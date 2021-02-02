Jail Log: February 2, 2021

Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Theft: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
  • US Marshal Hold: 1
  • Assault of Pregnant Person: 1
  • Criminal Trespassing: 1
  • Possession: 5
  • Misc ICE Hold: 3
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility: 1
 
BROWN, HEATHER
Booking #:
431977
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 3:42 am
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
$946.00
WOODWARD, KASEA
Booking #:
431976
Booking Date:
02-02-2021 – 2:25 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC FTA x 2
$1216.00
CAUFIELD, DARREL
Booking #:
431975
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 11:27 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
No Bond
ADAMS, CODY
Booking #:
431974
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
13990086 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
No Bond
APPO, TONYA
Booking #:
431973
Release Date:
02-01-2021 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 7:30 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
BENNETT, RAYMOND
Booking #:
431972
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC TDCJ HOLD
$1000.00
ARREDONDO-PRIETO, ANGEL
Booking #:
431971
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 4:57 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
CAMPOS-CORONA, JESUS
Booking #:
431970
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
CAMPOS-CORONA, JOSE LUIS
Booking #:
431969
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
No Bond
SALAS, HEATHER
Booking #:
431968
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
23990196 *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
No Bond
ALONSO, ALBERT
Booking #:
431967
Release Date:
02-01-2021 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
MCGARY, KATIE
Booking #:
431966
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
No Bond
TELLO, ANDREW
Booking #:
431965
Release Date:
02-01-2021 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 2:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
ROBLES, DYLAN
Booking #:
431964
Release Date:
02-01-2021 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 11:09 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
AYALA, EDUARDO
Booking #:
431963
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 9:54 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
54999999 STOP SIGN
MISC FTA X 1
$1042.00
MARTIN, CLIFTON
Booking #:
431962
Release Date:
02-01-2021 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
02-01-2021 – 7:29 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
$574.00
 

