SEBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 5
MISC VPTA X 2
$2644.00
OWENS, SANDRA
Booking #:
426771
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
No Bond
PETILLO, SUNYA
Booking #:
426770
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
No Bond
NAVA, PATINO
Booking #:
426769
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BRYANT, HAILEY
Booking #:
426768
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 6:20 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
$662.00
BURTON, MADISON
Booking #:
426767
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
426766
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$440.00
MCMILLER, GREGORY
Booking #:
426765
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
FOWLER, THANA
Booking #:
426764
Release Date:
02-23-2020 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-23-2020 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

