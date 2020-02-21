Jail Log: February 20-21, 2020

Over the past 48 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Public Intoxication: 2
  • Possession: 4
  • Misc Criminal Nonsupport: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
  • Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
  • Assault Family/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 1
  • Possession of Child Pornography: 1
  • Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
  • Assault Family/Household Member: 1
  • Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
  • Theft of DL/Comm DL/ID Certificate: 1
  • Driving While Intoxicated: 1
  • Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
  • Wrong Fit/Altered/Obscured Veh Registration: 1
  • Abandon Endanger Child w/Intent to Return: 1
  • Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
  • Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
  • Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
426690
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 4:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X2
$1566.00
RIGGS, DUSTIN
Booking #:
426689
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 2:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FTA ON 1729803J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC INVALID (ICON)
MISC FTA
$3728.00
DEHOYOS, TRINIDAD
Booking #:
426688
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 1:58 am
Charges:
MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT
$3000.00
VAQUERA, RAUL
Booking #:
426687
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 11:47 pm
Charges:
55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$662.00
MARTINEZ, ANDREW
Booking #:
426686
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, KORI
Booking #:
426685
Release Date:
02-19-2020 – 10:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
No Bond
JORDAN, JAMES
Booking #:
426684
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$462.00
CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
426683
Release Date:
02-19-2020 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 2
$1566.00
TREVINO, EDDIE
Booking #:
426682
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 1:06 pm
Charges:
11990004 MTR*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
$75000.00
Bragdon, Cheyenne
Booking #:
426681
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON
No Bond
BARNES, LENARD
Booking #:
426680
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 11:53 am
Charges:
13990001 RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
LUCERO, ALEXANDER
Booking #:
426678
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 9:05 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
GUZMAN, GILBERT
Booking #:
426677
Booking Date:
02-19-2020 – 7:06 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
426709
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 1:40 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
MARTINEZ, ERIC
Booking #:
426708
Booking Date:
02-21-2020 – 12:09 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
$512.00
GANDAR, DAVID
Booking #:
426707
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54040009 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
OGUNLEYE, AYODEJI
Booking #:
426706
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 8:17 pm
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
$500.00
MORENO, AMY
Booking #:
426705
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
No Bond
VILLARREAL, ADRIAN
Booking #:
426704
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 7:00 pm
Charges:
37040001 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
No Bond
JIMENEZ, VICTOR
Booking #:
426703
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
$500.00
CANTU, FREDDY
Booking #:
426702
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 6:23 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA
$2136.00
ADAMS, BRIANA
Booking #:
426701
Release Date:
02-21-2020 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTA
$1144.00
ESTRADA, VICTORIA
Booking #:
426700
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 5:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
KOHN, NICOLE
Booking #:
426699
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
23990144 CPF*THEFT OF DL/COMM DL/ID CERTIFICATE
No Bond
VILLALBA, JESUS
Booking #:
426698
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 2:58 pm
Charges:
54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
COLE, BYRON
Booking #:
426697
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 2:52 pm
Charges:
25890001 J/N*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
No Bond
DELUNA, MARCO
Booking #:
426696
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
26990138 WRONG FICT/ALTERED/OBSCURED VEH REGISTRATION
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-1051J2, 14-1052J2, 14-1053J2
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
No Bond
MADDRAN, DUSTIN
Booking #:
426695
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 6:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 12:14 pm
Charges:
38060012 MTR*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN
No Bond
GUERRA-ARTEAGA, SANTIAGO
Booking #:
426694
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 9:51 am
Charges:
26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
No Bond
SALINAS, BENNY
Booking #:
426693
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 9:09 am
Charges:
13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
$30000.00
VAQUERA, RAUL
Booking #:
426692
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 9:04 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$1000.00
 
LONGORIA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
426691
Release Date:
02-20-2020 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
02-20-2020 – 8:44 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
No Bond
 

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
