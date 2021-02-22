Jail Log: February 22, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Assault on Security Officer: 1
  • Possession: 2
  • Driving While Intoxicated w/Open Container: 1
  • Criminal Mischief: 1
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1
 
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
 
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
432203
Booking Date:
02-22-2021 – 12:08 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA
$964.00
BURT, JUDITH
Booking #:
432202
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ORNELAS, ANDREW
Booking #:
432201
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
13990061 ASSAULT ON SECURITY OFFICER
No Bond
WEATHERFORD, ROSS
Booking #:
432200
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
$3000.00
LEDESMA PONCE, MARIA
Booking #:
432199
Release Date:
02-22-2021 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 10:34 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/OPEN CONTAINER
$1000.00
BARLOW, SHELBERT
Booking #:
432198
Release Date:
02-22-2021 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
DOSSON, LATAVIA
Booking #:
432197
Release Date:
02-21-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 8:32 pm
Charges:
29990042 *RPR* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
No Bond
Rodriquez, Juan
Booking #:
432196
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
HARRISON, ALEJANDRO
Booking #:
432195
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 7:26 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
$1500.00
STEWART, MAJOR
Booking #:
432194
Release Date:
02-21-2021 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
$2000.00
ARREOLA, ARNULFO
Booking #:
432193
Booking Date:
02-21-2021 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

