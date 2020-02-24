Jail Log: February 22-24, 2020

Over the past 72 hours, 72 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Possession: 24
- Theft: 5
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- DOC – Fighting: 3
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Misc CPF: 5
- Public Intoxication: 6
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 2
- Misc Bench Warrant: 1
- Burglary of Habitation: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Parole Violation: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 2
- Issuance of Bad Check: 1
- Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 3
- Criminal Trespassing: 4
- Speeding: 1
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Walking on Highway with Traffic – No Sidewalks: 1
- Expired Driver’s License: 1
- Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Poss/Use Inhale/Ingest Volatile Chem: 1
- No Driver’s License: 1
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC STOP/STAND OR PARK ON ROADWAY/BRIDGE
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 SEAT BELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA
54999999 STOP SIGN
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 4
MISC VPTA X 3
MTAG *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/OPEN CONTAINER 2ND
54999999 DWLI
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC FTA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
36990013 INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES
48990009 GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
57070010 GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
MISC CPF X 5
23990008 *GJI* THEFT OF FIREARM
53990010 VOP*INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC FTA X7
MISC CPFx3
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X
MISC FTA X1
MISC FTA X5
54999999 FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY
54999999 LICENSE PLATES-WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
MISC VPTA X2
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X2
MISC CPF X 5
48999999 FAILURE TO ID
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 RAN STOP SIGN
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SEBSEQUENT
MISC CPF X 5
MISC VPTA X 2
48010020 GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597