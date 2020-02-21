Jail Log: February 20-21, 2020





Over the past 48 hours, 30 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Public Intoxication: 2

Possession: 4

Misc Criminal Nonsupport: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Misc CPF: 2

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child: 1

Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution Known Felon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury: 2

Assault Family/Household Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Display Fictitious License Plate: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 1

Possession of Child Pornography: 1

Interfere w/Public Duties: 1

Assault Family/Household Member: 1

Poss/Del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Theft of DL/Comm DL/ID Certificate: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 1

Forgery Financial Instrument: 1

Wrong Fit/Altered/Obscured Veh Registration: 1

Abandon Endanger Child w/Intent to Return: 1

Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info: 1

Assault Peace Officer/Judge: 1

Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 426690 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 4:52 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X2 $1566.00 RIGGS, DUSTIN Booking #: 426689 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 2:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FTA ON 1729803J4 DRIVING WHILE LIC INVALID (ICON)

MISC FTA $3728.00 DEHOYOS, TRINIDAD Booking #: 426688 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 1:58 am Charges: MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT $3000.00 VAQUERA, RAUL Booking #: 426687 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 11:47 pm Charges: 55999999 POS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA $662.00 MARTINEZ, ANDREW Booking #: 426686 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 10:42 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 HERNANDEZ, KORI Booking #: 426685 Release Date: 02-19-2020 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 8:57 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 No Bond JORDAN, JAMES Booking #: 426684 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 8:00 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00 CONSTANCIO, MICHAEL Booking #: 426683 Release Date: 02-19-2020 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 6:58 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 2 $1566.00 TREVINO, EDDIE Booking #: 426682 Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 1:06 pm Charges: 11990004 MTR*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD $75000.00 Bragdon, Cheyenne Booking #: 426681 Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 12:26 pm Charges: 48990010 HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON No Bond BARNES, LENARD Booking #: 426680 Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 11:53 am Charges: 13990001 RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond LUCERO, ALEXANDER Booking #: 426678 Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 9:05 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT No Bond GUZMAN, GILBERT Booking #: 426677 Booking Date: 02-19-2020 – 7:06 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 426709 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 1:40 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00 MARTINEZ, ERIC Booking #: 426708 Booking Date: 02-21-2020 – 12:09 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION $512.00 GANDAR, DAVID Booking #: 426707 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 9:23 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

54040009 CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00 OGUNLEYE, AYODEJI Booking #: 426706 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 8:17 pm Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB $500.00 MORENO, AMY Booking #: 426705 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 7:40 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID No Bond VILLARREAL, ADRIAN Booking #: 426704 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 7:00 pm Charges: 37040001 POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY No Bond JIMENEZ, VICTOR Booking #: 426703 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 6:46 pm Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES $500.00 CANTU, FREDDY Booking #: 426702 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 6:23 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA $2136.00 ADAMS, BRIANA Booking #: 426701 Release Date: 02-21-2020 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 6:19 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTA $1144.00 ESTRADA, VICTORIA Booking #: 426700 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 5:39 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 No Bond KOHN, NICOLE Booking #: 426699 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 4:06 pm Charges: 23990144 CPF*THEFT OF DL/COMM DL/ID CERTIFICATE No Bond VILLALBA, JESUS Booking #: 426698 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 2:58 pm Charges: 54040011 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE No Bond COLE, BYRON Booking #: 426697 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 2:52 pm Charges: 25890001 J/N*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT No Bond DELUNA, MARCO Booking #: 426696 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 2:43 pm Charges: 26990138 WRONG FICT/ALTERED/OBSCURED VEH REGISTRATION

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-1051J2, 14-1052J2, 14-1053J2

INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE No Bond MADDRAN, DUSTIN Booking #: 426695 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 12:14 pm Charges: 38060012 MTR*ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD W/INTENT TO RETURN No Bond GUERRA-ARTEAGA, SANTIAGO Booking #: 426694 Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 9:51 am Charges: 26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50 No Bond SALINAS, BENNY Booking #: 426693 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 9:09 am Charges: 13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE $30000.00 VAQUERA, RAUL Booking #: 426692 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 9:04 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $1000.00 LONGORIA, TIMOTHY Booking #: 426691 Release Date: 02-20-2020 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 02-20-2020 – 8:44 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate.These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597