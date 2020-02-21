Jail Log: February 20-21, 2020

Over the past 48 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Public Intoxication: 2
- Possession: 4
- Misc Criminal Nonsupport: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Misc CPF: 2
- Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1
- Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2
- Assault Family/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Display Fictitious License Plate: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 1
- Possession of Child Pornography: 1
- Interfere w/Public Duties: 1
- Assault Family/Household Member: 1
- Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1
- Theft of DL/Comm DL/ID Certificate: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 1
- Forgery Financial Instrument: 1
- Wrong Fit/Altered/Obscured Veh Registration: 1
- Abandon Endanger Child w/Intent to Return: 1
- Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1
- Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1
- Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1
MISC FTA X2
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FTA ON 1729803J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC INVALID (ICON)
MISC FTA
MISC FTA X 2
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
54040009 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTA
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-1051J2, 14-1052J2, 14-1053J2
INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597